Any article of clothing that can free you from a bra is a piece worth exploring. The best camisoles with built-in bras provide one of the best ways to go braless, offering enough support without feeling constricting. That said, if you're looking for serious chest support, a camisole with a bra probably isn't go to cut it. But if you have the right expectations in mind, a cami bra can really come in handy.

You'll recognize a shelf bra by the extra fabric on the inside of your tank that has a built-in elastic underband and supports your chest via light compression. They're ideal for wearing during low-impact activities or while you're simply living your better-than-ever, bra-free life.

You'll find camis in all sizes on this list and with every need in mind — from those made from moisture-wicking fabric that resists odors to tank tops that are long enough to cover your butt and are fantastic for layering. Bottom line: if you're searching for a supportive camisole that frees you from the burden of bras, you'll find one on this list.

1 The Best Overall: Hane's Stretch Cotton Camisole With Built-In Bra Hane's Stretch Cotton Camisole With Built-In Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Offering the a solid range of size and color options at a great price, as well as boasting a four-star rating on Amazon, this camisole with a built-in shelf bra is the all-around best basic tank top for layering or wearing on its own. It's made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex and the hemline extends to just below the hip, so you shouldn't have to worry about it riding up. It's completely free of irritating, itchy tags, and comes in six shades, the majority of which are neutral, wear-with-all colors like white, black, and navy. The straps are adjustable and most reviewers agree that it's comfortably soft and slightly roomier than other tanks. You needn't worry about having to order up a size to compensate for a more snug fit. A Helpful Review: "This is the second one that I bought and am considering a third. They are so well made, so comfortable and provide just the right amount of support too." Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 The Best In Extended Sizes: Roaman's Plus-Size Bra Cami Roaman's Plus Size Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Another amazing basic camisole with a built-in bra, except this one comes even in even more plus sizes. The scooped neckline helps make this camisole a great piece to layer under anything, but it's also a solid stand-alone tank with a supportive built-in shelf bra that has an elastic band. The shoulder straps adjust in the back and it comes in eight colors, including neutrals and shades like coral and olive green. Made with cotton and stretchy spandex, this camisole tank is about 28 inches long and reviewers say it doesn't shrink in the wash. The fabric isn't extremely thick, which could be a pro if you prefer lightweight pieces. A Helpful Review: "This cami is sturdy and provides more support than others I’ve tried. The straps are a little bit wider than others I have and it’s well made. I’m going to buy more!" Available Sizes: Medium Plus — 5X Large

3 The Best Extra-Long Camisole: Emmalise Camisole Emmalise Basic Cami Built In Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you have a long torso or you just like your top to have a little extra length, this super-long camisole with a built-in bra not only has tons of rave reviews, but it also boasts dozens of color options (from olive to orange) and comes in a range of both straight and plus sizes. It's made from 95 percent cotton with a hint of spandex and has adjustable spaghetti straps. Plus, whether you want to buy one or stock up on several (and save money in the process), this one comes with the option to buy one-offs or packs of two, three, or four. A Helpful Review: "These tank tops are so soft and comfortable. The best part though is the length, I have a long torso and tops are always too short but these are long in a perfect way. 10/10 would buy again." Available Sizes: Small — Large

4 The Best Camisole With A Draped Silhouette: 32 DEGREES Cool Shelf Bra Tank 32 DEGREES Cool Shelf Bra Tank Amazon $8 See On Amazon When you want to wear a camisole with a built-in shelf bra that doesn't look like a camisole with a built-in shelf bra, turn to this tank. The delicate shirring detail along the neckline and the effortlessly draped silhouette make it a standout among other camisoles. It's made of a polyester-spandex fabric with four-way stretch for maximum comfort — and the material is even designed to stave off odors. It has adjustable straps and comes in 14 colors. Plus, unlike many other camisoles, the molded cups are attached to the shelf bra so that they stay in place. A Helpful Review: "So far I love this tank top. When I ordered I tried not to have too high of expectations but it's fantastic. The fit is just right. The built in cups in the shelf bra offer an impressive amount of support - especially with the addition of the adjustable straps. I also can't say enough that I love how flowy this top is in comparison to a lot of shelf bra camis that are skin tight. Would certainly recommend this product." Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 The Best Moisture-Wicking Camisole: CRZ YOGA Seamless Workout Tank Top CRZ YOGA Seamless Workout Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Searching for the perfect moisture-wicking camisole with a built-in bra that you can sport while working out? This one makes it possible to go without an additional sports bra, assuming you only require light support. In addition to wicking away sweat, the breathable fabric offers a level of compression that one reviewer described as "just right." It's also super soft, according to fans of the cami, and the Y-back design keeps the straps securely on your shoulders as you move. It comes in seven shades. A Helpful Review: "Perfect fit, comfortable and flattering. Great for high intensity workouts, yoga, running and everything in between. This top is one of my favs." Available Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

6 The Best Camisole For Eco-Conscious Shoppers: PACT Organic Camisole PACT Everyday Organic Cotton Shelf-Bra Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon The only thing better than scoring a a quality camisole with a built-in bra is spending your money on one that benefits people and the environment. This eco-conscious cami is made from organic cotton (and 5 percent elastane to give it stretch), but that cotton also has an impressive backstory. Pact's organic cotton is produced by Chetna Organic, a small community of family farms in India. Your purchase helps support these small villages and ensures you are wearing a tank designed from fabric that is grown in a more eco-friendly way. All of that ethical stuff aside, this is a super comfy camisole with adjustable straps and elastic supporting the under bust that is covered by fabric that provides light to medium support. A Helpful Review: "I am trying to buy only organic. This top is a quality cotton fabric, not too thick not too thin. I was afraid the shelf bra might make for the uni-boob, but it was roomy enough. The fit is snug, but not tight. An excellent wardrobe staple." Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large