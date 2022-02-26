These Cheap, Comfy Shoes Are Getting Wildly Popular

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that the most important criteria for purchasing shoes are their look, feel, and cost. Depending on the occasion and the shoe, the order of these priorities can vary. There are circumstances where a shoe might match two of those three points, but hopefully never one or none. Life’s just too short for shoes that are too uncomfortable (or that are potentially embarrassing to leave the house in). And speaking of leaving the house, if you’d rather do your shoe shopping from the comfort of home, then I simply must share with you — there’s a plethora of choices available on Amazon for those of us who like shoes to look and feel good, without costing an exorbitant amount. Not only that, but many of these cheap and comfy shoes are actually getting wildly popular, with buyers crediting bloggers and other sources for getting the word out. That means you don’t have to decide on your own if a pair is right for you, you have thousands of ratings and reviews to help you.

Whether you’re looking to update your collection of work-appropriate shoes, or you need to refresh your tried-and-true casual pair for weekend errand-running, or you have a vacay on the calendar and are hunting for sandals or slippers, you’ll find plenty of choices here. So put your feet up — and kick off those old flip-flops — and enjoy your scroll.

1 These Easy-Breezy Casual Sneakers That Slip On TIOSEBON Women's Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you want to get up and go, a pair of slip-on walking shoes is ideal. With laces that still give the subtle appearance of ties, along with a lightweight and breathable knit upper, this pair offers extra charm with its detailing. But the best part? Buyers rave about their comfort and durability. Available sizes: 5—13

2 A Pair Of Canvas Low-Tops That Are Brand-Name Dupes Adokoo Womens Canvas Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon With the look and feel of a certain classic name brand, these canvas tennis shoes are great for pairing with jeans, leggings, casual dresses, shorts, and more. Along with the canvas material and rounded toe, there’s also a textured rubber bottom that’s anti-slip. Even better, they come in patterned styles like tie-dye and floral, and almost 10,000 fans rate them 4.5 stars. Available sizes: 5—11

3 These Cute, Waterproof Ankle Boots That Are Perfect For Rainy Days Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you live somewhere with wet weather, you’ll appreciate these ankle rain boots (they’re still super cute in dry weather, too). They have a classic Chelsea boot design, and the color choices include both single and two-tone options (dibs on the yellow and black). A few of the colors are available in kids’ sizes, too. Available sizes: 5—12

4 These Low-Key, Low-Cut Classic Tennies Adokoo Canvas Shoes Low Cut Amazon $20 See On Amazon These adorable low-cut canvas shoes come in solids and patterns (including three different leopard prints and two tie-dyed choices). Reviewers rave about the comfort and cuteness of these shoes, but that’s not even the best part — they’re machine-washable, so you can pop them in the machine whenever they need a refresh. Available sizes: 5—11

5 This Set Of Versatile Ankle Boots With A Tall, Chunky Heel Soda Glove Ankle Boot Amazon $36 See On Amazon These best-selling ankle boots are actually comfortable, and have a a durable sole, thick heel, and easy slip-on style. The color choices are all practical neutrals that you’ll have no trouble adding to you favorite outfits. One happy reviewer even said, “I’ve never had so many people stop me and ask where I got my shoes from.” Available sizes: 5.5—11

6 A Pair Of Sporty Mesh Trainers For Running Laps & Errands UMYOGO Women's Running Shoes Amazon $49 See On Amazon With over 60,000 reviews and a slew of devoted fans, these lightweight, breathable running shoes have nearly a cult following. They’re cushioned and comfy, according to buyers, and they come in so many colors that you’ll have no trouble matching your favorite teams — whether you’re on the field playing, cheering, or tailgating. Available sizes: 5.5—10.5

7 The Classic Ballet Flats That Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon A pretty and practical ballet flat is practically a necessity these days, and this best-selling, go-everywhere Amazon Essentials version checks all the boxes. They have a cute and comfy round toe, soft faux leather outer material (that reviewers say don’t need breaking in), and a faux suede inner sole. One reviewer crowned them as their “best budget flats yet!” Available sizes: 5-15

8 A Great Canvas Low-Top In Fun Colors & Prints ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon These rubber-soled, canvas low-top sneakers offer that classic shape and style that we know and love, with some more fun options for colors and patterns. The white version is also a great choice if you want to try your hand and tie-dying or painting your own shoes. Available sizes: 5-11

