Having big boobs can be great, but it doesn't come without challenges. Thankfully, with a great supportive bra for big boobs, a large chest doesn't have to equal a sore back or shoulders at the end of the day. Put one on and the weight of the world is lifted off your shoulders — or at least the weight of your boobs, anyway.

You don't need to deal with back pain, shoulder aches, and headaches all because you're bigger than a D cup, you just need to find the right bra for your body. When a bra is right, you'll have no digging straps or pinching bands. Instead, you'll find bounce is reduced and shoulder strain almost non-existent. You can enter a jump rope contest without fear because these bras will keep you totally supported. Side note: I don't know if they have jump rope contests for adults, but they definitely should.

But whether or not jump rope contests are your thing, the best supportive bras for big boobs can help you feel more comfortable throughout the day and give your back the help it's begging for. Best of all, these supportive bras come in lots of cute styles and colors that you’ll actually love wearing.

1 This Plunge Bra With Four-Panel Cup Support Elomi Kim Underwire Plunge Bra Amazon $65 See On Amazon This plunge bra offers the perfect mix of style and support. It features four-panel cups that provide lift and shape, while the low front creates a plunging neckline that’s ideal for V-neck tops. Plus, the bra is embellished with stretchy lace, geometric print, and a delicate bow detail. Available sizes: 32GG — 46DD

Available colors: 5, including caramel, floral, and classic black

2 A Smooth Supportive Bra With Absolutely No Padding Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra Amazon $65 See On Amazon For a lightweight bra, this baby does a lot of work. Not only will it lay smooth under thin fabrics, but it also has super supportive cups that redistribute the weight of your breast tissue to help button-down blouses from popping open or clothing from pulling horizontally. Available sizes: 34C — 44DDD

Available colors: 8, including sand, black, and white

3 A Moisture-Wicking Bra With Extra Lift Glamorise MagicLift Active Support Bra Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you're at the gym, doing errands, or running a Netflix marathon, this comfortable bra will keep you supported. The straps adjust so you won't have them digging into your shoulders while the inner bust band is designed to provide amazing lift. Plus, it's made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry during any task. Available sizes: 38C — 50K

Available colors: 3

4 This Comfy Wirefree Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want to go wire-free without sacrificing support, this wireless bra from Bali is a popular choice with over 11,000 perfect five-star reviews. The stretchy nylon-spandex fabric features targeted support to keep you comfortable and the bra comes in a wide range of styles and colors. The brand’s simplified sizing system fits cup sizes up to 46DD. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 42, including black, white, and beige

5 A Colorful Banded Bra Goddess Kayla Underwire Banded Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon This gorgeous banded bra comes in several colorful styles and has a three-section cup for lift and supportive side panels to keep everything in place. The V-neck hides under most necklines, while the sheer top cups and bow detail add an extra bit of style. Available sizes: 34I — 46K

Available colors: 5, including peach melba, hot floral, and Fiji navy

6 A Gorgeous Bra With A Feather Touch Wacoal Feather Embroidery Underwire Bra Amazon $56 See On Amazon This underwire bra features partially sheer cups with feather embroidery, creating an airy look that’s also super supportive. The full-coverage bra has a comfort band and subtle seaming that provide shape. One reviewer wrote: "[...] I've bought, rebought and worn this bra for years. It's one of the few that keeps everything 'northward' without back and neck pain. In addition, the silhouette is slimmed down without the smashed in/flattened look. By far, this is my favorite bra. Highly recommend." Available sizes: 32C — 40DDD

Available colors: 3

7 An Underwire Sports Bra That Comes In Lots Of Colors Panache Underwire Sports Bra Amazon $56 See On Amazon Stay comfortable during workouts with this sports bra, which encapsulates each breast to provide support on all sides and minimize bounce. The bra features a hook and eye closure, breathable mesh panels, cushioned shoulder straps, and an adjustable back that converts into a racerback style for even more comfort. Choose from a wide range of colors and styles. Available sizes: 28A — 40KK

Available colors and styles: 31, including black, gray marl, and lime

8 A Seamless Bra With Hidden Side Slings For Extra Support Wacoal Awareness Full Figure Underwire Bra Amazon $65 See On Amazon This smooth seamless bra is available in a variety of jacquard fabric shades, ranging from neutrals that you can wear under anything to bright pink and purple hues. There’s a hidden underwire for support and comfort, and the DDD to I cup sizes feature hidden side slings for extra support. Available sizes: 34C — 44H

Available colors: 13, including pink, mauve, and midnight blue

9 A Longline Bra With Lace Elomi Charley Longline Underwire Bralette Amazon $74 See On Amazon Not only does this longline bra look gorgeous, but it also provides that crucial support and comfort you need for all-day wear. Ideal for V-neck tops, the bra features diamond mesh fabric, stretchy floral lace, a bow detail, and a plunging neckline that provides shape and lift. Plus, the straps are adjustable into a racerback style. Available sizes: 34G — 40H

Available colors: 3

10 A T-Shirt Bra With Smooth, Seamless Cups Wacoal Basic Beauty Contour T-Shirt Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon This Wacoal T-shirt bra is a favorite among Amazon shoppers for subtle shaping that disappears under your favorite tee. The seamless cups are smooth and opaque, so they’re barely visible beneath clothing, and they have an inner sling for additional support. The band and wide sides also help create a streamlined silhouette. Available sizes: 30D — 46DDD

Available colors: 21, including sand, lilac gray, and black

11 This Front-Clasp Bra With A Comfy Cushioned Band Glamorise Front Close Lace T-Back Wonderwire Bra Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you prefer an easy-to-reach clasp, this front closure bra combines style, support, and comfort. The underwire bra has a cushioned band that helps prevent it from poking or digging into the skin, and the wide cushioned straps have a T-back that stops them from slipping. Available sizes: 34B — 48H

Available colors: 5, including café, blue, and white

12 A Convertible Bra You Can Wear 5 Ways Delmira Underwire Contour Multiway Strapless Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon It can be tough to find a strapless bra for big boobs that actually stays in place, but many reviewers rave about how well this option stays put. The underwire bra has silicone along the top and bottom to help prevent slipping, and there are breathable mesh wings with side boning for added support. Plus, it comes with detachable straps so you can wear the bra in several styles. Available sizes: 32B — 46DD

Available colors and styles: 28, including black, white, and chocolate

13 This Push-Up Bra With Lace Overlay Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push Up Bra Amazon $60 See On Amazon This lacy underwire bra features balconette cups with graduated pads, giving you subtle lift and support, and it boasts nearly 300 perfect five-star reviews. The dangly rhinestone accent and delicate lace overlay on the cups and straps create a luxe look, while the breathable mesh wings provide comfort and smoothing. Available sizes: 34D — 46H

Available colors: 5, including nude, chocolate, and black

14 A Molded Balcony Bra With Pinstripe Detail Freya Idol Underwire Molded Balcony Bra Amazon $68 See On Amazon Featuring seamless balcony cups with pinstripe details, this supportive bra is perfect for everyday wear and it’s earned hundreds of positive reviews from Amazon shoppers. It’s available in neutral colors that go with every outfit, or you can opt for brighter shades like teal and red. Available sizes: 28D — 38G

Available colors: 8, including black, nude, and cobalt