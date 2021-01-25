If You Want Better Sleep, You'll Probably Love These 38 Things On Amazon

Take it from someone who wakes up consistently throughout every night: Getting good rest is important, because poor sleep isn't fun. Sometimes I'll wake up because I'm way too hot for comfort — and other times, it's because the air in my room has grown overly stale. But no matter the reason you're tossing and turning, there are tons of products to help you sleep better available on Amazon (and I'm not just talking about ultra-soft sheets).

In fact, I've done my best to make sure this list is filled with items you likely haven't seen before. Case in point? Let me direct your attention to the dimmer sheets made for your alarm clock. Not only do they make way-too-bright clock faces darker for sleeping, but they stay attached using natural static cling — not adhesive. But if that isn't enough, there are also yoga cards to help you stretch out before bed, blackout curtains for sunny rooms, and even pillows infused with cooling gel to help you stay chilly and feeling refreshed.

You can never go wrong getting your full eight hours of sleep, and these brilliant products on Amazon can help make sure you peacefully nod off every night. Keep scrolling to check out some of my favorites.

1 The Blanket That Helps You Stay Cool At Night ELGEAR Cooling Throw Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton and special Japanese cooling fibers, this blanket is a must-have for any hot sleeper. Not only does it pull heat away from you to help you stay cool, but it's durable enough that you can also use it outside. Choose from colors like gray, blue, pink, and more.

2 A Down Alternative Blanket That's So Luxurious TEKAMON Quilted Down Comforter Amazon $57 See On Amazon Don't be fooled by how lightweight this down alternative comforter is — the filling is still extra-soft so that it's easy to drift off to sleep at night. And if you're a hot sleeper, you'll likely be able to use it in every season. Choose from colors like cool white, charcoal, grey stripe, and more. Available sizes: Twin - California King

3 This Cooling Pillow Filled With Memory Foam Classic Brands Reversible Cool Gel and Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon The next time you find yourself overheating at night, try flipping this memory foam pillow over to the side with cooling gel. The mesh knit cover also helps wick away moisture, as well as keep the surface of the pillow cool.

4 A Plush Mattress Pad Made From Breathable Cotton LEISURE TOWN Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon $34 See On Amazon Cotton is incredibly breathable, which means this mattress topper can help disperse your body heat while you're sleeping. And with a 300-thread count, it's also incredibly soft — perfect for revitalizing hard, uncomfortable mattresses. Available sizes: Twin - California King

5 These Glasses That Block Out Blue Light Rays WMAO Blue Light Blocking Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The blue light produced by electronic screens can interrupt your body's melatonin production, which in turn can disrupt your sleep — so grab these glasses. They'll block out those blue light rays coming from your laptop or phone, and they come in a ton of different colors to suit any style.

6 A Yoga Mat For Practicing Meditation Before Bed Ewedoos Yoga Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes I like to meditate on a yoga mat before bed in order to relax my mind. This one in particular is nicer than the one I have; it's extra-thick for added comfort, and both sides are textured to help keep it in place. Choose from several colors, including pink, blue, green, and more.

7 The Cards That Walk You Through Yoga Poses NewMe Fitness Yoga Cards Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want to try yoga, but don't know where to start? This deck features 70 cards with yoga poses, as well as instructions on how to do them. And don't be fooled by your computer screen — each card is extra-large with easy-to-read print.

8 An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Like The Sun LBell Wake- Up Light Amazon $40 See On Amazon Tired of being jolted awake by a blaring alarm? Grab this clock that wakes you up the same way the sun does by slowly growing brighter and brighter until you finally open your eyes. And if you don't wake up from the light, there's also a backup noise to make sure you're awake on time.

9 This Eye Mask & Headphone Combo You Can Comfortably Sleep In LC-dolida Sleep Headphones Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only are these Bluetooth headphones covered with soft fabric, but they also double as an eye mask to block out light. They're also great for traveling — and since the battery lasts for more than 10 hours, there's no need to worry about it running out of power overnight.

10 A Step Machine For Aerobics During The Day (Because Exercise Can Help You Sleep Better) Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands Amazon $54 See On Amazon A Johns Hopkins study found that regular aerobic exercise can help you fall asleep as well as decrease insomnia — so go ahead and add this step machine to your daily routine. Unlike other models, this one features resistance bands so that you can tone your arms at the same time as your legs. Plus, the wide pedals help you maintain your balance.

11 This Subtle Toilet Bowl Night Light That Isn't Too Bright Witshine Rechargeable Toilet Bowl Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Turning on that bright overhead light is a great way to jolt yourself awake on a midnight trip to the bathroom. This night light, on the other hand, gently illuminates your surroundings so you can safely navigate your way to the toilet. And since it's rechargeable via USB, there's no need to purchase replacement batteries.

