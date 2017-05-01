The world established long ago that leggings are pants, right? So really, the only thing left to consider is what underwear to wear with leggings that won't give you major panty lines. The key to finding the best underwear to wear with leggings is that they must be comfortable, resistant to riding up, and practically vanish when you slide your workout, hangout, or even workday leggings over them — but finding that perfect pair isn't all that easy.

When you wear leggings, oh, five to seven days out of the week, there's this temptation to go commando and forego panties altogether. Because, the truth is, unless you possess a dresser filled with thongs, you're probably going to run out of underwear that won't leave lines under your leggings. And that's assuming you haven't given up wearing a thong, because if you have, your options for getting rid of panty lines are even more scarce.

Luckily, these 14 pairs of underwear that can be worn under leggings suit a variety of needs and activities — whether that means the need to never, ever have to wear dental floss between your legs again or the desire to rock a thong during workouts that absorb all of your perspiration. You have options.

1 An Anti-Odor Chafe-Free Seamless Thong Balanced Tech Seamless Thong Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon The Balanced Tech Seamless Thong has all of the components needed to make it a fantastic panty-line free pair to wear under leggings at the gym: it has a tagless, seamless construction that eliminates painful chafing, features moisture control fabric that dries sweat, and is made with anti-odor fabric technology to move moisture away from the body and help prevent the totally normal odors associated with a good workout. Reviewers say these thongs wick well, stay in place, and fit comfortably, but that they sit higher above the waist than many other thongs — which is a pro or con depending on your preference. Helpful Review: “I live in hot and humid Texas and I workout 5 to 6 days a week. These are great as I can wear them under my work clothes all day then head to the gym in them. They help control sweat and odor. They run slightly big and are high-waisted but underwear is the last thing I want to fit too tightly.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 16

2 These Microfiber High-Cut Panties That Are Smooth Under Anything Bali Comfort Revolution Microfiber Seamless Hi Cut Panty Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thanks to silky soft microfiber, a gentle knit waistband, and a full-coverage back that doesn't ride up, you can easily get away with wearing these high-cut panties under leggings and your silhouette will remain totally smooth. They come in four colors: black, white, pink, and beige. Helpful Review: “I love this product! Every aspect is perfect. After one wear, I immediately ordered more. They feel,fit, and perform perfectly. And they maintain their quality after washing.” • Available Sizes: 6 — 11 • Available Colors: 4

3 This Stretchy Seamless Pair With A High-Cut Leg Wacoal B-Smooth High-Cut Panty Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thong's not your thing? No problem — Wacoal's B-Smooth panties are supportive and seamless, so no strange lines will poke up under leggings. They're also high-cut and have a ribbed waistband, which one reviewer says makes them feel like they "hug in all the right places." They're made of 93% nylon and 7% spandex, so you can expect them to be breathable and stretchy. They come in 35 shades like zephyr (shown here), blue fog, and sand. Helpful Review: “No more searching for the perfect panties. I'm picky about my underwear. These are the best fitting, most comfortable [...] They fit beautifully and actually give you some support as well.” • Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 35

4 These Anti-Chafing Boy Shorts That Won't Fall Down wirarpa Anti Chafing Cotton Boy Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon A seamless pair of boy shorts in extensive sizes, these cotton boy shorts are made from 95% combed cotton and 5% spandex, can reduce chafing, feel soft, stretchy, and completely comfortable, and won't feel tight or roll down. If you prefer a bit more coverage on your legs and backside but struggle to find boy shorts that don't peek out through your clothing, this is the pair to consider. And it certainly helps that you get three pairs of boy shorts for the price and that you can choose from seven color options. Helpful Review: “If you’re looking for shorts to wear UNDER skirts or tunics, for the purposes of preventing chin rub, these are the ones you’re looking for.” • Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 7

5 A 6-Pack Of No-Show Low-Cut Panties In Mesh Barbra Lingerie Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This six-pack of low-cut panties are made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex with allover mesh for an especially cooling experience. The seamless underwear come in a pack of six in neutral colors. Helpful Review: “I’ve been looking for “no show” panties when I wear my summer dresses resembling the ones at Victoria Secret without the high price. I was skeptical buying these because the pictures for the product didn’t look all that “no show”. Thankfully, when I received them, I realized that they really are “no show” and comfortable, too!” • Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 1

6 This Hipster Brief That Dries Faster Than Cotton Jockey No Panty Line Promise Tactel Hip Brief Amazon $9 See On Amazon A hipster brief with a mid-rise and full coverage, Jockey No Panty Line Promise is made of 90% tactel nylon, which dries eight times faster than cotton, and 10% lycra spandex. Thanks to this cool fabric technology, these cute panties work well during a workout — and any other time you want to wear them. They boast a leg-binding design that eliminates panty lines and reviewers say they are comfortable and won't ride up or fall down. And can we talk about print/color options? Choose from 17 designs, including neutral shades you need to keep your panties well hidden, as well as brighter prints like florals and stripes. Helpful Review: “I have tried different brands of underwear claiming to be line less. These really are. I hate wearing thongs, and I wear a lot of leggings and yoga pants. These are the only ones I have that don't show lines.” • Available Sizes: 5 — 10 • Available Colors: 17

