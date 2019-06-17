Fashion
8 Affordable Pairs Of Leggings On Amazon That Pass The "Squat Test"
If you're anything like me, leggings are the most prized item in your closet — not to mention the most comfortable. That said, transitioning from the yoga studio to the office or nightclub can be tricky. When shopping around for the best leggings to wear as pants, you'll want to consider the following:
- Durability: Your old, hole-ridden workout tights are fine for the gym but if you're heading to the office or out for happy hour, you usually want a more durable, high-quality fabric. Polyester blends are usually best because they're not only durable but breathable, too.
- Opaqueness: This is a matter of personal preference. While some folks don't mind see-through pants, others want them to be fully opaque when they're outside the gym. If this is important to you, scanning the reviews is a great way to determine a pair's level of transparency.
- Style: It's nice if your around-town leggings have a more polished look than your lounge-around tights, in addition to pants-like features such as pockets and waistbands. Basically, you want a style that looks like regular pants but feels like cozy leggings.
Below, I've gathered a list of the best leggings to wear as pants in a variety of categories. For this roundup, I've chosen styles that are all fully opaque with high-quality materials and street-ready styles. Take a look to find the pair that best fits you.