9 A Pair Of Versatile Sock Sneakers With No Laces TIOSEBON Women's Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you like your slip-on walking shoes to be simple, breathable, and free of superfluous details, then this pair may be your new fave. They have a sophisticated, modern shape, and the stretchy fabric material makes them easy to slip on as you head out the door. Plus, with so many colors available, you can have one for every day of the month. Available sizes: 5-13

10 These Lightweight, Memory-Foam Shoes With Breathable Mesh Akk Womens Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $41 See On Amazon Not all walking shoes are made equal. This easy-breezy option is constructed with a knit mesh material, so not only does that give them a charming texture, but they’re lightweight, too. Not only that, they have a memory foam insole and promise to be super flexible and comfortable. Wear ‘em for running, sports, hiking, and play. Available sizes: 5-13

11 This Pair Of Cushiony Flats In Colorful Prints Skechers Women's Cleo-Emerald Ballet Flat Amazon $39 See On Amazon The Cleo-Emerald flat from Skechers come in nine different leopard prints (featuring colors like lime green, hot pink, and turquoise), plus a more subdued black/white print for the days that neon animal patterns don’t match your outfit. Plus, they have a memory foam cushion insole and knit fabric exterior, so you’ll feel cute and also comfortable. Available sizes: 5-11

12 These Adorable Strappy Flats With A Back Zipper DailyShoes Women's Ankle Strap Slip-On Flats Amazon $29 See On Amazon With these sophisticated strappy slip-ons you get the best of both worlds — the casual simplicity of a ballet flat, with the style (and stability) of ankle straps. There’s a subtly-placed zipper at the back of the heel for easy on and off. Among the color choices are neutrals, jewel tones (blue suede shoes, anyone?) and leopard prints. Available sizes: 5-12

13 These Classic Driving Shoe Loafers With Durable Soles DUOYANGJIASHA Women's Casual Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you appreciate shoes with a hearty sole and wide toe box, then these casual slip-on loafers will float your boat. Buyers rave about the durable, thick sole and the comfort it provides throughout long days on their feet, and one even declared them to be their “all time favourite shoes.” They’re designed so you can wear them as mules too — just step on the heel-back and go to town. Available sizes: 5-12

14 A Pair Of Polished Mules That Look Ultra Professional Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Mule Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for a low-key slip-on shoe you can wear for work and more? These faux leather mules have a metallic buckle detail for extra sophistication and have a soft, cushy insole. You can dress them up with a business suit or professional attire, or dress them down with cuffed jeans or black pants for a put-together look. Available sizes: 5-15

15 These Lightweight Sock Sneakers In Bold Patterns & Colors MAIITRIP Womens Elastic Sock Slip On Amazon $35 See On Amazon When the shoe name includes “sock,” you know they’re going to be comfy. These stretchy slip-ons are super flexible and breathable, plus they have a cushioned sole and nonslip tread on the bottom. If you work on your feet, you’ll be especially glad to know that the reviews are full of endorsements from people who’ve happily spent long shifts in them. Available sizes: 5.5-11

16 These Textured, Cushioned Slides With A Thick & Durable Sole Cushionaire Women's Feather Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon The 1.75-inch sole of these best-selling waterproof sandals gives you enough lift for the shower, while keeping them cozy and cushy enough for casual wear around the house or even around town for errands or coffee. One reviewer raved, “YOU GUYS the comfiest shoe I have EVER put on my foot and I mean that!! I am absolutely in love and am definitely ordering more!! Do yourself a favor and get a pair of these!” Available sizes: 5-12

17 These Canvas High-Tops For A Timeless, Easygoing Vibe ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a shoe that will almost certainly never go out of style, consider these high top canvas sneakies. At a fraction of the cost of name brands, you still get a classic round rubber toe, a durable canvas upper, metallic eyelets, and an anti-slip sole. Plus, you’ll find tons of unique style and color options like a maple leaf pattern and versions with fleece lining. Available sizes: 5-11

18 This Pair Of Classic Loafers That Can Be Dressy Or Casual BEAUSEEN Women's Penny Loafers Amazon $42 See On Amazon These penny loafers combine timeless, sophisticated style with a non-slip rubber sole and contemporary colors (purple and mint green? Yes, please). Multiple reviewers praised them as a comfortable work shoe, and one even gushed, “The quality is amazing. The material is beautiful. The feel is unbelievable.” Available sizes: 6-11

