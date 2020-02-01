Just because you have to get up and go to work for the day, doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to comfort. Enter: the ponte pant. It's a genius blend of leggings, skinny pants, and trousers, and the best ponte pants feel like pajamas but look like dress pants.

What To Consider When Shopping For Ponte Pants

The key to finding the perfect ponte pants is all in the fabric. Any pair you purchase should be made with a stretchy, durable fabric — look for spandex or elastane on the label. That's what makes these dress pants so comfortable and helps them keep their shape all day long. It's totally fine if they're also made from a cotton or polyester blend, too, as long as they also have some type of stretchier fiber woven throughout.

You also want to consider your own personal style. Some ponte pants look more like leggings than others, and if that works for your workplace attire or style, then you should definitely go for it. On the other hand, if you're looking for dressy ponte pants, be on the lookout for options with front or back pockets, belt loops, or even a faux fly.

Shop The Best Ponte Pants

In a hurry? These are the best ponte pants on Amazon:

1. Basic Black Pants That You Can Wear Anywhere: Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging

2. Stretchy Leggings That Also Have A Stirrup: Daily Ritual Stirrup Ponte Legging

3. Breathable Pants That Come In 19 Colors: Conceited Premium Stretch Ponte Pants

4. A Splurge-Worthy Option With A Front Slit: NYDJ Ponte Legging

Also Great - A High-Waisted Option With Over 3,500 Reviews: Rekucci Ease Into Comfort Stretch Pants

Also Great - Plaid Knit Pants That Are Perfect For Work: Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Knit Jegging

I've gathered up the best ponte pants out there, and even included a few that aren't technically ponte, but that offer all the same benefits. So scroll on for a roundup of some of the most comfortable, highly rated options on Amazon to help you find your perfect pair.

1. Basic Black Pants That You Can Wear Anywhere Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're searching for a basic black ponte pant that you can wear with anything, look no further. These are made from a nylon-spandex blend so they offer plenty of stretch, and the double-knit fabric ensures that they're completely opaque. On top of that, they feature a high-waist elastic band (read: no buttons) so you can easily slip these on and fool everyone at the office into thinking they're real slacks. Best yet, this pair comes in four lengths, so you can find the perfect pants for your height. According to one reviewer: "This is the highest quality, most comfortable fit and support I have ever had in a legging. Nice thicker and very supportive material! Sharp looking on! Have already ordered two more pair and will order others as soon as they are back in stock!!! I ordered short and I am 5.1. Perfect! Love!!!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, regular, long, extra-long) | Colors and styles: 10 | Material: 68% viscose, 27% nylon, 5% elastane

2. Stretchy Leggings That Also Have A Stirrup Daily Ritual Stirrup Ponte Legging Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only are these stretchy ponte pants ridiculously comfortable, but they also have stirrups to keep them in place. They feature super clean lines, flat seams, and zero buttons or zippers to speak of, so these pants sit comfortably against your skin. And, because these pants have tons of stretch (5% spandex), the stirrups are an essential addition. They loop around the soles of your feet to keep them in place so they won't ride up while you're on the go. Even better, like the pair above, these come in different lengths for the perfect fit. According to one reviewer: "Proper length is important with a stirrup pant and there are are plenty of options; mine fit perfectly, are soft and pliant and look great and wear comfortably. Great with boots or flats!” Sizes: Small — Large (short, long) | Colors: 1 | Material: 68% rayon, 27% nylon, 5% spandex

3. Breathable Pants That Come In 19 Colors Conceited Premium Stretch Ponte Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These breathable ponte pants are designed to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. For less than $30, you can snag a pair of these pants that have tons of stretch. These pants do a great job of moving with you instead of constricting, thanks to their 5% spandex construction. Plus, since there are 19 different colors to choose from, you can even invest in a couple of pairs to round out your wardrobe. According to one reviewer: “Fabric is wonderful. Surprised at the quality with such a reasonable price. They fit nicely. So i bought three more. Love them!” Sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex

4. A Splurge-Worthy Option With A Front Slit NYDJ Basic Ponte Legging with Front Slit Amazon $59 See On Amazon If you're ready to splurge, these luxe ponte leggings are definitely worth the investment. For one, they're made of a silky rayon-nylon blend with a touch of spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. These will feel buttery soft against your skin, and are designed with a soft elastic waistband that won't pinch or roll and a stylish front slit. And the best part? Even though these pants fall in a higher price range, they're super low maintenance to care for. Just toss in the washer and go. According to one reviewer: “These are very high quality pants that fit well, but you will want to order one size smaller than you are because they have some stretch to them.” Sizes: 0 — 18 | Colors: 2 | Material: 68% rayon, 27% nylon, 5% spandex

Also Great: A High-Waisted Option With Over 3,500 Reviews Rekucci Ease Into Comfort Stretch Pant Amazon $45 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers absolutely rave about these high-waisted pants. While they aren't technically made with ponte, these super high-waisted pants have all the same features you love in a ponte pant — stretchy construction and a thick elastic button-free waistband. This pair even has faux front pockets and belt loops to camouflage them as work pants. You can also get these in two different inseam lengths to customize them to your height. They even come in 30 different colors and styles. According to one reviewer: "LOVE these dress slacks! Just enough stretch and structure. Very sleek and comfortable for all day wear. Will be buying many more for work for professional wear!” Sizes: 2 — 18 (short, regular, tall) | Colors: 29 | Material: 80% rayon, 17% nylon, 3% spandex

Also Great: Plaid Knit Pants That Are Perfect For Work Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Knit Jegging Amazon $20 See On Amazon Another ponte pant dupe, these knit pants are chic enough to wear to the office yet so comfortable that you won't want to take them off when you get home. They're made from elastane and super soft cotton, so they drape nicely without losing their shape as you go about your day. They also feature smooth, flat seams to give them a sleek silhouette, and they come in a variety of patterns and colors so you can mix and match your work wardrobe. The plaid pattern, in particular, feels effortlessly dressy and pairs perfectly with any sweater, blouse, or blazer for the office. You can get these in one of three lengths: short, regular, and long. According to one reviewer: “I love that these pants can look work casual and still feel so comfortable. The stretch is great. Although sometimes after wearing a few hours I have to pull them up some.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X (short, regular, long) | Colors and styles: 17 | Material: 52% cotton, 39% polyester, 9% elastane