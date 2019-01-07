January is pretty much the hardest time to start working out again, even during a "normal" year. Christmas is over, you've eaten your weight in mince pies and quality streets, and you've hit a bit of a slump. Getting back into a fitness routine or starting a new one is far from easy, but there's something that makes it just that little bit more fun: cool patterned activewear. Lacking motivation with the world in its current state? I feel you. But these may help...

There's something about kitting yourself out in fun, modern gym wear that is highly motivating. Not only do you look the part, but you feel more confident and supported, and one day, when we can go back to gyms and classes, you can finally show off your new gear. While there are plenty of sports and fashion brands offering traditional plain coloured clothing, I recommend picking the brightest, boldest printed activewear you can find. Not only does it look cool, but it raises your tired sprits too.

There are so many brands offering printed activewear these days, from professional sports brands like Nike to activewear specialists such as Sweaty Betty, and even affordable fashion lines. There's something for every body shape and budget, and I've picked out my very favourite printed activewear finds to inspire you to start your 2021 with a bang, even if it doesn’t seem possible RN. Happy exercising!