19 A Set Of Stretchy, Strappy Sandals In Multiple Colors & Prints Sanuk Yoga Sling Amazon $35 See On Amazon These strappy sandals give you the feel of airy flip-flops, with a boost of style, stability and comfort thanks to their stretchy straps. They’re perfect with shorts or sundresses when you’re on vacation, or with leggings and jeans when running errands around the hometown. The best part? They have a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 20,000 reviews. Available sizes: 5-11

20 A Set Of Slip-Ons You Can Wear Every Day Of The Week Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker Amazon $32 See On Amazon These cute canvas slip-ons will have you rethinking all your lace-ups. They’re sporty yet simple, and they pair well with no-show socks and cuffed jeans, leggings, or even shorts (or jorts!). They have over 6,000 five-star ratings, and multiple buyers compare them to more expensive name brands in their reviews. Available sizes: 5.5-12

21 A Snakeskin-Textured Slip-On From An OG Comfort Brand Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women’s Madison Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you like your slip-ons to come in a range of textures and colors, then look no further than the Madison sneaker from Dr. Scholl’s. With variety that includes micro suede, faux snakeskin, subtle zebra prints, and more, you’ll find plenty of options to suit your style — and the best part? They’re lightweight and ultra comfortable, natch. Available sizes: 5-11

22 The Pointy-Toe Flats You’ll Want To Keep On Even After A Long Day Of Work Slocyclub Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon The pointed toe on these knit ballet flats gives them a bit of vintage flair that looks just as great with dresses and skirts as it does with jeans and leggings. Plus, they’re flexible and bendy, so they move with you (and are easy to pack when the need arises). Available sizes: 6-10

23 This Pair Of Double-Strap Slides That Form To Your Feet FUNKYMONKEY Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon What’s better than sandals with a single buckle? Double-buckle sandals, of course. This pair from FunkyMonkey is practical, durable, and available in a nearly 40 different colors and patterns. The foam material is also waterproof and easy to clean, so you’ll be just as comfortable using them as beach or shower shoes as you will wearing them out and about. Available sizes: 6-11

24 A Pair Of Neutral Cork Sandals You Can Slip On & Go CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve been on the hunt for a very specific neutral tone, these may be the slide sandals for you — the range of colors features gorgeous browns, tans, and other natural hues that are so easy to work into many a fit. Not only that, the soles are made of cork that’s lightweight and flexible, and there are adjustable metallic buckles that add extra detail. Available sizes: 6-13

25 This Pair Of Springy Classic Sneakies With Retro Styling VenusCelia Canvas Lace Up Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll find yourself reaching for these cute, canvas lace-up sneakers constantly. They look adorable with a summer dress and jean jacket, or overalls, or paired with shorts and a tee. You’ll find a variety of bright and sunny colors (also polka dots!) among the style options, so be warned, you may be tempted to stock up on a few pairs. Available sizes: 5-11

26 A Set Of Chunky Wedge Sandals With Metallic Studs Soda CHIVAS Buckles Wedge Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These open-toe wedge sandals are made with faux wood and, according to buyers, are far more lightweight than their chunky style looks. The straps are adorned with metallic studs, and the ankle strap features a handy buckle for adjustments, so you can get a perfect, comfortable fit. Available sizes: 5.5-11

27 The Fuzzy Slippers You’ll Be Tempted To Wear All The Time Acorn Women's Moc Slipper Amazon $37 See On Amazon The indoor/outdoor sole on these soft faux fur slippers is versatile enough to wear around your home and yard, or even for a stroll to take puppy around the block. Even better, the fabric outer promises to be breathable, so you can wear them year-round if you like. Available sizes: 5-12

28 These Pillowy Slides You Can Wear From The Shower To The Beach Litfun Platform Pillow Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon The soft, chunky cushioned sole of these best-selling waterproof platform slides makes them an easy and comfortable choice for the shower, gym, backyard, and more. With solid traction on the sole, and a heel of roughly 1.75 inches, you’ll get just the right amount of lift, stability, and support. Available sizes: 5-12

29 A Simple Canvas Slip-On With Lots Of Style Choices hash bubbie Slip on Low Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Who says the rubber sole of your canvas slip-ons has to be white, or that they have to come in solid colors? Among the two dozen prints and patterns here, you’ll find plenty of variety. And they’re inexpensive enough that those with the itch to design and decorate their own kicks will enjoy experimenting with them, too (as many reviewers did). Available sizes: 5-11

