For some of us, socks are an afterthought. They keep our feet warm and stop our shoes from getting sweaty, but otherwise, we rarely give them a second thought. That is, of course, until blisters happen. The best blister-proof socks prevent nasty blisters from slowly rearing their ugly heads (as they always seem to do) before sticking around for ages (because, seriously, they last forever).

No one is immune to blisters, and we've all experienced them at some point. But the worst part about them is that they don't heal quickly, which might have a lot to do with the fact that you probably can't just decide to skip shoes all together for a week while they heal. There are ways to treat and prevent painful blisters that include blister-preventing sprays, sports tape, creams, and foot inserts. But one of the best ways to actually avoid them is by investing in quality, anti-blister socks.

These nine pairs include a variety of options like merino wool hiking socks, ankle-length running socks, neoprene sports socks for beach play, and low-cut socks to hide under casual shoes. But they all share one thing in common: wear them, and you can kiss blisters good bye.

No-Show Running Socks That Keep Feet Comfy Balega Hidden Comfort No-Show Running Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make every minute of your run or jog more comfortable with these no-show athletic running socks, which boast a high tab heel to keep them from slipping off your feet. Made from Drynamix, which wicks moisture away from your skin, and with a ventilating mesh upper, these socks are designed keep your feet comfortably dry and blister-free. They come in 18 colors, have a seamless toe, and have been race-tested by users. Positive Amazon review: "Love the almost no-show characteristic of this sock, but with the convenience of the small bit of material on the back end to prevent the sock from slipping down into your shoe. These are very good at wicking moisture away and preventing blisters while providing a decent amount of cushion. Very good for running."

Double-Layer Crew Socks For Running & Walking Wrightsock Running II Quarter Socks Amazon $15 See On Amazon These mid-weight running socks are extra-cozy thanks to double layers of fabric that protect your feet and prevent blisters and pain. They come in black or white and feature an outer layer of polyester to wick away moisture, in addition to an inner layer designed for even more absorbency. So, basically, your feet should never feel a drop of wetness. Positive Amazon review: "This socks are the best I have had for running. I had a lot problems with blisters and after wearing these socks my feet are no longer suffering. Another pro is that they do not trap moisture and keep your feet dry."

Merino Wool Hiking Socks For Cold Days Omni-Wool Hiker Socks Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you're going hiking or plan on spending time outdoors or in a cold climate, this merino wool hiker socks will keep your feet warm and free of blisters. Lightweight merino wool does an outstanding job of naturally wicking away moisture, while the sock's unique ventilation panels allow for greater airflow. This three-pair pack has an arch band and cushioned footbed, both of which add to the feeling of comfort you'll get while wearing them. Positive Amazon review: "I have also worn these hiking at home in below 40 F and they kept my feet surprisingly warm. The quality for the price is better than any other hiking socks I've tried. While wearing them I haven't gotten so much as a blister."

A Sport Skin Sock For Beach Activities & Water Play Tilos 2.5mm Sport Skin Sock Amazon $18 See On Amazon The stretchy nylon upper and adjustable ankle cuff on these sport skin socks allows you to tailor them and find the ideal fit, which prevents friction and blisters. A durable neoprene sole protects your feet from unusual elements like hot sand and mud, making this the ideal sock to wear while playing beach or water sports like volleyball or snorkeling. Positive Amazon review: "Got them for my son and my hubby when we went for a snorkling trip. They loved them. They said the socks were very comfortable, prevented sand from getting inside the flippers and getting blisters."

Knee-High Compression Socks With Added Blister-Proof Protection Along The Foot Kunto Fitness Graduated Compression Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only are these knee-high compression socks perfect for taking pressure off of your legs and feet, which improves blood circulation and relieves muscle aches, but they also work wonders at preventing blisters. The socks feature extra cushioning across the toes and heels of the feet and are made from moisture-wicking materials to absorb wetness before you can feel it (and before it causes socks to slide down). These help keep injuries at bay and cradle your feet and lower legs in comfortable softness. Plus, they come in 16 different colors. Positive Amazon review: "These are excellent compression socks! Use them daily for jogging/running. Have complete stopped the friction blisters I keep getting on my fourth toe. Also keep me from getting fatigued in my calves and feet during and after a workout. Also completely cut down on the swelling in my feet and ankles."

Socks That Are Like A Protective Wetsuit For Feet ArmaSkin Extreme Anti-Blister Hiking Crew Socks Amazon $33 See On Amazon Think of these anti-blister crew socks as you would a wetsuit — you wear them close to the skin and under your ordinary hiking or running socks to ensure ultimate protection while you're active. Made from polyester, silicone, and spandex, these super stretchy socks have outside seams to reduce the possibility of irritation and an inner layer of moisture and bacteria-controlling fabrics. Positive Amazon review: "OMG, absolutely love these socks! I've got 70 miles on them, no hot spots, no blisters on the pads of my toes. These things are amazing. [...] I can't over state how amazing these are especially if you're prone to blisters. Wear them under a good quality hiking sock. Amazing!!"

Waterproof Socks Made From Anti-Bacterial Fabric Randy Sun Unisex Waterproof & Breathable Socks Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you're planning a ski trip or don't want to be caught off guard hiking in the rain again (which is just the worst), these waterproof, mid-calf anti-blister socks keep feet dry and come in 23 vivid colors, because sock style is a thing. They're breathable and moisture-wicking, but also boast a light cushion sole that makes them ideal for all seasons and weather. Break them out on the slopes in the dead of winter or while taking a spring stroll in the rain. Positive Amazon review: "They're really comfortable and do let in and release water well. They also keep your feet warmer when in colder temperatures. We hiked the Narrows trail at Zion for 6 hours and coupled the socks with canyoneering boots. We didn't get any blisters and our feet never felt disgusting when we went from water to dryer rocks/sand; they've also got great cushion."

Super-Low-Cut Socks For Everyday Blister Protection Pareberry Thick Cushion Cotton No Show Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon These super low-cut socks are great for anyone looking for anti-blister socks that they can wear with loafers and other lower cut casual shoes. They're make from a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, and thicker than your standard no-show sock, according to reviewers. The socks feature padding that reinforces the heel and toe and increases their overall durability, and the cushioned sole adds extra comfort throughout the day. Plus, many users say they don't slide off their feet. Positive Amazon review: "I use these as an alternative to those tiny no show socks that barely cover your foot and end up bunched up by your toes after a few steps. [...] The top of the sock comes up far enough to be comfortable and prevent any blister on the top sides of your feet but also low enough that they don’t show in most shoes. I have used with Vans sneakers and a few different flats and they never show."