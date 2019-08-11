When it comes to finding the most comfortable bra with support, getting the fit just right is essential. Since bodies can frequently change and sizes for different brands can vary, it's a smart idea to remeasure yourself before buying a new bra. Plus, if you have the measurements written down and not just a band and cup number, that'll help you match up according to each brands' unique sizing chart, too.

You'll know that a bra is properly fitted if your breasts fully sit inside the cups without flowing out of the top, and there's no gap between the edge of the bra and your breasts, either. The band should also be snug on the longest hook (if there are hooks one) but not uncomfortable. The band will eventually stretch out with wear, so you want to be able to use the other hooks later on.

To choose the best bra design for you, first consider how much support is enough. If more side support is what you're looking for, there are bras specially designed with extra lift and side support. While underwire bras can have a bad reputation for being uncomfortable, many styles today feature well-wrapped and sometimes even cushioned underwires so that they provide extra support but are barely noticeable. However, if you don't need or want that extra lift, many wireless bras provide plenty of support with elements like contoured cups or wider shoulder straps if you know what to look for.

The bras below are beloved by Amazon reviewers for being comfortable and supportive all at the same time.

1. The Overall Best Wireless Bra Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This wireless bra offers incredible comfort and medium support with thoughtful touches like a textured underband while remaining incredibly comfortable. There are contoured cups and a hook-and-eye closure as well as front-adjustable straps for easy access. This machine-washable bra comes in nearly 20 colors. Fans say: "It's like there are angels with silk hands holding my breasts up on cloud pillows while feeding me cotton candy [...] It isn't just comfortable, either. The thing actually holds my tits up, too!" Available in 32A - 40C

2. The Overall Best Underwire Bra Maidenform Comfort Devotion Demi Bra $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable underwire bra has built quite the cult following for how comfortable but supportive it is with more than 1,000 reviewers giving it a 4.3-star rating. It features carefully wrapped underwires and foam cups for lift, as well as a stretchy elastane-nylon material that's breathable. Reviewers loved how the band and hook-and-eye closure sat flat around their ribcages as well as how soft the material is. Available in more than a dozen colors and patterns, there are lots of choices to suit your style. The only drawback might be that it's hand-wash only. Fans say: "This is by far the most comfortable bra I've ever worn. The straps are stretchy and just thick enough to lay nice and flat without 'digging in'. The fabric is super soft. The cups were seamless and would look great in a tee shirt." Available in 32A - 38DD

3. The Most Supportive Wireless Bra Available In Sizes Up To A 48DDD Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift And Support Wire-Free Bra $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With specially designed "lift panels," this wireless bra from Playtex offers plenty of support while still skipping the underwire and padded cups. Nearly 7,000 reviewers have given this machine-washable pick a 4.1-star rating. Standout design elements include comfortable padded straps that stay put and higher sides, to offer side support, too. Fans say: "These are great, comfortable bras. I'm large chested and these are the only bras that I've found that give me lift and are comfortable. I hate underwire bras and like the lift band in the bottom of the cup of this bra. The lift is high enough to give my back relief from the weight of my breasts, but not so much that my breasts are pointing upward or hitting my chin; it's just a nice, natural look." Available in 36B - 48DDD

4. An Underwire Bra With Extra Side Support Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For an underwire bra with extra side support, Warner's No Side Effects bra has more material around the ribcage from the end of the bra cup to the back. This comfortable pick with front-adjustable straps and lightly padded contoured cups even comes in more than 30 colors and prints ranging from black and toasted almond to polka dots and animal prints. Fans say: "Everything, and I mean everything, falls into place and stays there. No pinching, no squeezing. The fabric is smooth and comfortable, the padding/lining is just enough for support."

5. A Cult-Favorite Bra Ideal For Wide-Set And Shallow Breasts Natori Feathers Bra Contour Plunge $68 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who frequently experience cups that gap or have wide-set breasts, Natori's Feathers bra might be for you. Known for having more shallow lightly padded cups, this cult-favorite underwire bra that has been worn by celebrities including Lady Gaga and Issa Rae. Reviewers rave about how comfortable this is and that the lace and mesh overlay sit flat against the body. Fans say: "This is a fantastic bra if you are shallow and wide! I love the plunge. The straps are well placed. The cups give nice, natural looking lift and are lined just thick enough to not show headlights. The lace on the cup lays nicely, doesn't press in."

6. A Lightweight Wireless Bra Without Contour Cups Hanes Comfort Evolution Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for just a little support, this lightweight wireless bra is a great choice. Made of a breathable, quick-drying, and comfortable polyester-spandex mix, this design features wide straps for support and comfort, a hook-and-eye closure, and high sides for side support. The extra-stretchy material and sizing not based on band and cup numbers makes this a good choice for those who are in between sizes or just have a hard time finding a good fit, too. Fans say: "This is by far the most comfortable bra I have ever worn. The material breaths beautifully, it supports nicely, and it gives me the best lift and shape that I’ve ever had without underwire (no uniboob!) It hardly feels like I am wearing anything! I normally wear a 32DD (32DDD in Victoria’s Secret) but I got the small instead of the medium because I have soft, relaxed breast tissue, and a common problem I have with bras is that I can’t get the straps short enough. The small fit me absolutely perfectly." Available in Small - 3X