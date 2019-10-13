Loafers are versatile shoes that are easy to slip on with a variety of outfits and the most comfortable loafers are great for all-day walking or standing. There are plenty of styles to choose from, and this list includes classics, like the penny loafer and driving loafer, as well as trendy options.

When it comes to the insole, look for plenty of cushioning if you plan on walking a lot in your shoes. Leather and suede insoles are breathable, mold to the foot, and help prevent chafing and blistering, so they’re a good choice to look for. However, if you’d prefer a vegan option, there are also many comfortable options out there. When it comes to the outsole, rubber soles tend to offer more shock absorption to keep you comfortable and helps you grip the road so you’re less likely to slip.

If your feet are prone to sweating, be sure to look for shoes with uppers that provide plenty of breathability. While leather and suede are naturally breathable, also consider options with cutouts and ones made of crochet fabric for extra airflow. To avoid painful cuts on the heel, make sure the shoe’s back fits snugly on your foot. Three options on this list also offer wide width sizes.

With all that in mind, these are the most comfortable loafers available on Amazon in a variety of sizes and colors whether you're slipping them on for a long day of walking or a special event.

1 The Best Overall Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon This classic and streamlined Amazon Essentials loafer is available in black, camel, and gold as well as a leopard print. The shoe features a faux leather upper, plus a faux suede lining and padded insole for comfort and breathability. The durable thermoplastic rubber outsole provides stability and grip. The best part? There’s literally no break-in period. “These shoes are incredibly comfortable and required zero “break in” time. The first time I wear a new pair of flats I always bring a pair of back up shoes because inevitably the new flats rub my feet somewhere and cause blisters because they need to be broken in,” wrote one fan on Amazon, “With this pair I didn’t use the back up pair I brought! I’ll definitely be purchasing these in more colors.” Available sizes: 5 - 13

2 The Most Comfortable Bit Loafers Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer Amazon $110 See On Amazon These 100% leather Sam Edelman loafers with bit detailing feature a padded leather insole for comfort and breathability. However, the synthetic sole might not be the most comfortable for walking long distances. With a 4.5-star rating, these chic loafers are popular among Amazon reviewers. “These are my new favorite shoes! Talk about comfortable. I'm going to have to get them in more colors,” noted one fan. These are available in dozens of colors from classic black and navy to a glitter-covered option. Available sizes: 4 - 13, including wide sizes

3 A Trendy Loafer With A Chunky Sole Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flat Amazon $80 See On Amazon This trendy patent leather loafer from Franco Sarto features a chunky lugged sole and slight heel, which can actually make shoes more comfortable for those with high arches. A padded footbed provides comfort, while the sturdy rubber sole offers impressive grip and shock absorption. The tassel detail adds extra menswear-inspired style. Amazon reviewers love the style and comfort of this shoe. “These are some beautiful and comfortable shoes. I had to order two more pairs," wrote one fan. Available sizes: 5 -12

4 Some Driving Mocs For Under $40 Amazon Essentials Driving Loafer Amazon $30 See On Amazon These driving loafers are the perfect blend of style and comfort. They feature the classic pebble-style tread on the sole that drivers are known for, which is intended to provide better grip on pedals but also doubles as a comfortable outsole for walking and everyday wear. The microfiber uppers are soft to the touch, and the cushioned insole is also designed to be sweat-wicking. “The perfect shoe for work, play, or anything where comfort is of the utmost importance. I want another pair,” raved one Amazon reviewer. They come in black, cognac, and sand finishes. Available sizes: 5 - 13

5 A Classic Penny Loafer Sperry Seaport Penny Loafer Amazon $70 See On Amazon This timeless style gets a pretty pop of color in pink and green, but it’s also available in black patent, tan, and other colors as well. Made of leather, the Sperry loafer also features a leather sock lining with memory foam cushioning for extra comfort. The durable rubber outsole offers additional grip and shock absorption while you're walking. These stylish shoes have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and reviewers love how comfortable they are: “Loved... thought I’d have to break them in for comfort... but it was as though I’ve had them for years!!'" gushed one fan. Available sizes: 5 - 12, including wide sizes