7 The Low-Cut Thong With Moisture-Wicking Mesh Fabric Wealurre Microfiber Low Rise No Show Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you plan on working hard at the gym or want to prepare yourself for humid, hot temperatures headed our way, these low-rise mesh thongs will vanish under leggings and feature breathable mesh fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. Made from 86% nylon and 14% spandex, this lightweight thong has four-way stretch, fused edges, and a tagless label. It comes in packs of six in a variety of solid shades and a few fun prints. Helpful Review: “If you want the same barely-there feel these are perfect- super thin for under leggings and to the gym wear!” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 11

8 This Sleek, French Movie Star Panty With A Lace Front Panel Bali One Smooth U Comfort Indulgence Satin With Lace Hipster Panty Amazon $10 See On Amazon Okay, let's say you're looking to impress (yourself or someone else) with your amazing cute lingerie choices and you need a pair that won't show visible panty lines under your leggings. You don't have to choose function over style when you have a pair like this hipster panty with a lace overlay panel. This pair is made with super-sleek fabric that won't show, full-back coverage, has a flat elastic waist that won't pinch, and is adorned with a front lace panel to make you feel like a movie star in a French film. Your color options are mostly neutral with a bright rose thrown in for good measure. Helpful Review: “These are sooo comfortable and I feel really sensuous wearing them. They are soft, fit wonderfully, don't cut in, don't fall down or fold over when you bend down, don't show panty lines, launder well, don't shrink. And they are really pretty.” • Available Sizes: 5 — 9 • Available Colors: 6

9 These Invisible Boxer Briefs Ekouaer Boxer Brief Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Who doesn't love cute pair of comfy boxer briefs that are completely sleek and invisible under clothing? This pick presents a panty line-free solution that won't ride up, thanks to its seamless and full-coverage design. They’re made from 92% polyamide and 8% elastane for a smooth and stretchy fit that dries quickly. Helpful Review: “The leg openings are tight but very stretchy to not let anything fall out. The [waist] is low enough to produce [...] comfort all day whether you [are] in slacks or jeans. They cling to you just perfectly that your pants just slide....its awesome.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

10 An Extremely High-Waisted Basic Panty That Feels So Soft Envlon High-Waist Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon A panty for anyone who wants a high waist and totally seamless, panty line-less fit: these briefs are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, won't dig into skin (according to reviewers), runs true to size, and — most importantly — feel like so comfy against the skin so there's no chafing or irritation. These full-coverage panties have a wide crotch and come in a pack of six in a variety of colors. Helpful Review: “Soft cotton panties are wonderful. The fit like a glove without being too tight. The extra-wide front band keeps them in place all day.” • Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 4

11 These Laser-Cut Hipster Panties With Lace Details Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Bikini Cheeky Hipster Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With no panty lines and a laser-cut, these bikini hipster panties are great under leggings or any other form-fitting outfit, but they're also perfect for the gym, thanks to a moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend that whisks sweat away from your skin and leaves you feeling dry. They rest right on the hip with a pretty lace detail on the sides. They come in a pack of 10 and have more than 10,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “I love these panties! I read a review that they’re just like Victoria’s Secret... I would say quite similar in terms of comfort and softness! I wear a lot of leggings and they never show through those or my jeans! I love them!” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 3

12 These Seamless Scalloped Panties Made With A Laser Cut Anzermix Seamless Laser Cut Brief Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These laser-cut hipster panties have zero seams, pretty scalloped edges, sit on the hips without riding up, and are made with comfy two-way stretch because they’re made with 84% polyamide and 16% lycra. They come in packs of six in several bright and neutral shades and have racked up close to 5,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “I was looking for seamless panties and these fit the bill. [...] They fit and feel great and do the job for no panty lines.” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 2

13 This Tagless V-Front Hipster Panty Warner's No Pinching. No Problems. Hipster Pant Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a wide V-front waistband, seamless stretch, full-seat cover, and zero tags, Warner's No Pinching Hipster Panty promises just that: it won't create weird bulges that can show through leggings and will simply act like great, supportive, invisible underwear. Expect stretch and light control and support — but, again, no pinching — and a fit that doesn't ride up, according to reviewers. Helpful Review: “[...] They are smooth and don't create a "panty line," they don't ride up, they are indestructible in the washing machine, and after a year they look pretty much just like they did when I first bought them.” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 5