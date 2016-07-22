If you’ve ever spent a day pulling up a strapless bra that’s sliding, you’ll know the value of a great strapless bra that won't slip and fall down. The first time I wore strapless anything, I had not yet found mine. Because I was young, naïve, and emboldened my newly budding bosom, I went braless. That was the day I found myself exposed to a park full of people.

That terrifying day I learned that I would never wear a stretchy tube top ever again for as long as lived. I also learned that strapless bras that stay up are absolutely necessary, especially when they're backless strapless bras. Finding the best strapless bras has been an epic journey. There were times I thought I found my holy grail strapless bra. It would start off as it should, sitting high and feeling great. Then, sometime around midday, I would notice that my bra had slipped somewhere between my bellybutton and my ankles.

Finally, at 25, I can proudly say that I’ve found out what makes a perfect strapless bra, and I’m here to share those qualities with you, so that you won’t have to go through the same trauma I did. A few key points: silicone edges, wide back straps, and, of course, actual support.

1. A Highly-Rated Demi Bra In A Wide Range Of Sizes

While I love a good bells-and-whistles bra, sometimes a fuss-free classic will do. This strapless is just that. Underwire? Check. Silicone edging? Mmm hmm. Removable straps (just for kicks)? Yep! One 32DDD reviewer said she expected it to slip, but she "wore it all day, rolling around in bed and chasing my dog, and not once did it slip in any way, shape or form." Even better? It comes in an impressively wide range of sizes, which takes the hassle out of shopping. I'll take one in every color, thanks.

According to one reviewer: "Great fit and had no problems at all with slipping. The wide band and liner give really great support and staying power. It's very true to size, so I suggest getting fitted for your proper bra size."

Available sizes: 30D - 44G

2. A Lace Bra With A Soft, Flexible Neckline

This popular push-up bra has lace detailing for a chic touch, and a hook-and-eye closure plus a spandex construction that keeps it from slipping down throughout the day. The underwire provides you with plenty of support and it also comes with optional straps you can add to this bra when your outfit allows. And, while some bras will have tough necklines that are structured and uncomfortable (and show underneath clothing), this bra has a flexible neckline that shapes to you.

According to one reviewer: "Love this bra, first bought one in black, liked it so much that I bought one in white also. Stays in place, never have to adjust!"

Available sizes: 34A - 40DD

3. A Combination Backless & Strapless Bra That Stays Put

This may look like just run-of-the-mill strapless bra, but actually it's a full-on science project that defies gravity. The combination strapless and backless bra (yes, backless!) uses a front clasp and adhesive gel to lift and add cleavage — and the deep-V design means you can wear it with low-cut tops and dresses too.

According to one reviewer: "I really love everything about this bra! I didn’t believe it would fit or stay on but it does both! I wore it all day and it stayed on and even better stayed in place!"

Available sizes: A - E (no band options)

4. This Delicate Lace Bra that Comes With Optional Straps

Finding a bra that gives you support without having to rely on straps can be a struggle, which is part of what makes this strapless lace bra so unique. Featuring underwire and wide band with grip strip to provide extra support, this bra won't slip or slide down a bit. As an added bonus, this bra even comes with optional straps you can attach to customize the look. It's available in four different colors, ranging from white to vibrant red.

According to one reviewer: "This bra doesn't fall down or shift. It's extremely comfortable. It gives me a little push and enough support. It can be worn as a balconette bra with the straps or as a strapless. The bottom doesn't feel tight or itchy on my skin. The thick back strap with the three hook closure is a very classic look. I am so happy with this bra and HIGHLY recommend it."

5. A Plus Size Bra That's Stylish & Supportive

It's unfortunate, but strapless bras for big chests are usually so hard to find in both stylish and supportive designs. Enter this bra that solves both of those problems. This lined sweetheart number has a light lace at the top, underwire, and boning for extra support. It also comes with optional straps you can use to convert this into whatever bra you'd like to wear.

According to one reviewer: "Awesome strapless bra! Wore this for hours to a wedding and it didn’t budge. No slipping. And it is quite comfortable. I forgot I wasn’t wearing a regular bra."

