When it comes to working out, compression socks are one of the most underrated pieces of clothing you can own. Not only do they feel like a hug for your legs, but they also improve your blood circulation and reduce swelling. The only problem? Standard socks may not work for every size. Luckily, the best compression socks for wide calves are comfy and can help prevent swelling while working out, traveling, and spending long hours on your feet.

What To Consider When Choosing Compression Socks For Wide Calves

To choose the right socks, it all comes down to one word: stretch. While most options offer some stretch, compression socks for wider legs usually feature a higher percentage of spandex woven into their fabric for a perfect fit. You'll also want to look for elastic bands around the top that are made from extra soft, stretchy fibers so that the socks stay put without digging into your skin.

Next, consider your personal style. The options are nearly endless when it comes to athletic compression socks, but there are also dressier options you can wear under a chic pair of boots or a long skirt. There are even standard socks that look like crew socks, only with gentle compression to help relieve foot pain throughout the day.

Shop The Best Compression Socks For Wide Calves

1. A Standard Sock For Everyday Wear: SB SOX Compression Socks

2. A Textured Option You Can Wear Under Boots: Dr. Scholl's Circulatory Texture Socks

3. A Knee-High Sock That's Worn By Professional Athletes: Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks

4. An Affordable 8-Pack With Lots Of Stretch: CHARMKING Compression Socks

It's not easy to find the best compression socks for wide calves. Here's a roundup of some excellent options to help you narrow down your search.

1 A Standard Sock For Everyday Wear SB SOX Compression Socks (1 Pair) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're in the market for an everyday sock, this standard compression sock is a must-have. It comes in a variety of different sizes, so you can easily find your perfect fit, and offers 20 to 30 millimeters of mercury worth of pressure, which provides the perfect amount of compression for everyday wear. Each sock is knee-high and features graduated compression technology to cradle your leg in all the right places to promote blood flow. And with a ton of color options, you can opt for a neutral to wear under your work trousers or a bolder color to wear while you're working out. One reviewer wrote: "Excellent quality: good fit and stay up on calf without discomfort. Excellent support and I will be wearing these on plane trips to minimize ankle swelling. Very impressed with these socks and I will buy again!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Care: Machine wash, according to a reviewer

2 A Textured Option You Can Wear Under Boots Dr. Scholl's Circulatory Texture Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only do these textured knee-high socks look cute under boots, but they're also super supportive. The top elastic binding is made from soft material that gently molds to your skin without digging in too much. Plus, the socks themselves are made from antibacterial fabrics to prevent odor, and there's virtually no cotton in them, so they won't absorb sweat and make you feel chilly and wet. And two pairs of socks that cost just $10 make these a total steal. Note: These have a bit less spandex in their blend than others on this list (they're made with just 1% spandex), so the compression level will be slightly less with this pair. One reviewer wrote: "These are great socks. Soft with some compression, but not too tight. Easy to put on. Not too tight at the top band. I've already ordered more.” Sizes: One Size (women’s shoe size 4—10) | Colors: 1 | Material: 96% polyester, 3% other fibers, 1% spandex | Care: Machine wash

3 A Knee-High Sock That's Worn By Professional Athletes Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks (1 Pair) Amazon $50 See On Amazon These athletic compression socks aren't just for the layman — professional athletes wear this brand, too. And for good reason: These knee-high socks feature graduated compression targeted at areas of the calf and leg that tend to get fatigued while working out. These compression socks are designed with 18% elastane, making them a great choice for anyone with wide calves. Bonus: They also wick away sweat. On top of that, these socks even help regulate your temperature so you don't overheat while you exercise. One reviewer wrote: "These are the best compression socks I’ve ever had! Amazing, comfortable, and most of all supportive. I’m on my feet constantly for a 12 hour work day and these are amazing! Won’t buy anything else.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 82% polyamide, 18% elastane | Care: Machine wash

4 An Affordable 8-Pack With Lots Of Stretch CHARMKING Compression Socks (8 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pack of compression socks has you covered for every day of the week, plus a day. It comes with eight pairs of socks made from a stretchy 15% spandex blend that holds your calves without constricting them. In fact, they're so stretchy that you can get an extra inch out of them when you slip them on so they reach right up to the knee. These offer 15 to 20 millimeters of mercury worth of pressure, so they'll hug your feet nicely while you wear them. Reviewers especially love how breathable these socks are. One reviewer wrote: "I bought these to wear at work since I'm on my feet a lot. Great fit and very comfortable. I have wide calves and these fit perfectly in both the calf and in the foot length.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 34 | Material: 85% nylon, 15% spandex | Care: Machine wash cold