The key to getting through the cold months is simple: layering. If you plan on leaving the house at any point, you’ll want the best thermal underwear for women that you can find — ones that keep you warm and don’t make you feel like you’re wrapped in wads of gauze whenever you put pants on over them.

This is especially true if you're someone who gets cold easily. One of the biggest factors to consider is how warm you need them to be. If you live in a climate that frequently goes below freezing, you'll need thick, high-quality insulation that'll really keep you warm, preferably made of warm (yet lightweight) fleece. By contrast, if you live in a warmer zone where winters are more moderate, you may be able to get away with a thinner layer underneath — probably made of a cotton blend that can breathe.

In a hurry? This is the best thermal underwear for women.

1. The Best Overall: Thermajane Women's Thermal Underwear Set

2. The Best Value: ViCherub Women's Thermal Underwear (2-Pack)

3. A Warm Fleece Set: Fruit of the Loom Women's Regular Stretch Fleece Thermal Set

4. The Best Cotton Set: Amazon Essentials Thermal Long Underwear Set

5. A Fleece Set In Extended Sizes: IN'VOLAND Women’s Plus-Size Thermal Long Johns

6. The Best Turtleneck Style: MANCYFIT Turtleneck Thermal Underwear Set

7. The Best Onesie: Hotouch One-Piece Thermal Underwear

You should also consider whether or not you’ll be taking any of your outer layers off. If your goal is to bundle up like a giant, warm-and-cozy marshmallow with no plans of removing outer layers until you get back home, you may not be as concerned with style, color, or neckline. However, if you're someone who gets hot frequently and often ends up taking layers off throughout the day, you'll probably want a pair that looks a bit less like actual underwear. Whatever style you’re seeking, these seven thermals will keep you warm and cozy all winter long.

1 The Best Thermal Underwear For Women, All Things Considered Thermajane Women's Thermal Underwear Set Amazon $40 $26 See On Amazon This best-selling thermal underwear set is beloved by thousands of reviewers who give it high marks for warmth, comfort, and its moisture-wicking properties. This base layer is lightweight and designed with four-way stretch that makes these comfortable and great for cold-weather activities like skiing or hiking. This comes in 12 different colors and a wide range of sizes, so you can find the perfect one for you. But don't take my word for it, over 11,000 Amazon reviewers have added this set to their closet. According to one reviewer: "I love my thermal underwear. The outside is silky smooth that lets them slide under my pants. The fleece lining keeps them cozy warm. I wear them as pajamas on cold nights." Available in sizes: XX-Small - 3X

2 The Best Value ViCherub Women's Thermal Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This value pack of two sets of thermal underwear is a great pick that you can stock up on for when the temperatures drop. This set comes in three different color options (including the gray and black set here, as well as an all-black combination and a printed pattern). The lightweight microfiber fabric will easily fit under any clothes you're wearing out and about, and they're even designed with 8% spandex for plenty of stretch. Bonus: These are fleeced-lined and sweat-wicking, two big reasons why they've won over so many fans. According to one reviewer: "Wow! These are amazing. I was skeptical when I ordered 2 pairs of thermals for $35.99. They proved to be great. Super warm fleece on the inside, a silky-smooth finish on the outside to glide over your jeans. Despite their warmth, these are very lightweight - they will fit under your skinny jeans." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

3 A Warm Fleece Two-Piece Set Fruit of the Loom Women's Fleece Thermal Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a 170-GSM (gram-per-square-meter) fleece lining, this cozy thermal underwear set is one of the warmest on this list. The moisture-wicking fabric has "thermic-power" to regulate your temperature well and trap heat in. And, because this thermal underwear is designed with 6% spandex, it has plenty of stretch to move with you. A tag-free label and flat-seam stitching combine to make this one of the least irritating base layers you can put on. In fact, reviewers love it so much they often wear it as pajamas. This set comes in four colors and a wide range of sizes. According to one reviewer: "I wear this all the time! I wear it to lounge around in my socks, to sleep in, or to wear under my outer clothes. I love how arm this set is and how comfortable it is. I love my fleece thermal set!" Available in sizes: Small - 4X

4 The Best Cotton Thermal Underwear Set Amazon Essentials Thermal Long Underwear Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with 60% breathable cotton, this thermal underwear set is great for anyone who tends to overheat when wearing multiple layers. It's soft, machine-washable, and comes in a bunch of neutral colors you can choose between. With elastic cuffs on each sleeve and each pant leg, this set will keep you plenty warm. But, unlike the others above, this comes without a fleece-lining, so it's a great pick for when the less extreme winter weather. One note: Reviewers say these tend to run a little big. According to one reviewer: "I love these and am currently wearing them under my jeans and shirt. They provide me the layers I need to stay warm in frigid temperatures. I also wear them as pajamas. I can turn the heat down at bedtime and they provide added warmth to my blankets. Yes, I would buy them again." Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5 A Lightly-Lined Fleece Set In Extended Sizes IN'VOLAND Women’s Plus-Size Thermal Long Johns Amazon $33 See On Amazon These cozy thermal underwear are lightly-lined with fleece, and have 5% spandex so you can easily move in them. An elastic waistband allows for a comfortable fit, and these are lightweight enough to layer under your clothes. They come in a full range of colors, ranging from a rich wine red to the periwinkle blue pictured above. Over 300 Amazon reviewers have added this base layer to their winter wardrobe. According to one reviewer: "These are absolutely the best I’ve ever owned, they wash well and fit true to size. They keep my legs warm in winter, I wear them [under] jeans in cold weather and sometimes just alone with a tunic top. I’m going to buy more! Also a must have for camping out in cooler weather." Available in sizes: 16 Plus - 30 Plus

6 The Best Turtleneck Thermal Underwear MANCYFIT Turtleneck Thermal Underwear Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon This turtleneck thermal underwear set offers more coverage up top to keep your neck warm. Even better, it's made of double-sided fleece that's warm on the inside and so soft to the touch. Similar to others on this list, it offers four-way stretch for extra flexibility, making it a great base layer under skiing outfits or snow clothes. It also has a seamless design that makes this super comfortable underneath your clothes. One drawback, this thermal underwear set only comes in two colors, black and gray. According to one reviewer: "Living in a cold area, thermals are a great comfort. The material is soft and keeps me warm in the cold days and nights. It is a good fit with a stretchy fabric." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X