Available sizes: 32I - 40DD

6. This Minimizer Bra That Has The Best Staying Power

If minimizer bras are your go-to, finding a strapless version can be tricky. Thanks to a wide back strap with four hook-and-eye closures for extra security, soft boning and silicone-lined edges, this bra is a must-have for bustier chests. Because it's a smooth minimizer, it'll also be undetectable under your clothes, all while keeping you extra supported.

According to one reviewer: "I am a DD and have lots of trouble with strapless (b)ras. This is one of the best fits I've ever had and actually doesn't slip down, AT ALL!!!"

Available sizes: 34C - 42DD

7. A Longline Bra You Can Wear With Plunging Backs

I grew up with my mom praising longline bras, but I never saw their appeal. Little did I know that the extra couple of inches under the ribs meant way more support up top. This smooth, anti-slip bra has a low-profile hook-and-eye closure and plenty of spandex to ensure it stays securely on your body throughout the day. This one comes in two simple colors: white and black.

According to one reviewer: "I ordered the black. I will be ordering the white too. Honestly, I don't think I will ever go back to wearing a bra with straps again. I have to say it again, it stays in place all day. I'm working from home now and I walk around the block on my lunch and it just stays in place."

Available sizes: 32B - 44G

8. The Perfect Smooth Bra For Fuller Chests

Though I'm envious of my buxom sisters, I do know that bra shopping can be annoying as hell if you're over a C cup. This is a strapless bra designed for full chests that has underwire, side boning, and silicone grips along the bra's edges for a no-fall fit and no-slip fit. And if you're concerned about visible lumps, say hello to a bra with smoothing double knit fabric that looks great under anything.

According to one reviewer: "This fits securely with no rolling or slipping. It has rubbery no-slip grips on the bodice band and the wide hook and loop closure holds the bra firmly in place."

Available sizes: 34B - 44DD

9. A Supportive Strapless Bra You Can Wear 7 Different Ways

This strapless bra is made with 26% spandex to hug you without feeling uncomfortable. While you can certainly rock this bra in the strapless style, it can actually be worn seven different ways, simply by adjusting the optional straps. This has extra cushioning in the lower band for even more support and comes in four neutral colors.

According to one reviewer: "Great quality. The fit is snug (as you would want it to be) and the lift is great. Very impressed with this product and will FOR SURE be buying more in the future from them."

Available sizes: 34DD - 44H

10. A Strapless Bra That Offers Plenty Of Support

Finding a comfortable strapless bra that can be worn for hours on end can prove challenging, but this highly rated version that one reviewer calls "the best bra ever" is a pretty solid bet. With a delicate floral pattern that's invisible under clothes, it's as pretty as any lingerie, but uses a hidden underwire and silicone lining across the top for support and security. The full-coverage cups are non-padded, and the bra comes with optional straps.

According to one reviewer: "First strapless bra that I have ever own(ed) that stays in place - no adjusting throughout the day or pulling the bra up."

Available sizes: 32B - 42DD

11. A Classic Strapless Bra With Underwire For More Support

For a timeless style, this underwire strapless bra offers plenty of support so it won't slip down as you wear it. With a side panel with soft boning, this bra has all the features of a more structured supportive bra without any of the discomfort. You can hook it securely with the hook-and-eye closure on the back, and it even comes with optional straps you can use on days when you'd rather go with a classic bra style. This one comes in 19 different solid and print colors. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this wardrobe staple.

According to one reviewer: "Excellent hold and comfort (as comfortable as an under wire can be). I bought this bra to wear with a shirt that I loved. Now, I'm buying more strapless tops because this bra is so comfy. And, no slipping!"

Available sizes: 32B - 46DD

12. A Strapless Bra That Stays Put — With Gel Push-Up Padding

When all else fails, just know a strapless bra with silicone will cling to you and give you the no-slip support you need. This strapless has double the silicone lining on its underwire and on its wings, so you know this bra isn't going anywhere. Oh, and bonus feature: If cleavage is something you're after, it also has liquid-gel push up padding for a little Jessica Rabbit action.

According to one reviewer: "Great strapless bra that actually stays put. It is comfortable and smooth. I was able to dance for hours at a wedding and never had any issues with it slipping. Would definitely buy again."

Available sizes: 32A - 38D