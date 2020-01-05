To keep feet warm and dry, look no further than the best duck boots for women. These classic waterproof boots are built for performance, comfort, and to withstand wet and cold weather for walking, hiking, or comfortably exploring the outdoors.

First off, the duck boot's iconic look is marked by a characteristic rubber sole, that extends up to the instep and over the heel. That sole is topped by a leather (or synthetic alternative) shaft with a lace-up front; if tying laces is a hassle for you, go for boots with zippered sides or a pull-on tab.

Your main decisions regard shaft material and lining; leather is more durable and naturally water resistant where synthetic alternatives are lighter weight, cheaper, and require less breaking in. Though duck boots are generally insulated, linings aren't a guarantee; one of my picks is unlined for milder weather and two are lined with faux fur, generally a lightweight plastic-derived material, that isn't the warmest option; for added warmth, try shearling, sherpa, or fleece.

Shearling and fleece are breathable; though fleece is a good budget option, it's the least durable and while shearling is also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, it's the most expensive lining option. Another budget alternative is sherpa, which, like fleece, is moisture-wicking and less bulky than shearling. It's also a closer alternative to shearling than fleece.

Another important consideration is shaft height. While traditional duck boots are ankle height, with about a 6- to 6.5-inch shaft, you can find boots with a lower-than-traditional shaft height, which are generally easier to walk in, but boots with taller shafts tend to be warmer.

To find the best ones for you, scroll on for the best duck boots for women.

1 The Overall Best Duck Boots, All Things Considered Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot Amazon $65 See on Amazon You can't go wrong with these utilitarian-chic Sperry duck boots that come backed by nearly 20,000 positive ratings on Amazon. The leather upper is lined with fleece for warmth, which is a bit less durable than the other Sperry pick below that comes with winter-ready Thinsulate lining, but it is still solid for most weather conditions. These boots have Sperry's signature Wave-Siping rubber sole that provides stable traction on wet or dry floors, which one reviewer called "exemplary." With leather laces and a side zipper, you never have to mess with the laces if you don't want to, and they’re a cinch to put on and pull off at the end of your adventure. With a nearly 6.75-inch-high shaft, they’re great for tucking in pants on particularly soggy days. Plus, this pair has a 4.7-star rating after thousands and thousands of reviews from shoppers who love this pick's quality, fit, and style. You can choose from a ton of different color options and they’re also available in wide sizes. What fans love: “These boots are amazing! That being said, it is important to note that they are intended for rain and not for extremely cold snowy conditions. [...] In the Spring or Fall I can run through a puddle up to my ankle in these and not even know it. They are easy to style as well which makes them perfect for daily wear if you need it. I've had my pair for two years now and they are holding up great.” Available sizes: 5 —12, also comes in wide options

Available colors: 24

2 Another Great All-Around Duck Boot With Cute Eyelet Laces & A Buckle Detail Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Mid Calf Amazon $105 See on Amazon Sorel's winter mid-calf duck boots is a highly rated pair with a 4.5-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews, and the quality is sure to last you several seasons. A 7-inch shaft, one of the tallest on this list, keep feet relatively warm. Just know that the fleece lining, has 100-gram-rated insulation, the lowest level on the Polartec scale; so it's not the warmest in this roundup. The 1.25-inch heel, a little higher than most duck boots, is a fresh twist on the classic duck boot silhouette. Specially designed shoelaces along the front of the leather and synthetic upper help prevent a loose fit. And the buckle at the boot's top provides an extra-secure fit. The rubber sole's zig-zag pattern provides much-needed traction in snow or rain; reviewers back up how great the traction is on these boots. Just know that some reviewers thought these boots ran small, so you might want to size up. What fans love: “After reading the reviews I decided to order one size larger than I normally would and they fitperfect! These are super stylish and offer great support and warmth. I wore them all weekend while hiking in the Smokies and I have zero complaints. The arch support felt very comfortable and the grips on the bottom offered great traction while climbing in the woods. I would definitely recommend these boots!” Available sizes: 5—12

