While you can, technically, live in winter boots the entire cold-weather season — it’s smart to have several different types of footwear on hand so you can rotate them as needed. The best winter sneakers will keep you warm and dry, all while offering a sporty (and easy to throw on) alternative to heavy-duty boots.

To help guide your search for the perfect pair of winter sneakers, consider the following:

The rubber sole should ideally be fashioned into a lug sole, which has deep grooves cut into it which can help provide traction on slippery terrain. Lining: Seek out shoes with an extra layer of inside lining, like faux fur or fleece, to keep you warm when the temperatures dip. It's a good idea to leave room for thick wool socks (like the highly rated pair I included below), but pay attention to the "true to fit" reviews on whether you should size up.

In this roundup of winter-worthy sneakers on Amazon, you can find everything from some on-trend canvas low-tops with fur trim to more rugged options that are built to withstand more serious weather. All of the shoes below are highly rated by reviewers and cost less than $65.

1 A Seasonal Spin On A Classic JUSTFASHIONNOW Shearling High-Top Sneaker Amazon $32 See On Amazon This pair of sneakers in canvas and faux velvet, with faux fur trim, is a playful take on the iconic Converse-style shoe. The fur-trimmed style has a fleecy lining, and the upper is made of a soft velvety material that feels like heaven. Although they don't have lug soles (and wouldn't hold up in a snow storm), shoppers call them “so cute and comfortable,” with one reviewer noting: “These sneakers are so cute! I love the fur for an edgy style in winter! Gives a great twist on a basic sneaker!" Available colors: 10 colors (several are without the faux fur trim)

Available sizes: 4 - 11

2 These Heavy-Duty Hiking Sneakers gracosy Winter Hiking High-Tops Amazon $40 See On Amazon These heavy-duty hiking sneakers offer affordable long-term warmth and durability that can withstand Mother Nature. Their rugged athletic sneaker design is matched with a hardy boot-like build for insulation and endurance. They feature a weather-resisting faux suede upper and an insulating faux fur lining, with a protective reinforced toe and Velcro criss-crossing straps for an adjustable fit. Their sneaker-style rubber lug soles are waterproof and have plenty of grip. “These boots are extremely comfortable, lightweight and warm," one review commented. "Great nonslip tread. The fur lining around the ankle is a nice touch, keeping the cold out.” Available colors: 4 colors

Available sizes: 6 - 10

3 A Waterproof Leather Sneaker With Great Traction Sorel Women's Kinetic Caribou Sneaker Amazon $160 See On Amazon This sturdy waterproof leather sneaker, with a thick waterproof rubber sole, will help keep your feet dry and has great traction for snow and ice. These are lightly lined with microfleece, which offers an extra layer of insulation that's super warm. Shoppers report that this winter snow shoe is warm and comfortable, with one in particular noting, "I love these shoes! They are the perfect combination of a snow boot and sneaker, thus I have worn them daily throughout the winter. They’re stylish, durable, and waterproof." Available colors: 6 colors

Available sizes: 5 - 12

4 These TOMS Sneakers With Anti-Slip Soles & Faux-Fur Lining TOMS Paxton Sneakers Amazon $75 See On Amazon This pair of sneakers with faux fur lining and a thick rubber sole are a cute yet surprisingly practical choice. The faux fur lining is soft and warm, and peaks out around the edges of the shoe. The thick rubber sole is waterproof and anti-slip, and the suede upper is water-resistant. In terms of wearability, the shock-absorbing 1-inch platform elevates you off the cold, winter ground, and they're designed with a removable cushioned insole and a molded outsole for extra comfort. One shopper wrote, “My go-to winter sneaker... The inside is so soft and feels like slippers. They are super easy to slide on!" Available colors: 13 colors (several without the faux-fur trim)

Available sizes: 5 - 12

5 A Pair Of Sneakers That Double As Boots gracosy Fur-Lined Slip-On Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon These winter sneakers are an athletic twist on the snow-worthy spirit of Moon Boots. A waterproof fabric upper protects their warm, plush lining, and the elastic gore on the sides makes for an easy on and off. Shoppers note that this boot is warm and provides sure footing in winter weather. “They are very comfortable and the traction was great! Definitely recommend!” gushed one fan. However, while they do have non-slip polyurethane soles, one reviewer commented: "They are terrific for low levels of snow. [...] As for ice, the shoes do not have much grip. You could pair them with yack tracks our another grippy sole add-on if you need to walk on ice very much." Available colors: 10 colors (some in ankle boot height)

Available sizes: 5 - 14