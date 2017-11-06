Bustle

The 9 Best Winter Leggings

By Braelyn Wood
During the coldest months of the year, the best winter leggings are a wardrobe essential. Fleece-lined and thermal fabrics can turn a standard pair of black leggings into a great pant choice for the winter months. But, as you've probably noticed, there are a lot of leggings out there — and not all of them are warm enough for chilly weather. So what should you look for when shopping for a pair of winter leggings?

To combat coldness, fleece-lined leggings or ones made of Merino wool are the way to go. Not only is fleece one of the warmest fabrics you can find but, by getting fleece-lined leggings, you'll be able to maximize coziness while still finding a pair that has a durable and moisture-wicking exterior, in case you encounter snowstorms or a wintry mix. In the case of Merino wool, this moisture-wicking type of wool is perfect for seasonal snow or sweaty winter workouts.

While you may be tempted to look for heavier fabrics, you don't necessarily need thicker leggings in order to stay warm. And, because thinner thermal leggings can be layered under jeans, ski pants, and trousers during the coldest months of the year, they're a versatile purchase.

Lastly, don't forget about spandex and elastane. The best way to stay warm is to retain body heat, and fabrics that trap heat close to your skin will keep you toasty warm all winter long.

From fleece-lined designs to moisture-wicking thermal leggings, here's a list of nine of the best winter leggings you can buy.

