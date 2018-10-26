God knows how much money I've wasted in the endless search for the best cotton underwear for women. Before the internet, you really only had two options. You could grab a multi-pack off the shelf and try to determine the size and fit from the picture, or you could head to a lingerie store where you'd spend $15 on one pair that may or may not hold up in the wash. But these days, the best cotton undies comes backed by near perfect ratings on Amazon, with reviewers weighing in on fit, design, durability, and comfort levels.

Since you're here, I'm guessing you already know about the countless benefits of cotton underwear. What you may not know is how to sort through all the options to find a new go-to pair for you.

When shopping for the best cotton panties, keep in mind that 100% cotton may not be ideal. Yeah, they'll be breathable and skin-friendly, but they may also bunch up and lose their shape. For that reason, consider options with at least 5% elastic — maybe more in the waistband. That said, if you're keen on finding a super soft, breathable pair made with 100% cotton, look for options that come pre-shrunk to prevent shape issues.

1 The Best Overall: Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini (6 Pack) Amazon $13.50 See On Amazon With well over 12,000 reviews, these Amazon Essentials cotton bikinis have gotten a lot of positive attention — but the best news? You get six pairs for around $14. They're made for comfort with their 95% cotton fabric, tag-free design, and extra stretch for a secure but flexible fit. Reviewers also say they're easy to care for and skin-friendly, so they're begging Amazon, "Don't change this product." A Helpful Review: "Finally, some cotton underwear that don’t have giant seams and a baggy cut! I love that these are breathable and comfy all day, and don’t bunch up under tighter articles of clothing. The seams are [thin] enough that I can get away with wearing them under some of my thicker leggings!" Available Colors: Assorted basic, assorted prints, all black, all white

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

2 The Best Plus-Size Underwear: Fruit Of The Loom Fit For Me Flexible Fit Briefs Fruit Of The Loom Fit For Me Flexible Fit Briefs (4 Pack) Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Fruit of the Loom Fit for Me Flexible Fit briefs offer full-coverage shape, ribbed side panels, and no-roll waistband help to create a pair of underwear that moves with you — without the bunching, chafing, or binding. Throw in a tag-free and machine-washable design, and these 95% cotton panties are the "best briefs [reviewers have] ever found." A Helpful Review: "Excellent fit and comfort. The bit of stretch makes these easy to put on, yet they don't bind in the least. I also love the covered waistband and the quality stitching. Definitely my go-to briefs from now on, even over other styles of Fruit of the Loom." Available Colors: Black, navy, gray, and white

Available Sizes: XX-Large to 6X-Large

3 The Best With Lace Trim: Attraco Cotton Briefs Attraco Cotton Briefs (4 Pack) Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Usually, your go-to lounging panties wouldn't be your first choice when style is a priority, and vice versa — but these Attraco cotton briefs check both boxes simultaneously. Yes, they're made from 95% soft cotton, but they also have an attractive two-tone fabric, an accent bow, and a skin-hugging lace trim. One reviewer sums it up pretty nicely: "Cute, comfortable, reasonably priced, excellent quality... Definitely will be buying more!" A Helpful Review: "These underwear are actually really comfy and have some nice stretch to them. They fit pretty much perfectly. I work in a hospital and have to do a lot moving around and they didn't ride down or get uncomfortable throughout my shift which is very important. They also sit at just the right spot for me. I tend to be a bit picky when it comes to undergarments and these are just what I look for. They fit great, are comfy, and look good." Available Colors: These panties come in a variety of multi-colored, multi-patterned four-packs with different features, like mesh waistbands or a more breathable fabric.

Available Sizes: Small to X-Large (Editor's Note: They run a bit small — some buyers suggest ordering a size up.)

4 The Best High-Waisted Underwear: Opiboo Soft Cotton Underwear Opiboo Soft Cotton Underwear (5 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you're dealing with cotton, more coverage usually means more body-hugging comfort, which is definitely the case with these Opiboo boyshorts. Except for the 5% spandex (which keeps them stretchy and shapely), these are all cotton. The extra wide waistband and lace-trimmed leg holes ensure they stay in place without rolling down or riding up while you go about your day. They also don't shrink or fall apart in the wash, which is a definite plus. A Helpful Review: "These panties are the softest, most comfortable things I have ever had the priviledge [sic] of putting on my body. They breathe and are so soft it doesn't even feel like you're wearing anything. They work perfectly with my high waisted jeans because the b[u]ttons now sit on the fabric of the underwear instead of the skin. These panties are amazing and if you're on the fence, I highly suggest taking the plunge and purchasing them!" Available Colors: Dark colors, pastel with gray waistbands, multicolored, pastel colors

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large (Editor's Note: Order a size up. These run small.)

5 The Best Splurge: Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Panty Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're searching for quality, durability, and an iconic logo, look no further than Calvin Klein's modern panty. These are made using 53% cotton, 35% modal, and 12% elastic, but reviewers rave that the fabric is "soft yet breathable" and "feels like you're wearing nothing." People love the thick branded waistband because it helps the underwear stay in place and it "makes you feel just like those Instagram models with their Calvins." Pair all that with the dozens of color options, and you've got all the makings of a new favorite clothing staple. However, the one downside to these Calvins, is that some reviewers with bigger butts have noted that these underwear have a tendency to settle into a wedgie because of their half-cheek design. A Helpful Review: "I always thought CK underwear looked too bulky. Figured they were probably uncomfortable and didn’t understand what all the hype was. When the bikini panty went on sale for $7 on Black Friday, I decided to give these a try. This is the best underwear I’ve ever had. Supercomfortable, doesn’t ride up, the waistband isn’t too tight... I just love these! I’m 5,10” and 160 lbs and ordered a Large. Sheer perfection, can’t wait to order more bikini panties!" Available Colors: Assorted colors, including gray heather and garnet red and gold

Available Sizes: X-Small to 3X Plus