There's no shortage of leggings and yoga pants on the internet. Virtually all online fitness shops and fashion retailers have their own selection — but just because a pair is stretchy, breathable, and comfortable doesn't mean it can stand up to your workout. The best squat-proof leggings offer all the aforementioned features and they remain opaque while you're bending down.

When you're looking for leggings that aren't see-through, the number-one thing to consider is the type and the quality of the material. Most workout pants will utilize spandex alongside another non-stretchy fabric (usually polyester). This combination keeps you cool, but still allows you to move freely and without constriction. That said, the quality of the elastics and the percentage will determine whether the fabric gets see-through during a squat.

The majority of the leggings on this list will utilize 10 to 25 percent spandex, whereas cheaper options will use more affordable elastics — and more of it. As a result, when the fabric stretches, the elastic fibers catch the light and emphasize the fabric underneath (meaning your underwear). That said, even with the below options, darker fabrics are always significantly more squat-proof, because black absorbs light and white reflects it. When shopping, be sure to check out the material as well as what reviewers have to say about it, and when possible, opt for a darker color.

These six pairs of leggings are thick and opaque, so you can squat to your heart's content without worrying about the transparency of your pants.

1 IUGA High-Waist Yoga Leggings IUGA High-Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings offer compression, flexibility, and easily-accessible pockets — and hundreds of reviewers say they stand up to squats. With well over 4,000 high reviews, these IUGA leggings are some of the most popular on Amazon, but reviewers especially love them because, in the words of one reviewer, "the material isn’t see through whatsoever." In addition to the squat-approved fabric, they also feature a high, comfortable waistband, four-way stretch material for flexibility and compression, and loads of color and size options. You can even get them in three different lengths for leggings, capris, and shorts. Last but not least, they're not only the best squat-proof leggings — they're also the best squat-proof leggings with pockets, and said pockets are easy to access and large enough to hold your phone. There's even a third hidden key pocket in the waistband. Available colors: 20 shades including navy, gray, wine, pink, black, space dye gray, space dye blue, and light blue Available sizes: XS — XXL

2 TSLA Yoga Pants TSLA Yoga Pants Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even though the fabric is opaque, these leggings start at just $7. If you're not willing to shell out $25 for a pair of leggings, there are options — but cheaper leggings typically translate to thinner fabric, which means they become see-through when stretched. That isn't the case with TSLA yoga pants, which start at half the price of other options on this list; still, they "pass the squat test" according to reviewers, even for the white and gray color options. In addition to the opaque fabric, these pants also offer moisture-wicking material, a high-rise style, and bright and unique patterns and colors. Some pairs also offer side pockets, but not all, so if that's a top priority, be sure to check the style beforehand. These come in two thicknesses — lightweight and thick contouring. Available colors: More than 35 colors including maroon, space dye gray, pink, space dye pink, red, navy, light blue, aqua, gray, blue, green, graphite camouflage, space dye light gray Available sizes: XS — XXL

3 Just My Size Active Stretch Capri Just My Size Active Stretch Capri Amazon $20 See On Amazon Strong seams, a thick waistband, and moisture-wicking fabric are just some of the reasons why reviewers love these plus-sized leggings. "It’s so hard to find plus-size workout clothes," one reviewer writes, but these "are the best leggings" — and they "passed the squat test." The polyester-spandex material wicks away moisture and allows your skin to breathe, all while offering mild compression and preventing chafing. The 20-inch inseam hits most buyers at their mid-calf, so they're well-suited for any season. Reviewers especially love that the fabric is tight-fitting, thick, and stretchy, so it "moves with you and does not over-stretch or sag." Last but not least, the thick waistband (not a drawstring, unlike so many other plus-size options) "fits well and does not roll down." Available colors: Black, gray, Wingspan gray, Wingspan blue, Wingspan plum Available sizes: 1X — 5X

4 RION Active Compression Pants RION Active Compression Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Support muscle movement and boost blood flow with these totally opaque compression leggings. A great pair of compression leggings could increase blood-flow and muscle coordination, which not only has the potential to improve your workout, but might just prevent soreness later on. If you're looking for a compression pair that's also opaque in any position, look no further than these active compression pants from RION. The polyester and spandex blend also features a third material (polyamide) which creates a durable, four-way stretch that provides support for your leg muscles while you work out. That said, the fabric is still breathable and paneled to keep you cool. The lengths, waistlines, designs, and pocket-availability change depending on the pair, but the overarching consensus regardless? Reviewers say they're "not transparent when squatting." Available colors: Black, grey, blue Available sizes: S — XXL

5 Aoxjox Seamless Ombre Leggings Aoxjox Seamless Ombre Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Typically, "lightweight" and "breathable" equate to transparent — but not when it comes to Aoxjox ombre leggings. These uniquely-colored yoga pants are made from lightweight, extra stretchy fabric and feature tiny ventilation holes throughout. They're also designed to prevent itching and chafing while you move. All that said, in addition to being "sweat-proof," reviewers also write that "you wont see any underwear lines" no matter how much you stretch. No wonder they've got over 4,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Available colors: military green/green, cobalt blue, sky blue, chalk pink/beet, dark grey, marine blue Available sizes: XS — L

6 Yogipace Petite/Tall Leggings Yogipace Petite/Tall Leggings Amazon $31 See On Amazon Choose a customized inseam to ensure that your squat-proof leggings are the right length for your body. I'm 4-foot-11, so typically, I have to resort to buying capris and pretending they're ankle-long leggings. Thankfully, Yogipace is changing the way that short (or tall) people shop for yoga pants. In addition to six different size options, you can also choose your inseam for a customized length. With a 31-inch inseam for petite and a 34-inch for tall, hundreds of reviewers are getting the length that best fits their body. In addition to the customized size, these pants also offer breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, flat seams that prevent chafing, a hidden pocket in the thick waistband, and a stretch-optimized gusset. Best of all, reviewers say "they are thick enough to not be see through [in] downward dog," or "when squatting." Available colors: Black, navy blue, charcoal Available sizes: XS — XXL