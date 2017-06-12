12 Leggings That Aren't See Through

There are so many reasons to love leggings. But there's one negative thing about many leggings that's a deal breaker for a lot of us: they can be sheer. Leggings that aren't see through are absolutely priceless. Once you find a pair that won't make you look like you're flashing the neighborhood, you covet that pair forever and quickly become a loyal devotee of that brand. Because let's face it: leggings are the best.

To score leggings that aren't see through, it's important to consider the quality of the fabric. Thicker fabrics or leggings that are lined with fleece tend to be less transparent, but that isn't always the case. Some thin, well-made, and incredibly comfortable leggings also happen to be opaque, so you can get away with wearing colorful underwear and no one will be the wiser.

When shopping for leggings in a store, it always helps to put them through the stretch test: bend over in front a mirror and check out your behind, stretch your legs as far to the sky as you can without injuring yourself — these mini tests will ensure you know what you're getting into before you hit the pavement and unknowingly give everyone a show. And, when shopping online for leggings, reading reviews and paying close attention to top-rated merch (like these 12 opaque pairs of leggings) goes a long, long way.

1. Warm, High-Waisted Leggings: Conceited Premium Fleece-Lined Leggings

If you're searching for a warm pair of everyday leggings to stock up on for winter, look no further. These fleece-lined leggings (which boast over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon) come in a variety of basic colors for every day wear. Though made of fleece, which can be suffocating, reviewers rave about how cozy they are — plus, they have a high-rise waistband for extra comfort. With a starting price of around $15 per pair, can you think of a better bargain?

Reviewers say: "Great fit and so warm! Usually I'm not happy with wearing leggings because they pull down in the back and I'm constantly pulling them up but these have a high waist with a wide band."

2. Moisture-Wicking Athletic Leggings: Baleaf Women's High Waist Yoga Leggings

If you're planning on moving around a lot, these Baleaf yoga pants move with you — without chafing, irritation, or over-heating. The anti-drop waist, flatlock seams, and gusseted crotch keep the pants in place and feeling comfortable while you squat, run, or pose. Then there's the four-way stretch fabric which wicks moisture and keeps you cool; you can even opt for mesh panels for improved ventilation. Get this pair in several colors and designs, all of which are totally "squat-proof," according to reviewers. Best of all, there's a hidden pocket.

Reviewers say: "They fit wonderfully, and they're so comfortable I don't even feel like I'm wearing pants (wore them for my run tonight). The waistband comes up high enough to cover what I want covered without squeezing the hell out of my belly. Super breathable, moisture-wicking, not see-through!"

3. Soft, No-Fade Leggings: Kensie Legging Pant

With a high elastic waistband and a full, ankle-length fit, these leggings won't dig into your skin and hold their shape over time. But one of the best features of these leggings, and one that is mentioned by reviewers time and time again, is that they retain their opaque black shade after many washes. So while other leggings fade to gray or off-black, these remain the same.

Reviewers say: "I felt like I’d never find a pair of leggings outside [of] my expensive lulu lemons that wouldn’t be see through. These are actually opaque and looks nice enough that If I pair them with a tunic and pair of nice boots I look dressed up enough for a business casual office."

4. Stretchy Graphic Leggings: VIV Collection Printed Leggings

You'll have your choice of more than 40 prints and solid colors when you shop this collection of "buttery soft" leggings that are available in either full length or capri styles. Both styles feature an elastic waistband and one reviewer describes the material as "stunning." Don't be put off by the "one size fits all" model: reviewers who vary in sizes say these leggings may look small in the package, but they are super stretchy and accommodating — plus many are available in plus sizes.

Reviewers say: "I have not bought another brand of leggings since finding these a few months back. They feel great when wearing, truly like a second skin. Buttery soft is not an exaggeration. Gorgeous prints to choose from. This is my third time purchasing different style prints. Hard to decide which to buy first. You will receive admiring comments. They are that pretty."

