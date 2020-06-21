There's no question that Allbirds are great shoes — they're exceptionally comfortable and they come in tons of styles. That said, the average pair will set you back about a hundred bucks. For those of us who are on a tighter budget, I set out on a quest to find some thriftier stand-ins. The best Allbirds alternatives have three things in common: they're comfortable, they're lightweight, and you can wear them all day without socks.

All of my selections below boast comfort features such as cushioned footbeds, soft fabric, and shock-absorbing midsoles. That means that you can wear them all day without any aches. Of course, a big part of what makes Allbirds so comfy is their light and airy feel. The shoes on this list all showcase lightweight designs, as well as breathable knit fabrics that feel soft and well-ventilated.

Finally, rather than taking the brands at their word, I also read through the Amazon reviews to make sure real customers have vouched for the no-sock friendliness of all my picks.

In a hurry? These are the best Allbirds alternatives.

1. The Best Running Sneakers: adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

2. The Best Everyday Shoe: Urban Fox Beckett Women's Wool Shoes

3. The Best Slip-Ons: Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker

4. The Best Flats: Skechers Women's Cleo Scalloped Knit Skimmer Ballet Flat

With all of that in mind, take a look at the best Allbirds alternatives below to find the ones that best speak to your personal fashion sensibility.

1 The Best Running Sneakers adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $45 See On Amazon What's great about them: These adidas Cloudfoam running shoes are a fantastic option that's comfortable yet considerably more wallet-friendly than the Allbirds Tree Dashers. As the name suggests, the ultra-thin sneakers are exceptionally lightweight with soft mesh fabric that's breathable and moisture-wicking. The Cloudfoam cushioning allows for all-day wear without achy feet, and they have memory foam sock-liners to offer a step-in feel (and make them compatible sans socks). Best of all, they come in four neutral colors. These sneakers have even won over more than 25,000 fans. One reviewer wrote: "Love these. More comfy than even my Allbirds!" Available sizes: 5 to 12

2 The Best Everyday Shoe Urban Fox Beckett Womens Wool Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with a strikingly comfortable poly-wool fabric, these breathable, lightweight women's sneakers can be worn around town or when you're out with friends. They make fantastic everyday sneakers that are comfy (courtesy of the padded insoles) and durable (thanks to the foam rubber soles). They're extremely flexible, and reviewers noted that you can wear them easily without socks. They come in your choice of light gray, dark gray, or black. One reviewer wrote: "I ordered these for myself, and I absolutely love them! They are as comfortable as my Allbirds! At $39.99, I could buy two pair for less than the price of one pair of my $95 Allbirds!" Available sizes: 5 to 10

3 The Best Slip-Ons Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon What's great about them: These Dr. Scholl's Luna sneakers slip on easily, according to reviewers, and have a similar style to the Allbirds Tree Loungers. The breathable, mesh-style fabric keeps them lightweight and breezy, while the soft microfiber material feels comfortable against your skin. In addition to ventilation, the perforations add style and chicness to these shoes, which can easily be dressed up or down, depending on your plans. On top of that, they come in a wide range of colors. One reviewer wrote: "I was going to buy some Rothys or Allbirds to replace my worn out converse one stars for non-athletic sneakers but I saw these on sale and figured I’d give them a try first. Love them! Fit true to size, super comfortable, and sharp looking. Easy to slip on and off and work with or without socks. Not a ton of arch support but quite a bit of cushion. Will buy again in more colors." Available sizes: 5 to 12