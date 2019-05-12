Fashion
The 7 Best Squat-Proof Leggings
There's no shortage of leggings and yoga pants on the internet. Virtually all online fitness shops and fashion retailers have their own selection — but just because a pair is stretchy, breathable, and comfortable doesn't mean it can stand up to your workout. The best squat-proof leggings offer all the aforementioned features and they remain opaque while you're bending down.
When you're looking for leggings that aren't see-through, the number-one thing to consider is the type and the quality of the material. Most workout pants will utilize spandex alongside another non-stretchy fabric (usually polyester). This combination keeps you cool, but still allows you to move freely and without constriction. That said, the quality of the elastics and the percentage will determine whether the fabric gets see-through during a squat.
The majority of the leggings on this list will utilize 10 to 25 percent spandex, whereas cheaper options will use more affordable elastics — and more of it. As a result, when the fabric stretches, the elastic fibers catch the light and emphasize the fabric underneath (meaning your underwear). That said, even with the below options, darker fabrics are always significantly more squat-proof, because black absorbs light and white reflects it. When shopping, be sure to check out the material as well as what reviewers have to say about it, and when possible, opt for a darker color.
These six pairs of leggings are thick and opaque, so you can squat to your heart's content without worrying about the transparency of your pants.