5. Super-Customizable Yoga Pants: Core 10 Build Your Own Yoga Pants

These Core 10 Build Your Own yoga pants are well-loved for a multitude of reasons — including the hidden back pocket and high-stretch fabric that wicks moisture — but reviewers are especially thrilled about the customization abilities. With this pair, you can choose between eight sizes, three waist options, and three height options. They're also available in black or dark heather gray, and buyers say they're excited to finally find a pair of leggings "that not only fit but that are obviously not see through!"

Reviewers say: "I actually do yoga in my yoga pants (as well as wear them everywhere else from work to hiking to lounging) and these are perfect, the waist band is the most comfortable one I own, fabric is soft, and most importantly opaque for all the downward dogs, happy babies, and goddess squats in my life."

6. Leggings That Won't Ride Up Or Down: Hue Women's Ultra Leggings

These ankle-length leggings are described by reviewers as super soft and the kind of leggings that never sag at the knee or slip down. They have a wide elastic waistband and thick enough not to be see-through, but not so thick that they can only be worn in cold weather.

Reviewers say: "My absolute favorite leggings! I’ve been buying these for a few years now and they are my go to black leggings. The high waist is very comfy and the color doesn’t fade for a very long time."

7. Cozy Plus-Size Petite Leggings: Woman Within Stretch Cotton Leggings

These plus-size petite leggings fit heights of 4'11" - 5'3.5", sit above the waist, and are made with a warm, thick stretch knit fabric that isn't see-through. They come in 11 shades, including prints like Black Polka Dot and Abstract Dot Print, and reviewers say they aren't "skin tight" like a lot of other leggings and that the length is just perfect.

Reviewers say: "I'm so tired of buying leggings that claim they are petite and plus but they are either too big, too long, too short, too tight! These are perfect, perfect length, feel great and look great!"

8. Lightweight, Breathable Plus-Size Leggings: Zerdocean Plus Size Leggings

Whether you choose to wear these comfy leggings alone or under a dress or tunic, they won't disappoint: they are the rare breed of pants that are both thin, breathable, and opaque—though reviewers suggest sizing up if you don't want them to be see-through. Reviewers rave about how the don't feel restricting on the body, are very soft, and how they provide enough length at the bottom to pair well with a variety of shoe styles (this also makes them the ideal pair of leggings for tall, plus size women).

Reviewers say: "They fit very well and I don't feel like I am squeezing into them. They are thick enough to not be see-through which I really like as well. I liked them so much I bought a total of 4 pairs! I wore them a ton during the winter and not once did they run or snag. I would definitely recommend these."

9. Ultra-Stretchy Wicking Yoga Capris: ODODOS Power Flex Yoga Capri Pants

When stretch and comfort are absolute necessities, these yoga capri leggings deliver with four-way stretch technology, moisture-wicking fabric, and a totally opaque design. These leggings have quality flatlock stitching on the sides and come in tons of shades.

Reviewers say: "I absolutely love these! They are so soft and comfortable. Like a second skin. Not see-thru. Definitely wick away moisture and they are very cool."

10. Splurge-Worthy Compression Yoga Leggings: Lululemon Wunder Under Yoga Pants

Lululemon's signature luon fabric is the star of these splurge-worthy yoga leggings. The pre-shrunk, stretchy trademarked material both wicks moisture away from the body and never loses its shape — no matter how often you wash it. These high-rise leggings have a secret pocket in the waistband and allover light compression.

Reviewers say: "Love the fit and feel. They were recommended by my physician for the support they have."

11. Soft Plus-Size Capri Leggings: LMB Classic Waist Leggings

With a high waist, cool capri style, and a choice of 10 shades, these plus-size leggings are perfect for warm days. They're ultra-soft and stretchy, made from a polyester/spandex blend, and are thin, but not see-through, according to reviewers.

Reviewers say: "Soft, comfortable, not see thru and they wash and wear well! They breathe so you are not hot in the summer. I love them!"

12. Plus Size Leggings With Invisible Pockets: Queenie Ke Power Stretch Yoga Leggings

These stretchy plus size leggings boast an invisible pocket, wide comfortable waistband, and sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric. You'll feel confident because the leggings are both opaque and comfortable.

Reviewers say: "I love these leggings. They're made out of a thicker material, no outline of underwear. The fit is nice and comfortable. I can move around in them without them sliding around on me."

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.