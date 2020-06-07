Like a good pair of jeans, the softest women’s T-shirts feel broken-in and only get better with time. Tees made from natural materials will deliver that sumptuous feel, and below you'll find a breakdown of some fabrics to look for to ensure you're getting a tee you never want to take off.

You’ll also find tees made from a blend of materials, like cotton and rayon, that harness the best properties of both. Some tees have a tiny bit of synthetic material like spandex or polyester woven in to help them hold their shape and prevent fading, as well.

From a fitted scoop-neck tee made from organic cotton to a flowy tunic that’s perfect with leggings, these eight tees are the softest things ever.

1 A Pima Cotton Crop Top You’ll Practically Live In CRZ YOGA Pima Cotton Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This crop top is made from lightweight pima cotton with a touch of spandex that’s breathable enough to wear through sweaty yoga sessions and other workouts. It has a loose, boxy fit and sleeves that hit around the elbow for an on-trend look that goes with everything from high-waisted leggings to your favorite mom jeans and maxi skirts. “I LOVE this top. I like shorter cropped t-shirts and this one shows just the right amount of skin,” raved one fan on Amazon. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

2 A High-Quality T-Shirt Made From 100% Supima Cotton Lands' End Relaxed Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This soft cotton tee is made from the highest quality Supima cotton and has a generous relaxed cut with just enough length to keep it from looking square. It comes in an expanded size range (that includes you, tall and petite shoppers) and shoppers loved the weight of it, with one noting "not too thick and not too thin." Another fan commented, "This shirt is nothing short of fabulous. Yes, it is a regular, plain v-neck tee with no bells and whistles but the superior fabric makes you feel so comfy and well dressed!" It can be machine-washed for easy care. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Petite X-Small - 3X

3 This Boxy Linen Tee That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Soojun Cotton Linen Round Collar Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This linen tee moonlights as a chic blouse that’s just as nice over skinny jeans as it is tucked into a pair of high-waisted trousers for an upscale look. The rolled sleeves and decorative seam upgrade it from your average tee’s basic status, with a seersucker-like texture that adds visual depth and interest. The cotton-linen blend combines the best of both fabrics for a soft, lightweight material with body that’s not too wrinkle-prone. "It is quite loose, which is how it was designed to be, so great with either loose linen/cotton pants or leggings," a reviewer noted. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Super-Soft Dolman Tee That’s Perfect For Leggings Daily Ritual V-Neck Tunic Amazon $28 See On Amazon This long, sleek tunic features clean lines and a flowing silhouette in drapey brushed viscose and spandex blend that’s dreamy for everyday wear. Reviewers were impressed with the high quality, noting that the silky fabric wasn’t too thin but still flowed nicely. "This top delivers on exactly what I bought it for - comfy, casual, long enough for leggings. What I wasn't expecting was just how SOFT the inside is," a shopper enthused. "It feels like a sweatshirt but with the cute factor of a tunic tee. Highly recommend." It's the only one on this list that also comes in a fun leopard, and every color is machine-washable for easy care. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 The Ultimate Set: A Black T-Shirt That Won’t Fade & A White T-Shirt That Isn’t See-Through Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A pair of classics you’ll reach for on the reg, these best-selling cotton blend tees have amassed more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for their true-to-size fit that doesn’t cling or stretch out. “Love these basic T-shirt! I will be ordering more colors,” gushed one fan on Amazon, “The fabric is super soft and no scratchy tag.” The tees are woven from a cotton-modal blend that’s softer than pure cotton, with a slightly higher spandex percentage to keep their shape. "The fabric is super soft and no scratchy tag. The V at the neck is the perfect length and the shirt overall has a great length," one fan raved. Grab them in a crewneck tee for ultimate versatility. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 And A Drapey White Tee That’s Just The Right Amount Of Sheer SheIn Short Sleeve Loose Casual T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This oversized boyfriend tee with rolled sleeves and an open V-neck is made from buttery rayon with a small dose of polyester and comes in dozens of colors. The white and off-white tees were called out for being slightly sheer — perfect for layering over a pretty bralette, while a skin-toned bra usually disappeared underneath. It's also light enough to pair with a cami if you prefer more coverage. "It’s lightweight without being too sheer," one review explained. "I love how slouchy it fits and the little roll on the sleeves is a nice touch. Will be ordering more colors." It washes well, according to reviews, but you may want to line dry this one to keep it looking fresh. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Chic Boatneck Tee For French-Girl Vibes Amazon Essentials Women's 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This boatneck tee, blended with cotton and modal for extra silkiness, comes in a refined silhouette (that won't show your bra straps) with three-quarter sleeves for pure French-girl vibes. Shoppers were especially impressed with the incredible quality for the price: "I absolutely LOVE this shirt! It is soft, stretchy and so very comfortable," one shopper gushed. A few reviews thought this shirt ran slightly slim; size up if you prefer a less fitted look and pick it up in any of the versatile muted solids or a striped marinière. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Organic Pima Cotton Tee That's Ethically Made In Peru Fair Indigo Scoop Neck Organic Fair Trade T-Shirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon This organic cotton tee is blended with five percent spandex for a fitted silhouette that’s not clingy. It’s made from pima cotton — which has fibers that are as long as premium Supima — for exceptional softness and strength. The colors are derived from eco-friendly, OEKO-TEX certified dyes without any harsh chemicals, and each tee is ethically made in Peru. "These shirts are the best tee shirts that I have ever owned. They have just enough stretch in them. They wash beautifully and don’t shrink," one fan gushed. On top of it all, they ship in a biodegradable bag that breaks down up to 91 percent within 24 months. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Buttery-Soft Rayon Top That's Perfect For Layering Cherokee Women's Long Sleeve Knit Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon The best long-sleeved T-shirt on Amazon might just be this lightweight and silky soft crewneck you can wear all year long. It gets its buttery feel from a rayon and spandex blend that shoppers were thrilled to report didn’t pill even after a tumble dry, and raved that the fabric was perfect for layering. "Fabric is super soft, stretchy, warm and also breathable. Did not shrink or pull when washed," one shopper commented. Some reviewers reported excellent results in sizing down for a fitted look, while others preferred to size up for a bit of give. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A High-Low Tee That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Florboom Plus Size T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This plus size T-shirt is made from a blend of rayon and spandex that Amazon reviewers say is super soft without being clingy. It has a V-neck and a high-low hem that offers additional coverage in the back, as well as slits up the sides for added freedom of movement. It’s long enough that you can comfortably wear it as a tunic with leggings or bike shorts, but it also looks great tucked in for a different look. “I took a chance with this shirt and I absolutely love it!” raved one Amazon shopper, “So soft and cool, arms perfect, not tight and flows nice, perfect fit.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

