If you have plantar fasciitis, slippers can be a better alternative to walking around the house barefoot — a practice many foot care experts advise against. But not all slippers are well-suited for this condition. To get recommendations for the best slippers for plantar fasciitis, I emailed two New York-based podiatrists — Dr. Mohammad Rimawi, DPM, of Grand Central Footcare, and Dr. Bruce Pinker, DPM, of Progressive Foot Care.

Both podiatrists noted that the majority of slippers out there are not ideal for people with plantar fasciitis.

"Slippers, although stylish and comfortable, can completely lack the support your lower extremity requires," says Dr. Rimawi. "This in effect alters your gait and can lead to an array of foot and ankle issues."

One of the most important elements of slippers for plantar fasciitis that both podiatrists recommended is arch support. Oftentimes, people opt for cushioned slippers due to the comfort factor. However, this won't reduce strain on the plantar fascia if it's not also paired with arch and heel support, Dr. Rimawi says.

"Cushioning can be great for comfort," Rimawi explains. "However, it should be noted that support is key. It is the arch and heel support, and not the cushioning, provided by the footwear that is crucial in the prevention of plantar fasciitis."

Dr. Pinker went so far as to say that he often recommends supportive sandals from brands like Vionic and FitFlop instead of slippers. "In general, most slippers are not supportive," Pinker says. "As a general recommendation, well-constructed sandals [...] are helpful choices that can be used as slippers."

To help you connect with the right choices for your feet, I've made a list of the best slippers for plantar fasciitis, all of which have ample arch support, as well as great cushioning to make your feet comfortable.

Several of the selections were specifically recommended by the two podiatrists, and I also included a pair of sandals recommended by Dr. Pinker, in case you decide to heed his advice and avoid slippers altogether. Take a look below to find the option that suits you best.

1 The Overall Best Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis Vionic Women's Gemma Mule Slipper Amazon $65 See On Amazon What's great about them: Both Dr. Pinker and Dr Rimawi say that Vionic offers some of the best slippers for plantar fasciitis. And with more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon, they're vouched for by customers, too. The slippers are constructed with a soft EVA footbed that contours to your foot's natural curves, offering bio-mechanical contact and extra support. The plush material is comfortable against your skin and reviewers say they provide "fantastic arch support." What fans say: "I have severe plantar fasciitis and could not walk without shoes, and even then I struggled. Just so much pain. While visiting my parents in MI, we went to the local bootery and they recommended this brand for my foot problems. [...] My feet absolutely love these slippers. They have a hard sole with arch support and fit like a glove. I will likely be purchasing an additional pair and my feet feel awesome again!!!" Available sizes: 5 - 12

2 A Pair Of Durable Leather Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis Spenco Women's Supreme Slide Mule Amazon $80 See On Amazon What's great about them: With excellent arch support and a comfortable design, these leather slippers for plantar fasciitis, were handpicked by Dr. Rimawi. They're made with a fully contoured footbed that, similarly to the Vionic pair, molds to your feet to provide extra support. On top of that, they're built with a blend of durable leather and synthetic material that's soft and comfortable, according to reviewers. What fans say: "These slippers are great for plantar fasciitis. I wear them all the time when I'm in the house, as I can no longer go barefoot, especially since we replaced the old carpet with hardwood floors. They seem to be pretty durable, considering how much wear they get. Definitely have reduced my instance of foot pain. They are warm and comfortable, but not too warm to wear year round. I'm on my second pair, and will buy more when these wear out. I'd much rather wear slippers than shoes around the house." Available sizes: 5 - 11

3 Suede Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis That Come In Wide Sizes Orthofeet Charlotte Orthopedic Slippers Amazon $95 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you have extra wide feet, these comfy suede slippers make a great choice for dealing with plantar fasciitis. In addition to being recommended by Dr. Rimawi, they boast more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, and they have a broad range of wide sizes. They're constructed with built-in orthotic insoles that provide arch support while also reducing heel pressure. What's more, they have soft, lightweight air cushioning that's specially designed prevent joint stress. What fans say: "I have horrible plantar fasciitis and can no longer go barefoot or wear regular house slippers (or even good shoes if I don't wear orthotics) without pain. I hate wearing heavy lace up shoes in the house that I can't kick off when stretching out on the couch, so I decided to suck up the cost and give these a try. They are amazingly supportive and my feet stopped hurting within 5 minutes of walking around in them. The molded orthotic footbed provides good support, but is also removable if you either prefer a different style or if these wear out. The toe box is deep enough to accommodate hammer toes but the velcro holds them snug to my feet so that they don't slide off despite being a mule style. And the soles are plenty sturdy for outdoor or airport wear." Available sizes: 5 - 12 (regular and wide)

