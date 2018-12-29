Orthotic slippers have come a long way since the days of bulky, medical-looking styles. Nowadays, orthotic slippers can look fashionable while still supplying the necessary comfort and support your feet need. The best orthotic slippers have foam cushioning, deep heel cups, roomy toe boxes, and rubber soles that provide traction to help you walk better in them.

In addition, orthotic slippers also offer something you don't typically find in your average pair of house slippers: arch support, which is very important if you're dealing with a condition like plantar fasciitis or bone spurs. Orthotic slippers with an adjustable tension strap can also be of great benefit to people with swollen or painful feet, as the Velcro fastener at the top allows you to control how tight the shoes are on your feet.

When it comes to shopping for slippers, you may be surprised to find that good-quality slippers cost upwards of $50. However, if you don't mind skipping a few bells and whistles, you can find budget-friendly orthotic slippers that still work for your needs.

With that in mind, take a look at some of the best orthotic slippers you can buy. Read on and prepare your feet for serious comfort!

1 The Overall Best Vionic Women's Indulge Sadie Mule Slipper $50 Amazon See On Amazon These cozy orthotic slippers by Vionic offer so much support that they are endorsed by the American Podiatric Medical Association. They even received the association's official seal of acceptance, thanks to their podiatrist-designed EVA foam insole, deep heel cup, and substantial arch support. These slippers are made of a warm synthetic material and have a Velcro strap on the top, which is ideal for swollen feet, since it allows you to adjust the tension and width of the shoe. The slippers' rubber sole also makes them perfect for outdoor wear. Pick up this pair in red plaid (pictured), black and white checkered plaid, and neutral black. "I like how they support my high arch and cushion my heel," reads a happy Amazon review. "I have Plantar fasciitis, and these slippers are so comforting to my foot pain. As soon as I put them on, I had instant relief, warmth, and comfort. They fit nice too. Definitely worth the money." Available sizes: 5 - 12 M

2 The Best Budget HomeTop Women's Comfort Slippers $18 Amazon See On Amazon If the idea of spending a ton of money on shoes you'll likely only wear around the house is unappealing, then a budget-friendly option like these HomeTop comfort slippers is ideal. Available in three different colors at an affordable price point, they offer a cushioned memory foam insole covered in a soft, knitted terry that provides ample support for your feet. Plus, they have a non-skid rubber sole. Keep in mind that, unlike more expensive ortho slippers, these do not have an adjustable tension strap. That means this pair is best suited for people who won't have an issue sliding their feet in and out of mule-style slippers and whose main issues of concern aren't feet swelling. But with a money-back guarantee and a under-$20 price tag, these shoes are definitely worth your time. An Amazon reviewer raved, "These are amazing. I have [a] pinched nerve in my foot so walking can be painful at times. These cradle my foot and and fit like a glove." Available sizes: 5 - 12 M