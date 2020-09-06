A yeast or urinary tract infection can low-key derail your entire day. Although some people are naturally predisposed to infections, the underwear you choose can actually play a role in how often you have to deal with them. The best underwear for vaginal health is made from cotton (better yet, organic cotton) but you may want a moisture-wicking synthetic pair for working out, too.

Material

As Dr. Sherry A. Ross, MD, an OB/GYN and women's health expert, told Well + Good, “Underwear for everyday use should fit the vagina comfortably and ideally be made of cotton.” Cotton is one of the gentlest fibers around — it’s soft, breathable, strong, and budget-friendly. It absorbs moisture and is easy to care for, all of which contribute to its status as the GOAT material for your daily pairs. If you can swing it, organic cotton is ideal since it will be free of any potentially irritating chemicals — however, you’ll pay considerably more for this eco- and skin-friendly option.

Although you want a pure cotton gusset above all else, you'll find that most cotton underwear come blended with a low percentage of spandex. The stretchy fiber helps your skivvies hold their shape no matter how many rounds they go in the dryer. But if you want a pair of 100% pure cotton underwear, look for ones with a covered elastic waist so you get the bounce-back benefits of a synthetic without skin contact.

When it’s time for a sweat session, the opposite holds (mostly) true. "Yeast and bacteria love dark, moist environments," Alyssa Dweck, MD told Women’s Health. For that reason, you may want to limit the amount of cotton in the overall cut (since it holds onto moisture) and opt instead for a moisture-wicking synthetic material. You can find picks with a cotton crotch so you get the breathable fiber where it counts, but, if you opt for a pure synthetic performance pair, look for ones treated with an antimicrobial finish.

Cut

As far as the style of the underwear goes, you're going to want ones that fit you comfortably, whether that's a brief, a high French cut, or even a thong. While thongs have gotten a bad rap, several studies indicate that thongs haven't been found to be any worse for your vaginal health — so you can rock those leggings with comfort and confidence instead of VPL.

From full-coverage organic cotton briefs to a moisture-wicking workout thong, these six picks deliver big on comfort — and they look cute too.

1. These 100% Pure Cotton Briefs In A French Cut

If you don't want a trace of synthetic material making direct contact with your skin, this four-pack of 100% pure cotton underwear is the pick for you. The machine-washable cotton is combed for even greater softness, and a high-cut leg on these briefs means you get full coverage without feeling dowdy. They come with fully covered latex-free elastic at the waistband and legs, so you get the fit without the irritation. "I finally found a pair of cotton undies that fit nice and is comfortable," one shopper noted, adding "The fit is good no wedgies here. I like them enough I got another package after trying them so I would recommend these highly."

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

2. Some Certified Organic Cotton Briefs

This luxe three-pack of organic cotton underwear feels incredibly soft — and it's an eco-friendly choice, too. The full-coverage brief doesn't rise too high, with a low dose of spandex to help them maintain their shape and a pure cotton crotch for comfort. You can toss them in the wash and the dryer, and they come thoughtfully packaged in a delicate box. "Organic is worth every penny," one fan declared. "The quality craftsmanship of these panties are outstanding. I'll probably have them for well over 10 years, which reduces the cost a little, since panties that aren't organic tend not to last as long." Choose from a variety pack of neutral hues, or go for an all nude pack, or all black pack.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3. This Set Of Pretty Ribbed Cotton Thongs

These pretty-yet-practical, soft cotton thongs come in delicate shades with fine ribbed detailing. Available in a convenient six-pack, each pair is made from 95% cotton with 5% spandex (and a 100% pure cotton crotch). They have racked up quite a fan base, with one reviewer calling them the "best underwear on Amazon!" Another satisfied shopper gushed, "I really wanted to get cotton underwear because I read it was better for your health, but I didn't want to sacrifice how cute my underwear would be. These are absolutely perfect! They are comfortable to wear and definitely look very sleek." Although the tag advises against a tumble dry on these machine washable thongs, shoppers reported good results on a low setting — if you're concerned about shrinkage, though, err on the side of caution and air dry your delicates.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

4. Some Breathable Mesh Underwear With A Cult Following

Backed by more than 2,500 five-star reviews, this budget-friendly six-pack of breathable workout underwear delivers extra airflow in a micromesh weave and a tag-free design — and there's a pure cotton lining where it counts for comfort. "I bought these underwear for working out. After the first wash and wear, I could not believe how comfortable they were. It felt like I wasn't wearing underwear at all. No bunching at all. They held up very well after the first wash. They also do a great job of pulling sweat away from the skin," a reviewer noted, and another thrilled shopper test drove them with street festivals and a motorcycle ride in the middle of summer to report, "These literally helped me keep my cool." Choose from four styles for as much (or as little) coverage as you prefer.

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 – 13

5. These Iconic Cotton Bikini Briefs That Are So Soft

For high-quality, everyday underwear, you can't go wrong with some cotton bikini underwear with a famous logo waistband. Made with 95% cotton blended with spandex, these undies feel soft and breathable and maintain their shape over time. A pure cotton gusset keeps you comfortable all day, and the attention to detail goes right down to the seams. "These are a cute and comfortable basic," one reviewer observed. "The cotton fabric is soft and seems to be very good quality. The lining is sewn down flat on both sides, which is a nice touch. They will show panty lines under leggings or a tight dress, but they're great with jeans or thicker pants."

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

6. A Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Antimicrobial Tech

This three-pack of ultra-comfortable workout thongs is made from a moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend with a soft cotton gusset and tagless design, plus four-way stretch that moves with you even during the most punishing HIIT class. Antimicrobial technology inhibits the growth of sweat-loving bacteria, and the laser-cut edges won't show underneath your clothes. "I wear the thong and panty version of these for my workouts and they are incredible! I was having problems with my underwear moving around, bunching, rubbing and sweating! And these take care of all those issues! I don’t even think about it the whole time I’m in the gym," one reviewer declared.