When the weather drops, having the best winter gear is essential. While a warm jacket and a winter hat are great, there's one more thing you'll need. The best touchscreen gloves are made of warm materials and have special designs that allow you to use your phone wherever you are, without taking your gloves off — making them a game-changer for any winter wardrobe.

As far as material goes, you'll have your pick of great options when it comes to winter touchscreen gloves. Keep in mind your needs and preferences. Not all touchscreen gloves are waterproof, for example, so if you know there are snowy days ahead you may want to look out for ones that are either waterproof or water-resistant. If you're prone to dropping your phone, look for a pair with textured palms to help you grip your technology when you're on the go. Any winter glove you pick should have tight cuffs to trap heat or be lined with a warm fabric that will act as insulation in frigid weather.

Lastly, beware of touchscreen gloves that don't actually work. It goes without saying, but many gloves with boast touchscreen capabilities they don't deliver on, which makes for a disappointing purchase. (I have you covered here.)

But enough talk, let's get to it (after all, winter is literally coming). These are the best touchscreen gloves that actually work. Even better, they're all under $30 on Amazon.

1 The Best Touchscreen Gloves, All Things Considered Anqier Winter Touchscreen Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whereas some cheaper touchscreen gloves will have mixed reports of whether or not the touchscreen capabilities work well, this pair of high-quality waterproof gloves have won over tons of reviewers who are in almost unanimous agreement: These do the job. Even better, these gloves have an anti-skid grip built into the palms so you can easily hold your phone or grab something that's slippery. The tight elastic cuffs will trap heat where you need it, and they come in a super wide size range. One big reason these top this list? They're also great for athletes, whether you're cycling, running, or just working out outdoors. According to one reviewer: "Bought these for crazy midwest winters. I have to walk in downtown for work and need good protection from wind and winter. These gloves help in keeping hands warm while walking and also I can use my mobile while wearing these gloves. Touch works perfect in these gloves and the grip design helps in holding the phone firmly while walking." Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

2 The Most Affordable TRENDOUX Unisex Touchscreen Thermal Gloves Amazon $12 $8 See On Amazon These wildly-popular touchscreen gloves are only $8, a major steal during the cold-weather months. Designed with a touch of spandex, these gloves will comfortably hug your hands to trap heat, and even have silicone-textured palms so you have great grip when handling anything snowy or wet. A thick elastic cuff will keep cold air out, and ensure a super comfortable fit (while protecting your wrists as well). And, since they're unisex sizes, they make a great gift for anyone in your life. Over 9,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these touchscreen gloves and the reviews are rave. According to one reviewer: "Great gloves. Since I always go out with a touch screen phone, I never see myself buying any other gloves. They keep your fingers and hands warm, and work great with your touch screen phone. They also fit very comfortably." Available in sizes: Medium - X-Large

3 The Best For Freezing Temperatures OZERO Waterproof Winter Touchscreen Gloves Amazon $30 See On Amazon For truly intense inclement weather and winter storms, a heavy-duty waterproof glove is a better pick. But, since many heavy-duty gloves rarely have touchscreen capabilities, you really have to hunt for them. This pair of waterproof gloves are touchscreen-compatible, but come at a slightly higher price point. That said, they have a built-in waterproof membrane that ensures your fingers will never get wet, are designed with textured grips on the palms to ensure you can safely grab anything you need, and the brand says they can withstand temperatures as cold as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. According to one reviewer: "I bought a couple of gloves recently but these are the warmest. They have a great grip and touching the cell phone screen works great too." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

4 The Best Faux-Leather Touchscreen Gloves Dsane Women's Touchscreen Winter Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the look and feel of a great pair of leather gloves but at a seriously affordable price, these PU leather touchscreen gloves are a chic pick that add a touch of style to your winter wardrobe. These are lined with a soft fabric to keep you warm (the brand claims this is true cashmere, but reviewers refute this). That said, I've pored over plenty of winter gloves and many of the true leather pairs don't have great touchscreen capabilities. With this pair, you get the functionality you need and the look you want, and you'll save money when compared to a true leather pair. Plus, over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried these gloves out and given them a glowing 4.3-star rating. According to one reviewer: "As the expression goes they fit like a glove. They are soft, warm, and the touchscreen works very well. I would highly recommend these gloves for the warmth and fashion." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large