Perhaps you’re determined not to let a little rain spoil an upcoming vacation. Or, maybe you live in a wet climate, and you’re sick of enduring soggy shoes during your commute. Whatever your motive for seeking out the best waterproof walking shoes, you’re in luck. Waterproof shoes that are comfortable to walk in not only exist, but there are a ton of different styles to choose from. But beyond factoring in style, the most important (though perhaps obvious) thing to look for is that the shoes you pick are made of a material that's 100% waterproof, such as rubber, EVA, or even waterproof leather. Also, the best shoes for walking should fit the shape of your foot comfortably, which will minimize the odds of dealing with chafing or blisters. You’ll also want to consider factors like breathability, cushioning, and adequate arch support.

Obviously, finding the perfect balance between comfort, construction, and style depends on your priorities. That said, even after you have a pretty good sense of what you’re looking for, you’ll probably still be faced with a ton of different options to consider. To help narrow things down, just stick with the picks featured in this handy guide, which highlights some of the best waterproof shoes — from sneakers to sandals — that are comfortable enough to walk in all day long.

1 The Best Waterproof Walking Shoes, All Things Considered Sorel Out ‘N About III Plus Waterproof Sneaker Amazon $99 See On Amazon Sorel is known for making some of the best snow boots on the market, so it's no surprise that they know how to design sneakers that protect you from the elements, too. These 100% waterproofed Out 'N About Plus sneakers are designed to keep you dry and steady as you walk, with their waterproof canvas and suede construction and vulcanized rubber bottoms. Not only are they stylish enough to wear in any weather, but they're also super comfortable, thanks to their EVA footbeds, cushioned midsoles, and soft textile lining. They're also compact enough to bring along in a suitcase without taking up too much space. A rave review: “I bought these shoes for a trip to Alaska, and I was not disappointed. These kept my feet perfectly dry as we walked/hiked in the rain, and the shoes were also very comfortable and warm.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 6

2 The Best Waterproof Rain Boots Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Rubber boots aren't exactly known for their sophistication — but then again, how often do you see a pair as stylish as these? Because the Chelsea-style boots have generously cushioned footbeds, they're super comfortable to walk in, and their textured bottoms provide maximum traction on slippery sidewalks. You can't go wrong with the classic black style; they're so versatile, and you can hardly even tell they're made of rubber. But the boots also come in 14 other color/print combinations, including Burgundy, bright yellow, and a fun, glittery blue. A rave review: “These shoes are fantastically waterproof, incredibly flexible, and have stood the test of time. I went on a hike last weekend up a muddy Appalacian mountain in the drizzley rain, and my feet were completely dry afterwards.” Sizes: 4 — 12 | Colors: 15

3 The Best Waterproof Hiking Boots Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot Amazon $75 See On Amazon If you're looking for a durable pair of boots for long walks and hikes, you can't do much better than Columbia's Newton Ridge Plus waterproof hiking boots, especially for the price. They're cut nice and high to keep water out of your shoes, and they're made with waterproof suede and leather, plus mesh accents and tongues, to keep your feet cool and dry. They're also super comfortable with their plush cushioning, but perhaps the best thing about these boots is the advanced traction they offer, thanks to the brand's Omni Grip technology, which provides a steady grip on even rough, wet, uneven terrains. Choose from a variety of versatile colors. A rave review: “I’d been looking for a comfortable hiking boot that wouldn’t break the bank—these are the ones! I wore them on a recent trip to Iceland where we hiked many miles in the rain on very uneven ground and they held up perfectly. Lots of support, warm and my feet stayed dry. 100% would recommend!!” Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes | Colors: 14

4 The Best Waterproof Sandals FUNKYMONKEY EVA Comfort Slides Amazon $20 See On Amazon In addition to being 100% waterproof, these EVA slides are also lightweight, flexible, odor-neutral, and easy to clean. They have a contoured footbed, which is designed to support the natural shape of your foot, and wide straps that together make them far more comfortable to walk in than most sandals. Plus, they’re available in 42 fun colors and patterns to suit your style. A rave review: “I love these slides! They are perfect for wearing around at the lake and they can get wet. That makes them even easier to wash. I wear them walking in the lake, kayaking, gardening, walking in the mud, and lots of other summer activities. I also wear them to go run errands and with my casual outfits.” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 42

5 The Best Waterproof Shoes For Cold Weather DKSUKO Waterproof Duck Shoes Amazon $45 See On Amazon When it comes to footwear to protect your feet from Mother Nature's worst, duck shoes are a classic option. This pair is made of waterproof PVC with durable rubber soles, and because they're lined with cozy faux fur, they're great for wearing in the slush and snow as well as in the rain (that said, they're also available in styles without the fur lining, if you'd prefer). As multiple reviewers were quick to point out, the fit can be adjusted by tightening or loosening the drawstring, making it easy to get a snug seal. A rave review: “So jazzed about these shoes. Got them for camping and they are now my favorite for just slipping on for walking the dogs and even going around the house. The inside feels like slippers and I am obsessed with the fact that they are waterproof.” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors/Styles: 10

6 The Best Waterproof Clogs Eagsouni Waterproof Clogs Amazon $30 See On Amazon How cute are these slip-on clogs? While they may not be the most comfortable walking shoes for long distances, multiple reviewers say they're still exceptionally comfortable for flats, with their fur-lined footbeds. Their uppers are made of waterproof EVA, and the thick heel strap helps keeps them in place. A rave review: “I just love these slip on shoes! They are comfortable! I shopped in these all day and still felt so good on my feet.” Sizes: 6.5 — 14.5 | Colors: 9

7 The Best Waterproof High-Tops DKSUKO Waterproof High Top Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon At first glance, these high-top sneakers look like a classic pair of Converses — but when you look closely, you'll see they're made entirely of waterproof rubber and PVC. It's worth noting that the lace-up design technically prevents these from being 100% waterproof, since water can seep in through the cracks near the tongue and laces. On the other hand, reviewers report that they've offered completely effective protection from heavy rain, muddy festivals, gardening, and more, so unless you're planning on wading in the ocean or splashing around in knee-deep puddles, you should be fine. A rave review: “I absolutely love these shoes! I originally bought them for a trip to Washington DC where it was going to rain most of the time. [...] these were SOO COMFORTABLE! My feet didn't have any blisters or sore spots (which I am very prone to) and handled the rain/puddles like a champ! I love that they looked like normal shoes, but wiped clean with a baby wipe!” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 25