Available colors: 13

3 The Best On A Budget DKSUKO Duck Boots With Waterproof Zipper Amazon $40 See on Amazon Want a lightweight but warm boot? These affordable duck boots fit the bill. They're highly rated with a 4.4-star rating after more than 3,900 reviews by shoppers who love them for those very reasons. The shaft is a blend of cotton and PVC, a semi-synthetic leather alternative, connects to a rubber sole, but most reviewers comment that while the traction is sufficient, but may not be the best for more vigorous activities like hiking or navigating ice. The 7-inch shaft is lined with faux fur; while not the warmest lining, reviewers appear to be happy with the warmth. Plus, the lace-up boots are easy to get on with the help of a zippered side. What fans love: “I am thrilled with these boots! I took a chance on them and went to Seattle in the winter hoping they would keep my feet dry and comfy. They did not disappoint! We hiked, walked on beaches, it rained and it snowed and I wore these boots every day and my feet were always warm and dry and they held up perfect Not to mention they looked great.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

4 The Best Duck Boot For Winter Sperry Saltwater Winter Lux Boots Amazon $124 See on Amazon This boot is your classic duck boot with a leather shaft that's about 6.5-inches high, a rubber sole, and rawhide lacing. Plus, the eyelets are rust-proof to stand up to the wear and tear of wet and snowy weather. The Sperry's Wave-Siping razor-cut traction means extra safety in wet and icy conditions. Thanks to the shearling footbed and the shaft's Thinsulate lining, with 200 grams of insulation ( a measurement unit that ranges from 100 to 300 and indicates fleece warmth) means these boots are especially built for winter weather. To ensure extra insulation, this pick doesn't have a side zipper, so you'll have to tie and untie this boot. What fans love: "I bought these boats for a trip to Alaska. I wore them on rainy days walking around, but also on a fishing boat that unfortunately ended up being very rainy! My feet were warm and dry all day. I wore a pair of wool socks and rain gear (a must if fishing on the seas!) I also add my own inserts because of my high arches. I am a 7.5 shoe size and they fit perfectly!" Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 3

5 The Best Ankle Duck Boots SkechersHampshire Ridge-Mid Quilted Lace Up Duck Boot Amazon $46 See on Amazon These ankle duck boots stand out with a quilted finish on the parka nylon and synthetic upper. You'll love the memory foam insole for added comfort and a rubber sole for stability. The ankle-height shaft makes them easy to get on, but it still has a truncated version of the classic lace-up front. While not billed as a slip-on, one reviewer comments how great they are to slip on for errands. Plus, the upper is treated with Scotchgard for added durability against stains and water. What fans love: “Love these boots! These boots are so cute. I love the color and they are very comfortable. Perfect for wet weather especially in New England. I wouldn't recommend for deep snow but definately think they are perfect for snow cover and slushy messes as well as puddles that could ruin other types of boots. I especially like to wear with leggings and a flannel shirt or a sweater.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 3

6 An Ultra-Popular Duck Boot With Stylish Details DREAM PAIRS Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots Duck Boots Amazon $58 See on Amazon Backed by more than 4,000 perfect five-star reviews, these cute mid-calf duck boots instantly elevate and dress up any outfit. The faux fur lining, which reviewers say is soft and warm enough for their needs, also adds a bit more luxury to the already stylish quilted felt upper. There is also additional Thermolite lining that’s temperature rated down to -25 degrees Fahrenheit, and combined with the 7.5-inch shaft of these boots is sure to keep feet cozy. The grippy sole is made in EVA rubber for slip resistance underfoot. And they’re designed to be both wind and water-resistant. What fans love: “This is my second pair of this brand. I bought a taller winter boot a couple weeks ago and loved them so much I bought the lower pair. I love this color and pattern. [...]There is faux fur lining throughout the whole shoe much like in Uggs. My feet stay very warm whether I’m wearing regular cotton socks or wool even while out in snow. I was worried these would not be warm based on how inexpensive they are but I ended up buying 2 pairs because they are great.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6