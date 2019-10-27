The 6 Best Fleece-Lined Leggings

Regular leggings are great and all, but when it gets cold out (or you want to be extra cozy), sometimes they’re just not going to cut it. The best fleece-lined leggings are a much-welcomed upgrade as they look like a typical legging, but provide an extra layer of insulation thanks to the soft fleece interior.

If you’re on the hunt for the best pair, first make sure it says that it's “fleece-lined” or sometimes “brushed” on the label, not to be confused with “thick” leggings, which can be nice, but don’t actually feature fleece.

Also, pay attention to the material. If you plan on going for a run or doing another workout in your fleece-lined leggings, a moisture-wicking material (like nylon or polyester) can help you stay dry However, cotton is a good choice if you’re seeking soft, breathable leggings for everyday wear. Oh, and if you are looking for a pick to rock under dresses or skirts, I’ve included a bonus pair of fleece-lined tights that are nice and thin but still cozy as well.

Whether you’re working out, lounging around the house, or heading to work, fleece-lined leggings are a great choice for extra warmth and comfort. To help you find the best pair for your needs, here are seven fleece-lined leggings on Amazon that reviewers adore.

1. The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings For Workouts Under Armour ColdGear Authentic Leggings $30 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Under Armour is known for quality clothing, and these fleece-lined leggings are no different. Perfect for workouts, the leggings feature an ultra-warm brushed interior and a smooth, fast-drying exterior. It's made of 87% polyester and 13% elastane overall. Best yet, the material wicks sweat and the seams are designed to eliminate chafing, allowing you to stay comfortable during your entire workout. Amazon reviewers give this pick a 4.4-star rating. “Cant find one thing wrong with these pants! They are amazing for winter runs/walks! Great quality and they fit perfectly. [...] They are made of durable materials and will last a long time! Great value for your money,” one fan wrote. Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

2. The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets 90 Degree By Reflex High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings $27 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Leggings with pockets are a total win for convenience, and these high-waisted fleece-lined leggings feature both a pocket on the side (if you don’t like the pocket, there are also some options without it) and a hidden pocket in the waistband, so you can carry your essentials like a phone and keys with ease. Made from polyester and spandex, this pick has the perfect amount of stretch. And whether you’re exercising, out and about, or lounging at home, the leggings will surely keep you warm. Choose from a wide range of colors, from basic black to a pretty plum. Amazon customers give this pick a 4.2-star rating after more than 500 reviews. “I stumbled upon this brand of leggings when a seemingly unused pair of the regular kind had been left behind by a guest and never picked back up. A coworker gave them to me. IN LOVE!!! [...] I WOULD GIVE 10 STARS! [...] They are, as all pairs I now own, comfortable, durable, and flattering!!! I love the version with pockets as well!!!” one reviewer raved. Available Sizes: Small to XXX-Large

3. The Best Budget-Friendly Set Of Fleece-Lined Leggings Homma Fleece-Lined Leggings (3-Pack) $16 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Three pairs of quality leggings for $16 may sound too good to be true, but these warm fleece-lined leggings from Homma are the real deal. Amazon reviewers back them up, too. “These are the best leggings I have bought in a long time. [...] They are thick and warm, as I get cold easily. They seems to be made well and the price cannot be beat! I decided to write this review right away, after wearing a different leggings today and I pulled and tugged on them all day long. With these leggings, the waist band is just right,” one reviewer wrote. They can be worn for both working out and everyday. Choose from packs of three that include a variety of different dark colors, from a basic black to pretty olive green. The exact fabric material is not listed, but is described generally as a stretchy material. Available Sizes: Two sizes covering S to XX-Large

4. The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings Available In Petite, Tall, And Extra-Tall Sizes Yogipace Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings $36 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Raise your hand if you've dealt with the struggle of having leggings that are either too short or too long. Well this common problem is solved with these fleece-lined leggings from Yogipace, which come in petite, tall, and extra-tall sized inseams for a better fit. They’re made from 92% polyester and 8% spandex, and have a thick fleece lining for extra comfort and warmth. They’re even water resistant. Plus, you’ll love the back-zipper pocket that keeps your stuff secure, and they work for both workouts and everyday wear. Amazon reviewers give these leggings a 4.6-star rating overall, with one person writing: “These pants fit great. They keep you warm but not hot. The material is perfect. Soft on the inside and sleek on the outside. Hidden pocket fits my phone and key perfectly.” Only downside? Black is the sole color option. Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large (petite, regular, tall, extra tall)

5. A Great Lounging & Everyday Legging Available In Sizes Up To A 3X Zerdocean Plus-Size Fleece-Lined Leggings $22 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON When a reviewer calls a pair of leggings heavenly, you know they’ve got to be good. And that’s exactly what one person had to say about these fleece-lined leggings from Zerdocean. “These fleece lined leggings are heavenly. By far the heaviest weight of leggings I've encountered thus far. They are effectively skin tight sweatpants. I absolutely adore these. [...]. Also, because they are so thick, there is absolutely no showing of underwear thru the leggings. Even highly patterned underwear does not show through. The elastic band is a good inch wide and overall the pants feel very well made. I am shocked and overjoyed,” the fan wrote. The 100% cotton leggings are so unbelievably soft, you’ll want to wear them on repeat. Choose from two colors — black or light gray. However, since they're made of cotton and polyester, they're not the best pick for working out in. Available Sizes: 1X to 3X

6. The Fleece-Lined Leggings In The Biggest Range of Colors Conceited Premium Fleece-Lined Leggings $13 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON These fleece-lined leggings from Conceited come in so many different colors, it’ll be nearly impossible to resist picking up multiple pairs. With 20-plus hues, including black, hunter green, mustard, cobalt blue, and coral, the leggings will surely be a wardrobe staple. They’re made from 92% nylon and 8% spandex, so they work as both athletic gear and everyday wear, and their super-soft fleece lining will keep you warm all day long. Plus, they’re high-waisted and even have a wide waistband for extra comfort. Amazon reviewers highly recommend this pick, saying that the colors are actually true to the pictures on the site. “These are totally worth the money! They fit me perfectly [...] I plan to wear these under dresses for the winter months and these will keep me toasty warm! Definitely will get more in fun colors,” one customer wrote. Available Sizes: Two sizes covering S to X-Large