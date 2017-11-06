9 Comfy Winter Leggings That'll Keep You Warm When Temperatures Drop

During the coldest months of the year, the best winter leggings are a wardrobe essential. Fleece-lined and thermal fabrics can turn a standard pair of black leggings into a great pant choice for the winter months. But, as you've probably noticed, there are a lot of leggings out there — and not all of them are warm enough for chilly weather. So what should you look for when shopping for a pair of winter leggings?

To combat coldness, fleece-lined leggings or ones made of Merino wool are the way to go. Not only is fleece one of the warmest fabrics you can find but, by getting fleece-lined leggings, you'll be able to maximize coziness while still finding a pair that has a durable and moisture-wicking exterior, in case you encounter snowstorms or a wintry mix. In the case of Merino wool, this moisture-wicking type of wool is perfect for seasonal snow or sweaty winter workouts.

While you may be tempted to look for heavier fabrics, you don't necessarily need thicker leggings in order to stay warm. And, because thinner thermal leggings can be layered under jeans, ski pants, and trousers during the coldest months of the year, they're a versatile purchase.

Lastly, don't forget about spandex and elastane. The best way to stay warm is to retain body heat, and fabrics that trap heat close to your skin will keep you toasty warm all winter long.

From fleece-lined designs to moisture-wicking thermal leggings, here's a list of nine of the best winter leggings you can buy.

1 Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings BALEAF Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Great for winter workouts, these Balelaf's fleece-lined leggings have a soft brushed inner fabric that traps heat and a polyester-spandex blend that wicks away moisture to keep you warm and dry. Other features include a gusseted crotch to improve stretch, flat-lock seams to reduce chafing, and options with and without pockets. What fans say: "Best leggings I have bought for cold weather. I run outside in the mornings when it's between 30-40 degrees Fahrenheit and they do the job!" Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

Available colors and styles: 19, including black, ruby wine, and army green

2 Zerdocean Cotton Fleece-Lined Leggings Zerdocean Plus-Size Cotton Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon Zerdocean's leggings are made from 100% cotton with a fleece-lining that'll keep you warm in the wintertime. The fabric is extra-thick, which helps to capture extra heat, along with a plush fleece lining. Each pair has a stretchy elastic waistband and an inseam just under 27 inches. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave about how warm and comfortable they are. What fans say: "I love these! They are soft and warm but don't make you feel hot. Great for the cold winter months where you still want to wear leggings but don't want to freeze." Available sizes: 1X - 3X

Available colors: 3 (light gray, dark gray, black)

3 MERIWOOL Merino Wool Thermal Pants MERIWOOL Merino Wool Leggings Amazn $60 See On Amazon If you're willing to splurge, opting for Merino wool over fleece-lined leggings can often be the right choice. These Merino wool leggings will keep you warm and wick away moisture if you weather any snowstorms or wear these while working out. As opposed to other pairs on this list, these leggings are mid-rise, but reviewers still love them as a base layer or as a pair of everyday leggings. What fans say: "Very soft & cozy, definitely going to use it for the upcoming winter hikes." Available sizes: X-Small - Large

Available colors: 10, including teal, plum, and charcoal gray

4 90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings 90 Degree by Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon These fleece-lined leggings are perfect for daily wear or working out, and they have won over hundreds of Amazon reviewers. Even better, these come equipped with a side pocket, so you can store your phone or important papers, like a grocery list or a receipt. Available with or without pockets, they're made with 12% spandex, so these leggings offer a snug fit to lock in body heat. What fans say: "These leggings are THE BEST for active days in cold weather. [...] The fleece lining is subtle, but enough to make a huge difference in cold weather. Paired with winter socks, boots, and a heavy jacket I’m ready to go." Available sizes: Women's X-Small - 2X

Available colors and styles: 29, including navy, fig, and deep jade

5 Homma Fleece-Lined Leggings (3-Pack) Homma Fleece-Lined Leggings (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon For the most value, these fleece-lined leggings are sold on their own or in affordable packs of three, five or six. These full-length leggings hit above the ankles for most reviewers, and an elasticized waistband holds these leggings in place. Fans on Amazon also report that they are a medium-weight thickness and can easily be worn on their own or underneath dresses or other clothes. What fans say: "These are the softest leggings in the world. I picked these up for something to have around in the fall/winter and they are incredibly soft and comfy." Available sizes: One Size (Small, Medium, Large), X-Large - XX-Large, 3X-Large - 4X-Large

Available color combinations: 31, including brights, earth tones, and neutrals

6 Duofold Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings Duofold Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings Amazon $31 See On Amazon Champion's Duofold's fleece-lined leggings have a soft brushed interior that traps body heat for improved insulation all winter long. They're designed with X-Temp technology, which adapts to your body temperature and evaporates moisture, keeping you nice and dry. The non-bulky insulation also guarantees a full range of movement, while super soft stitching prevents chafing. Great as as base layer for outdoor activities or as everyday pants, this style come in seven different solids and prints. What fans say: "Extremely useful for the cold Bostonian winter. Quite warm, and can be worn under jeans." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 7, including gray, black, and heather pink

7 Romastory Velvet Elastic Leggings Romastory Velvet Elastic Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon With a fleece velvet lining, these warm winter leggings are a bit thicker than others on this list. That said, they're just the ticket if you're looking for a standalone pair of leggings you can wear in the coldest temperatures. At at a wallet-friendly price for a single pair of black leggings, these are super affordable and you can pick them up in sets of two for just a few dollars more. One thing to note? Some of the options are footed, so keep this in mind if that's something you are looking for. What fans say: "I live in Chicago, so it's really really really cold here, and I find these to be warmer than pants. I am about to buy a different color right now.." Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 5, including black, chocolate, and khaki

8 Under Armour ColdGear Leggings Under Armour ColdGear Leggings Amazon $50 See On Amazon Under Armour's ColdGear leggings have dual-layers made up of a heat-trapping interior and rapid-drying exterior, which are great for running in cold temperatures. Made with the brand's moisture-wicking technology and anti-chafe seams, these leggings provide ultimate comfort, even with all-day movement. The second-skin fit also offers compression, which is great for muscle recovery, and prevents bagging, making these great option for layering. What fans say: "This is perfect for cold winters. I live in ND and winter her is a serious thing. Recommended for very low temperatures." Available in sizes: Women's X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 3 (navy, black, and black with silver)