4 A Pair Of Open-Toed Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis Vionic Indulge Relax Slipper Amazon $51 See On Amazon What's great about them: Vionic makes some of the most supportive slippers on the market, and these sandal-style slippers are no exception! Designed with a contoured EVA footbed that mimics the curve of your foot, they provide superior comfort for painful feet. They’re covered in soft and cozy terry fabric, and you can even adjust the straps with the hook and loop closure to get a perfect fit. With more than 8,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site, it’s pretty clear you can’t go wrong with these. What fans say: “I have been working from home [...] and, because I am wearing slippers or going barefoot all day long instead of wearing shoes, my plantar fasciitis (PF) came back. [...] I found these slippers on-line and decided to try them...so glad I did! Instead of having to wear shoes all day (in the summer heat) I wore these. Good support for my high arch and it cupped my aching heel and gave it the support it needed. My PF went away after a few weeks of constant wear...no Dr. visit or PT needed!” Available sizes: 5 - 12

5 Wide Slippers With High Arch Support For Plantar Fasciitis V.Step Slippers With Arch Support Amazon $39 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you have wide feet and really need a high, rigid arch, these clog-style slippers are for you. With anatomical footbeds made from EVA foam and nonskid rubber soles, reviewers say they’re amazingly comfortable once your feet adjust to the high arches. They’re covered in a soft, but not overly warm, velveteen material, and they come only in wide sizes so your toes have plenty of space. What fans say: “I've been struggling with my plantar fasciitis for a couple of years. When I got these I thought the arch would be too high. But once I got used to them, I can't walk around the house in anything else. I have no foot pain when walking in these. All my other footwear feels inadequate.” Available sizes: 6 Wide Women/5 Wide Men - 13 Wide Women/12 Wide Men

6 A Pair Of Moccasin-Style Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis Orthofeet Leather Moccasins Amazon $100 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you like the suede slippers recommended by Dr. Rimawi but would prefer an even fuller coverage style, you’ll these leather mocs from Orthofeet should do the trick. As with Orthofeet’s Charlotte slippers, these come with an orthotic insole that supports the arch and cushions the heel. You can even remove the insole and insert your own orthotic if you’d prefer. A plush lining is super cozy, and a series of wide and standard sizes make it easy to get the right fit. What fans say: “I have severe plantar fasciitis. I needed a shoe for the house for my house cleaning, laundry, and cooking times. [...] I ordered this orthofeet moccasin basically because it surrounded my entire foot with support. Other past shoes have also broken down in the back and let my ankle roll. This shoe is solid, and just what I needed. I still have fasciitis pain, but I feel this is a shoe that will help me on my long road to recovery.” Available sizes: 5 - 12 (regular and wide)

7 Warm Wool Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis Acorn Dara Slipper Amazon $35 See On Amazon What's great about them: With a warm boiled wool upper and fuzzy berber lining, these Acorn slippers are truly great for chilly weather — and they’re supportive enough for anyone suffering from plantar fasciitis. A combination of a raised heel and some serious arch support provide the necessary structure, while a rubber sole provides excellent traction on slippery floors. With more than 1,700 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating on the site, there’s no reason not to give them a try. What fans say: “the only time I remove them is when I go to bed. I wear them out to get the mail, when running errands that don't require me to leave the car. They have relieved me of the pain I felt with my plantar fascitis. I absolutely love them and will probably order a pair for my daughter. Thanks.” Available sizes: Small - X-Large

8 A Pair Of Popular Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis Vionic Sadie Slipper Amazon $53 See On Amazon What's great about them: Vionic makes such comfortable slippers for anyone suffering from plantar fasciitis that you could hardly be blamed for wanting to scoop up multiple styles. If Vionic’s other offerings aren’t to your liking, or if you just want another pair, these Sadie slippers are just as amazing as all the others — just ask the more than 5,100 Amazon reviewers who have given them an overall 4.6-star rating! Covered in fuzzy polyester terry in either leopard print or several solid colors, they may look soft and cute, but support is where they really shine. The contoured footbed has a cupped heel, significant arch support, and cushioning at the ball of the foot to relieve any uncomfortable pressure. Adjust your fit with a hook and loop closure and feel your feet relax. What fans say: “I've had these for well over a year now and still love them. I have terrible plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and very high arches. These are super supportive in the arch and hold my foot in a very comfortable neutral position without making me overpronate. They are NOT soft, and I prefer that because they give more support that way. Will probably buy another pair when these wear out.”