6 A Great Budget-Friendly Walking Loafer VenusCelia Breathable Walking Flat Loafer Amazon $20 See On Amazon These moccasin-style leather loafers with metal accents feature cutouts for extra breathability and a touch of style. Memory foam insoles make all-day walking or standing more comfortable. Plus, the durable antislip rubber outsoles feature a massaging bottom. If you'd prefer this style without cutouts, that's available on Amazon as well. This loafer looks adorable, and fans on Amazon can confirm they're comfortable, too. "These are fantastically comfortable and super cute. I get tons of complements on them, but more importantly, I can be on them all day without complaint," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 - 11

7 A Pair Of Plaid Loafers For Instant Preppy Style Trary Pointed Toe Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These plaid loafers are super cute, and if the classic tartan pattern shown here isn’t your style, they also come in a few other options, including gray plaid and herringbone. Both the fabric uppers and the insoles are super soft, and there’s extra cushioning around the back of the heel to prevent chafing and blisters. They have some built-in arch support, too, and a stylish pointed-toe design. “Surprised at the quality of these flats. Was looking for something comfortable I could wear at a standing desk for 8 hrs, these are it!” gushed one Amazon reviewer, “They even came with a pad to add to the back of the heel for comfort. We all know how terrible breaking in a pair of flats can be, so that was a nice surprise. Recommend!”

8 A Crochet Fabric Loafer That's Great For Hot Weather & Sweaty Feet Sanuk Donna Crochet Loafer Flat Amazon $40 See On Amazon These pretty crochet loafers are made of 100% fabric with a soft canvas lining for extra breathability. The molded cushioning footbed features an antimicrobial additive designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria. The rubber soles offer good grip and shock absorption while you're walking. This pair has a 4.8-star rating from Amazon reviewers, who love how easy they are to wear. "These shoes are really cute in my opinion, but like all Sanuks, they are really comfortable," wrote one fan. Available sizes: 5 - 11

9 A Timeless Driving-Style Loafer Aerosoles Along Driving-Style Loafer Amazon $51 See On Amazon This classic driving-style loafer with metal detailing is available in a variety of color combinations or patterns. Made of faux leather, this pair features Aerosoles' Core Comfort technology. The unique diamond flex rubber sole is designed to disperse friction away from the foot, while the memory foam footbed and padded insole add extra comfort. Fans on Amazon agree these shoes are super comfy. "LOVE these shoes. Feels like I’m walking on clouds. Stylish and comfortable," reported one happy shopper. Available sizes: 5 - 12, including wide widths

10 A Sleek Loafer With Tassels Franco Sarto Hadden Flat Amazon $44 See On Amazon These chic suede loafers feature classic tassels and a modern almond-shaped toe. A breathable leather lining and padded footbed offer enhanced comfort. They also feature a flexible synthetic sole which is comfortable, but might not provide the most traction and shock absorption. These loafers are available in a variety of colors, which may inspire you to buy multiple pairs like this Amazon reviewer: “These were super comfortable, and I got lots of compliments on them. I wore them with a gray pencil skirt and white top and felt great!” Available sizes: 5 - 12

11 A Chic Suede Loafer With Orthopedic Support Vionic North Willa Slip-On Flat Amazon $73 See On Amazon These elegant loafers come in a variety of different finished, from this stylish blue suede to distressed leather and faux-snakeskin. They have an easy slip-on style, and feature Vionic’s signature supportive footbed, which was designed in collaboration with podiatrists — so you know they’ll be super comfortable. The heel height is around a half-inch, so there’s just a bit of lift, and these shoes feature a deeper heel cup for better support and stability while you walk. “Oh my word, I could cry with joy,” gushed one Amazon reviewer, “I care about cute shoes and have spent a fortune on them over the years. I have suffered from flat feet since birth and plantar fasciitis in the past 15 years or so since having children. If that weren't sexy enough, I now have a bunion. I finally caved in and tried a "sensible" shoe because the pain has gotten to be too much. My feet are in heaven!!! These shoes are so comfortable! I may never buy another brand of shoe.” Available sizes: 5 - 11