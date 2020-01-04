There's no better way to keep your noggin warm in the wintertime than by bundling up in a cozy beanie. Sure, you don't actually lose half of your body heat through your head (it's actually about 7% to 10%), but when you're wandering around outside in freezing cold weather, it sure can feel like it. Plus, winter hats look cute and make great accessories to your cold-weather wardrobe. The best winter hats for women offer a combination of warmth, comfort, and style.

In order to help you connect with a hat that fits your style and is compatible with the climate you live in, I've done the research and read through countless reviews to put together a list of the best women's hats on Amazon. I made sure to include a wide variety of styles, warmth levels, and price ranges. I also looked for options that are popular among reviewers and made with soft, cozy fabrics, like fleece and faux fur. All of my picks either come in multiple sizes or have stretchy material to adapt to most heads.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, my list below of the best winter hats for women is sure to have something for everyone.

1. These Cute Animal-Pattern Hats With Unicorns, Cats, Foxes, & More KAVU Herschel Cold Weather Hat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with your choice of cute, colorful animal pattern, this option is one of the warmest winter hats on my list, yet it also earns all the style points. With a cuffed brim and fluffy pom on top, it practically screams "winter wonderland" (even before you factor in the 17 winter-themed patterns, including foxes, owls, unicorns, and snow bears). Made from soft, 100% acrylic fabric, it's super comfortable to wear, too.

2. A Slouchy Knit Beanie With Warm Polar Fleece Lining OZERO Winter Beanie Stocking Hat $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with a cozy thermal knit wool shell, this multicolored winter hat offers an excellent combination of warmth, comfort, and breathability. Tailored with a chic, slouchy beanie style, it features 100% soft-spun polyester that's stretchy and flexible. On top of that, the interior boasts a polar fleece liner that adds extra cold weather protection to the mix. And it even comes in your choice of colors from black to pink to marled gray.

If you're looking for an extreme cold weather hat, this Fjallraven Woodsman cap is one of the warmest options you'll find. Designed specifically for cold climates, it features heavy-duty ear flaps with soft faux fur and synthetic padding. The high-end performance hat also boasts a stiff brim that provides sun protection (which is especially great if you're dealing with glare from the snow) and real leather straps that can be buttoned under the chin or fastened together to hold the ear flaps back. "Great, warm hat with visor and ear protection," wrote one reviewer, who added, "Bought this for trip to Antarctica." This selection is a bit pricier than the others, but it's definitely worth it if you'll be contending with extra cold weather. It comes in four different sizes for a perfect fit, plus your choice of mountain gray or dark olive.

4. A Reversible Cap That's Made For People Who Sweat A Lot Headsweats Thermal Reversible Beanie $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to get sweaty under your hat, this cozy winter beanie is made to wick moisture, keeping you comfortable and dry. It's especially great if you're someone who runs or exercises outside during the winter (although it works great as an everyday hat, too). The beanie showcases a reversible design that features breathable Coolmax knit fabric on one side and warm fleece on the other. When you're exercising, playing winter sports, or otherwise working up a sweat, wear the Coolmax side next to your head; when you want to feel extra cozy, flip it around so the fleece side is down. This hat comes in two color choices: all black or black and silver.

5. A Budget-Friendly Fleece-Lined Hat That's Soft & Comfy Durio Knit Beanie Hats $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This awesome budget hat for women is made with soft-spun acrylic fiber on the outside and cozy fleece lining on the inside. The material is super stretchy, with high elasticity and a patterned cable-knit weave. It's warm and stylish yet also comes at an unbeatable price. "I received this item in 1 day (yay Prime!)," wrote one customer, "I wore it out that same night for a bonfire in 30 degree weather. My head was not at all cold. The hat fit perfectly, snug over my ears and all around my noggin [...] I LOVE this beanie!!"

6. This Genius Ponytail Hat That Come In Tons Of Different Patterns Funky Junque Messy Bun Ponytail Beanie $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like to wear ponytails or buns but hate how they always get smooshed down by your hat, this clever ponytail beanie is the perfect solution. It allows you to bring your hair through a small hole at the top that doesn't compromise warmth. This hat is soft and cozy, with 100% acrylic material that reviewers say feels good and doesn't itch. Plus, it looks cute even if you opt to wear it without a ponytail or bun. The innovative hat is available in dozens of colors and patterns including checkered, leopard, metallic, and burgundy.