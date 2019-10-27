Regular leggings are great and all, but when it gets cold out (or you want to be extra cozy), sometimes they’re just not going to cut it. The best fleece-lined leggings are a much-welcomed upgrade as they look like a typical legging, but provide an extra layer of insulation thanks to the soft fleece interior.

If you’re on the hunt for the best pair, first make sure it says that it's “fleece-lined” or sometimes “brushed” on the label, not to be confused with “thick” leggings, which can be nice, but don’t actually feature fleece.

Also, pay attention to the material. If you plan on going for a run or doing another workout in your fleece-lined leggings, a moisture-wicking material (like nylon or polyester) can help you stay dry However, cotton is a good choice if you’re seeking soft, breathable leggings for everyday wear. Oh, and if you are looking for a pick to rock under dresses or skirts, I’ve included a bonus pair of fleece-lined tights that are nice and thin but still cozy as well.

Whether you’re working out, lounging around the house, or heading to work, fleece-lined leggings are a great choice for extra warmth and comfort. To help you find the best pair for your needs, here are seven fleece-lined leggings on Amazon that reviewers adore.

1 The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings For Workouts Under Armour ColdGear Authentic Leggings Amazon $50 $40 See On Amazon Under Armour is known for quality clothing, and these fleece-lined leggings are no different. Perfect for workouts, the leggings feature an ultra-warm brushed interior and a smooth, fast-drying exterior. It's made of 87% polyester and 13% elastane overall. Best yet, the material wicks sweat and the seams are designed to eliminate chafing, allowing you to stay comfortable during your entire workout. Amazon reviewers give this pick a 4.5-star rating. “My favorite thermal tights. Comfortable, warm, extra long. Good mid-rise waist that stays put,” one fan wrote. Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets 90 Degree By Reflex High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Leggings with pockets are a total win for convenience, and these high-waisted fleece-lined leggings feature both a pocket on the side (if you don’t like the pocket, there are also some options without it) and a hidden pocket in the waistband, so you can carry your essentials like a phone and keys with ease. Made from polyester and spandex, this pick has the perfect amount of stretch. And whether you’re exercising, out and about, or lounging at home, the leggings will surely keep you warm. Choose from a wide range of colors, from basic black to a pretty plum. Amazon customers give this pick a 4.2-star rating after more than 4,200 reviews. “Fabulous fleece leggings. They don't sag throughout the day, they aren't see through at all, and they're nice and warm but not bulky. I've had cheaper fleece leggings that were awful in comparison and plan to buy more pairs of these for winter. These feel more durable than most other leggings I own, too," one reviewer raved. Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 The Best Budget-Friendly Set Of Fleece-Lined Leggings Diravo Fleece Lined Leggings (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Three pairs of quality leggings for $23 may sound too good to be true, but these warm fleece-lined leggings are the real deal. Amazon reviewers back them up, too. “I love how warm these are!! The fleece on the inside makes such a huge difference compared to other leggings. I can wear them alone in the winter with a long sweater or top and not freeze to death. I already bought them I'm several colors,” one reviewer wrote. They can be worn for both working out and everyday. Choose from packs of three that include a variety of different dark and bright colors, from a basic black to pretty olive green. The exact fabric material is not listed, but is described generally as a stretchy material. Available Sizes: One size only

4 The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings Available In Petite, Tall, And Extra-Tall Sizes Yogipace Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings Amazon $37 See On Amazon Raise your hand if you've dealt with the struggle of having leggings that are either too short or too long. Well this common problem is solved with these fleece-lined leggings from Yogipace, which come in petite, tall, and extra-tall sized inseams for a better fit. They’re made from 92% polyester and 8% spandex, and have a thick fleece lining for extra comfort and warmth. They’re even water resistant. Plus, you’ll love the back-zipper pocket that keeps your stuff secure, and they work for both workouts and everyday wear. Amazon reviewers give these leggings a 4.6-star rating overall, with one person writing: “LOVE these leggings. Just wore them multiple days in a row on a trip to Iceland, was wishing I had brought 3 more pairs! Could not believe how warm yet breathable they were. Kept up great with movement, fluctuating temps, and iffy weather. Was also worried about water resistance, but never felt wet even though it rained the whole trip and we went behind waterfalls. Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (petite, regular, tall, extra tall)

5 A Great Lounging & Everyday Legging Available In Sizes Up To A 3X Zerdocean Plus-Size Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $21 SEE ON AMAZON When a reviewer calls a pair of leggings heavenly, you know they’ve got to be good. And that’s exactly what one person had to say about these fleece-lined leggings from Zerdocean. “These fleece-lined leggings are heavenly. By far the heaviest weight of leggings I've encountered thus far. They are effectively skin tight sweatpants. I absolutely adore these,” the fan wrote. The 100% cotton leggings are so unbelievably soft, you’ll want to wear them on repeat. Choose from two colors — black or light gray. However, since they're made of cotton and polyester, they're not the best pick for working out in. Available Sizes: 1X - 3X

6 The Fleece-Lined Leggings In The Biggest Range of Colors Conceited Premium Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These fleece-lined leggings from Conceited come in so many different colors, it’ll be nearly impossible to resist picking up multiple pairs. With 20-plus hues, including black, hunter green, mustard, cobalt blue, and coral, the leggings will surely be a wardrobe staple. They’re made from 92% nylon and 8% spandex, so they work as both athletic gear and everyday wear, and their super-soft fleece lining will keep you warm all day long. Plus, they’re high-waisted and even have a wide waistband for extra comfort. Amazon reviewers highly recommend this pick, saying that the colors are actually true to the pictures on the site. “Fleece lined leggings are genius. They're extremely comfortable and you can wear them in chillier temperatures,” one customer wrote. Available Sizes: Small - X-Large