During the coldest months of the year, the best winter leggings are a wardrobe essential. Fleece-lined and thermal fabrics can turn a standard pair of black leggings into a great pant choice for the winter months. But, as you've probably noticed, there are a lot of leggings out there — and not all of them are warm enough for chilly weather. So what should you look for when shopping for a pair of winter leggings?

To combat coldness, fleece-lined leggings or ones made of Merino wool are the way to go. Not only is fleece one of the warmest fabrics you can find but, by getting fleece-lined leggings, you'll be able to maximize coziness while still finding a pair that has a durable and moisture-wicking exterior, in case you encounter snowstorms or a wintry mix. In the case of Merino wool, this moisture-wicking type of wool is perfect for seasonal snow or sweaty winter workouts.

While you may be tempted to look for heavier fabrics, you don't necessarily need thicker leggings in order to stay warm. And, because thinner thermal leggings can be layered under jeans, ski pants, and trousers during the coldest months of the year, they're a versatile purchase.

Lastly, don't forget about spandex and elastane. The best way to stay warm is to retain body heat, and fabrics that trap heat close to your skin will keep you toasty warm all winter long.

From fleece-lined designs to moisture-wicking thermal leggings, here's a list of nine of the best winter leggings you can buy.

1. Baleaf Women's Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon Baleaf Women's Fleece Lined Leggings, $27, Amazon Great for winter workouts, these Balelaf's fleece-lined leggings have a soft brushed inner fabric that traps heat and a polyester-spandex blend that wicks away moisture to keep you warm and dry. Other features include a gusseted crotch to improve stretch, flat-lock seams to reduce chafing, and a hidden pocket. The waist rises nice and high, and they come in 10 neutral and bright colors, all at a great price. What fans say: "Love these things for miserable winter running, and for winter lounging when you want to be warmer than jeans and wool seems like too much work. Bought a second pair a week later." Available in sizes: Women's X-Small - 3X

2. Zerdocean Plus-Size 100% Cotton Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon Zerdocean Plus-Size 100% Cotton Fleece-Lined Leggings, $20, Amazon Zerdocean's leggings are made from 100% cotton leggings with a fleece-lining that'll keep you warm in the wintertime. The fabric is extra-thick, which helps to capture extra heat along with a plush fleece lining. Each pair has a stretchy elastic waistband and an inseam just under 27 inches. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave about how warm and comfortable they are. What fans say: "These are GREAT leggings for winter wear. Soft, thick, and comfy. Since they are 100% cotton I bought a larger size than normal — a 2x when I usually wear an XL in misses size in order to allow for shrinkage when washed and dried. After the first cold water wash and low temp dry, they are a perfect fit. Like wearing sweatpants with a leggings fit, with no underwear "show through." And they look awesome tucked into boots. Will probably order more in different colors to stay cozy and warm for the winter weather." Available in sizes: Women's 1X - 4X

3. MERIWOOL Women's Merino Wool Thermal Pants Amazon MERIWOOL Women's Merino Wool Thermal Pants, $60, Amazon If you're willing to splurge, opting for Merino wool over fleece-lined leggings can often be the right choice. These Merino wool leggings will keep you warm and wick away moisture if you weather any snowstorms or wear these while working out. As opposed to other pairs on this list, these leggings are mid-rise, but reviewers still love them as a base layer or as a pair of everyday leggings. What fans say: "Wonderfully soft and warm and so glad I bought these to keep me warm outdoors doing wildlife photography in the cold winter months." Available in sizes: Women's X-Small - Large

4. 90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings, $29, Amazon These fleece-lined leggings are perfect for daily wear or working out, and they have won over hundreds of Amazon reviewers. Even better, these come equip with a side pocket so you can store your phone or important papers like a grocery list or a receipt. Made with 12% spandex, these leggings will hold snug to your leg so you can keep all your body heat in. They even come in 14 different colors you can choose from. What fans say: "Best winter time leggings. One of my favorite pairs of leggings! Perfect for winter time when the temperature starts to drop. These leggings are high waisted, true to size, stretchable and not see through! I ended up buying a second pair just because of how often I was wearing my first pair." Available in sizes: Women's X-Small - 2X

5. Homma Fleece-Lined Thick Winter Leggings (6-Pack) Amazon Homma Fleece-Lined Thick Winter Leggings (6-Pack), $35, Amazon For the most value, these fleece-lined leggings are sold in a six-pack with three black leggings and three colored options. These full-length leggings hit above the ankles for most reviewers, and an elasticized waistband holds these leggings in place. Fans on Amazon also report that they are a medium-weight thickness and can easily be worn on their own or underneath dresses or other clothes. A few things to note: While you'll save money with this pack, these leggings need to be hand-washed, and the sizing scheme is a bit more limited than other options on this list. What fans say: "These are perfect. They're opaque, thin but still warm, silky outer texture is nice, and they fit great. I'm 5'9, 145 and the XL fits perfectly with enough room in the seat. These are a great value and my new favorite winter leggings." Available in sizes: One Size (Small, Medium, Large), X-Large - XX-Large

6. Duofold Midweight Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings Amazon Duofold Midweight Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings, $22, Amazon Champion's Duofold's fleece-lined leggings have a soft brushed interior that traps body heat for improved insulation all winter long. They're designed with X-Temp technology, which adapts to your body temperature and evaporates moisture, keeping you nice and dry. The non-bulky insulation also guarantees a full-range of movement, while super soft stitching prevents chafing. Great as as base layer for outdoor activities or as everyday pants, this style come in seven different solids and prints. What fans say: "Love this thermal pants!!! [T]hese work awesome so far for the winter walks with the dog in OH. They are warm and thin, and perfect for multiple layers. I have washed them about 10 times so far, and let them hang to dry. [T]hey have remained in shape and so far the best pair of thermal pants I have ever purchased." Available in sizes: Women's Small - X-Large

7. Romastory Winter Warm Women Velvet Elastic Leggings Amazon Romastory Winter Warm Women Velvet Elastic Leggings, $13, Amazon With a fleece velvet lining, these warm winter leggings are a bit thicker than others on this list. That said, they're just the ticket if you're looking for a standalone pair of leggings you can wear in the coldest temperatures. At just $13 for a single pair of black leggings, these are super affordable and you can pick them up in sets of two for just a few dollars more. One thing to note? Some of the options are footed, so keep this in mind if that's something you are looking for. What fans say: "After having debating on this purchase, I'm very glad that I did! The fleece lining is thick enough to hide anything underneath that is not to be viewed (for example, panty lines anywhere!) and allow the cooler temperatures to stay at bay! Warning, if you're thinking that these will be a great pair of leggings for everyday wear, the thickness of the leggings do keep you very warm and you may become overheated with additional layering." Available in sizes: One Size

8. Under Armour ColdGear Leggings Amazon Under Armour ColdGear Leggings, $34, Amazon Under Armour's ColdGear leggings have dual-layers made up of a heat-trapping interior and rapid-drying exterior, which are great for running in cold temperatures. Made with the brand's moisture-wicking technology and anti-chafe seams, these leggings provide ultimate comfort, even with all day movement. The second-skin fit also offers compression, which is great for muscle recovery, and prevents bagging, making these great option for layering. What fans say: "I love these cold gear leggings! Bought them for a very cold/rainy/snowy NCAA football game. I layered them with another thermal pair of leggings and my legs were warm. Not for zero degree temps. Material is soft and stretchy, I got a M perfect sizing. I normally wear size 4. Would definitely buy again, I wear them all the time." Available in sizes: Women's X-Small - XX-Large