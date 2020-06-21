Shopping
15 Unique Alarm Clocks
Alarm clocks have one basic function — to help you roll out of bed and start the day on time — but there are also tons of unique alarm clocks out there that will give your bedroom decor a boost while offering features that make waking up easier and more pleasant. Another plus? Using an actual alarm clock instead of your phone means you can keep your sleep-disrupting smartphone in another room when you head to bed.
For such small appliances, cool alarm clocks do quite a bit to tie a room together, so it's worth considering aesthetics. If you're looking for something modern and minimalist, you might want to opt for a digital face, but if you're more of a traditionalist, go for something analog. And while a lot of analog clocks make ticking sounds, most of the picks on this list are silent, so they won’t bother you while you’re sleeping.
Of course, if finding an easier way to wake up is your biggest priority, form should follow function. Unique alarm clocks for heavy sleepers will be extra loud and may even feature vibrating bed shakers you can place under your pillow. On the other hand, if a blaring alarm clock is too jarring and leaves you feeling groggy, opt for one that wakes you up gently with soothing sounds and a sunrise-simulating light.
With all that in mind, these are the most unique alarm clocks on Amazon that’ll leave you feeling ready to take on the day.