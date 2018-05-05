Whether it's an old wives tale or not, you've probably been told that wearing black in the summer is a recipe for overheating. And there's no shortage of advice on what materials and colors will keep you cool either. But let's face it, dressing in white linen every day isn't practical. If you're looking for the best cooling T-shirts to regulate your body temperature in intense heat or during a rigorous workout, then you'll be happy to know that material technology has come a long way since the invention of linen.

These cutting-edge, high-tech fabrics can do more than just keep you cool, too. Combined with UV protection, anti-chafing features, and the ability to wick away sweat, these tees protect you from the elements while keeping you comfortable.

And if you're concerned that T-shirts designed with cooling technology will make you look like you're headed to the gym, don't worry. There are plenty of options with subtle designs that can be seamlessly incorporated into your casual wardrobe, so that you can stay cool whether you're working out or just hanging out in the park.

If you're looking for the best cooling tees to beat the sweltering heat or help keep you comfortable at the gym, these six T-shirts have you covered.

1 A Cooling T-Shirt With UV 50+ Protection Arctic Cool V-Neck Instant Cooling Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only does this cooling V-neck T-shirt feature something called HydroFreeze X Technology that disperses moisture when you sweat to keep you cool, but it also offers UPF 50+ protection — making it perfect for rigorous outdoor activities that take place under the sun. It's made from a soft polyester-spandex blend that wicks moisture and moves with you while you workout, and it comes in seven colors. Pro tip: Reviewers recommended wetting the shirt slightly before you wear it to encourage the evaporation process and keep you even cooler. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 The Pick With 50+ UPF Protection In Extensive Sizes Just My Size Cool Dri Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee Amazon $11 See On Amazon This is another great moisture-wicking, cooling tee with UPF 50+ protection that's perfect for outdoor activities, and it offers even more sizes. It's made from 100% polyester, is free of uncomfortable tags, has a ribbed neckline, and comes in eight mostly bright and fun shades. Available Sizes: 1X-5X

3 This Really Affordable Classic Tee With UPF 50+ Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance V-Neck Tee Amazon $7 See On Amazon When you need a no-nonsense classic cooling T-shirt that’s affordable enough to stock up on, look no further than this pick from Hanes. This short-sleeve tee is slightly fitted (but roomy enough to be comfy) and has a V-neckline, UPF 50+ protection, and double-needle stitching that makes it durable. It’s free of tags and comes in 12 colors. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 A Dressier Cooling Polo Shirt That Wicks Moisture Dri-Equip Golf Polo Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cooling polo shirt is perfect for casual outdoor events where you need to pull off something slightly dressier than a T-shirt. It has an athletic cut that sits close to the body and technology that automatically cools the fabric down when it detects wetness from perspiration. The moisture-wicking polyester polo features a three-button placket, tulip-shaped hem, and it comes in six colors. This pick has earned more than 2,700 reviews. Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

5 The Quick Drying Long-Sleeve Tee With UPF 50+ Baleaf Long Sleeve Shirt UPF 50+ Amazon $17 See On Amazon This long-sleeve T-shirt is ideal for sun protection, with UPF 50+ and fabric that wicks moisture away from the body, keeping you cooler for longer. It has raglan sleeves and flatseam construction that helps prevent chafing when you move, making this a great top to wear when exercising outdoors. This highly rated top has a 4.5-star rating, more than 12,000 reviews, and it’s offered at an affordable price. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 A High-Tech V-Neck T-Shirt From A Well-Known Brand Under Armour Tech Short Sleeve V Neck Amazon $25 Buy Now Under Armour is a well-known leader in athletic apparel, so it's no surprise that their innovative cooling T-shirt is one of the best. Thanks to a coating of their proprietary UA tech fabric, this shirt pulls heat from your skin to cool you down fast. On top of that, the polyester material also has moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you dry. On the style front: It has has a V-neck, short sleeves, and comes in seven colors that include neutrals and brights like bright pink and purple. Available Sizes: 1X — 3X

7 The Cooling T-Shirt With A Cute Open Back icyzone Workout Running Shoes Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can be comfortable in a cooling T-shirt that supports your workout performance and still be super stylish. On the functional front, the jacquard mesh stays cool on your skin and moisture-wicking properties keep sweat from slowing you down. Plus, it features flat-seam construction to reduce chafing and skin irritation. But this tee delivers on style, too, thanks to the fitted, V-neck cut and the large cut-out back (perfect for showing off your sports bras). It comes in several colors including ice green and purple. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