11 This Loose-Fitting Tee With An Asymmetrical Hem Herou Loose T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a tee that’s made from 100% modal, so you’ll probably want to snag this loose-fitting tee and see for yourself. The lightweight modal fabric is both soft and stretchy, so it will quickly become the MVP of your T-shirt drawer. It has a slightly longer hem in the back, so you can wear it as a tunic or tie it up for a more cropped effect. “I now own four of these,” commented one Amazon reviewer, “They are made super well and couldn't be more comfortable!” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Linen Modal V-Neck That’s Perfect For Warm Weather Goodthreads Linen Modal T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This comfortable tee is made from a linen modal blend that’s lightweight, breathable, and ideal for warmer weather or as a layering piece during transitional seasons. It has a V-neck, short sleeves, and a moderate length that looks great both tucked in and worn loose. “This is the perfect lounge shirt for me!,” gushed one fan on Amazon, “I love the soft material that flows well and doesn't bunch.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Super Soft 100% Cotton Tee From Hanes Hanes Nano Tee Amazon $7 See On Amazon This classic Hanes T-shirt is made from 100% cotton, so it’s breathable, soft, and super comfortable. It’s made from 4.5-ounce ringspun cotton, so even though it’s lightweight, the fabric still feels substantial enough that you won’t have to worry about wearing it out if you wear it too often, which you’ll definitely want to. “Love this shirt. Just so soft and comfortable,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. It comes pre-shrunk, and has subtle ribbing around the crewneck. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

14 This Highly-Rated T-Shirt That’s Soft And Stretchy Amoretu Scoop Neck Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon This scoop neck tee is made from a cotton spandex blend, so it’s both soft and stretchy in all the best ways. It has a wide scoop neckline and a slightly longer length, so it’s a versatile top you can style with so many different outfits. “This shirt is amazing! I've never loved a T-shirt this much,” wrote one fan on Amazon, “It's so soft and it's long, which is hard for me to find. I love this. I'm going to buy more for sure.” It looks great on its own, but it’s also an ideal layering piece. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large