12 A Motion-Activated Light For Your Bed Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon Simply stick this motion-activated LED under your bed, and it'll help guide your way through the dark whenever you get up in the middle of the night. The automatic shut-off can be adjusted anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes, while the bulbs have a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours.

13 These Subtle Night Lights Made From Real Himalayan Salt Spantik Himalayan Salt Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from real salt mined from the Himalayan mountains, these night lights cast a soothing amber glow that isn't too bright. And while there hasn't been concrete evidence about salt lamps helping with sleep, many Amazon reviewers have written things like, "Restful glow and I do believe I sleep better," as well as, "By not using devices and not turning on bright, overhead lights, my sleep has greatly improved."

14 A Pair Of Curtains That Block Outside Light NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only do these curtains block up to 99% of outside light, but they can also help insulate your home against the sun's warming rays. The fabric is wrinkle-free, and the grommet top allows them to glide back-and-forth on any standard curtain rod.

15 The Journal That Helps You Reflect On Your Day Mindfulness: A Day and Night Reflection Journal Amazon $15 See On Amazon With enough space for up to 90 days, this journal is perfect for reflecting on the day's events. The guided template provides space for morning aspirations as well as evening achievements. One reviewer even raved that "the cover is beautiful, simple, and the material feels expensive."

16 A Relaxing Lavender Cream That Helps With Melatonin Production Concept Laboratories Melatonin Sleep Cream With Lavendar & Chamomile Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with soothing lavender to help relax your mind, this hydrating cream is perfect for moisturizing dry skin overnight. Each order comes with enough to last months — and it's even specially formulated with chamomile to help complement your body's melatonin production.

17 This White Noise Machine With 24 Soothing Sounds Douni Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $34 See On Amazon A white noise machine like this one is a must-have if you happen to live in a loud environment. It features 24 soothing sounds, including 10 classic ones found in nature — and the stylish wood grain is almost guaranteed to look good no matter where you put it.

18 A Calming Pillow Spray That Can Help You Fall Asleep This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Amazon $29 See On Amazon Formulated with a relaxing blend of lavender, chamomile, and vetivert, this pillow spray is a must-have for anyone who finds themselves struggling to drift off to sleep at night. It's completely cruelty-free as well as non-GMO — and many reviewers even wrote about how it helps them fall "asleep faster."

19 The Weighted Blanket That Shouldn't Leave You Overheated AN Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Don't be fooled by how heavy this weighted blanket is — it's still made from ultra-breathable cotton to help you stay cool while you sleep. The box stitching helps ensure that the glass bead filling stays evenly distributed throughout. Plus, it's available in weights ranging from 3 to 30 pounds.

20 A Seriously Popular Set Of Sheets Made From Soft Microfiber Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheets (4-Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only are these sheets made from oh-so soft microfiber, but they're also available in more than two dozen colors — everything from deep red to cool ocean blue. Unlike other sheets, these ones are fade- stain-, as well as shrink-resistant. They also have over 180,000 total ratings (and counting). Available sizes: Twin - California King

21 These Shower Steamers Infused With Essential Oils InYourNature Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Prefer showers over baths? These shower steamers are similar to bath fizzies in that they'll gradually release soothing essential oils into the air, but they won't leave any stains on your tub. Each order comes with six: peppermint and eucalyptus, lavender, vanilla and patchouli, sandalwood, rose, and orange blossom.

22 A Sleeping Face Mask That Hydrates Your Complexion Overnight ONYMOLY I'm Lavender Lullaby Sleep Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Simply rub this face mask into your complexion before bed, and the lavender extract will work to help hydrate dry, flaking areas. Aloe extract helps soothe any irritated patches of skin, and it shouldn't leave behind any greasy residues.

23 This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That's Gentle On Hair Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillow Case Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from 100% mulberry silk, this pillowcase is gentler on hair than cotton, which in turn can help tame unwanted frizz after each night's rest. It's also breathable, soft, and comes in dozens of colors so that you can easily match it to your current sheets. Available sizes: Standard - King

24 A Set Of Fasteners To Keep Your Sheets From Riding Up Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon Few things interrupt my sleep more than waking up to find my sheets have curled up and over my mattress — that's why I bought a set of fasteners like these ones. They're made from high-quality elastic that stretches with your sheets to help them stay in place. And since the clips are made from nylon, there's no need to worry about them snapping.

25 The Knee Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam Contour Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Letting your knees knock together can leave you feeling uncomfortable at night, and this pillow can help prevent that. Unlike many competitors, this one is filled with soft, ventilated memory foam to keep you comfortable and cool while you're sleeping. The best part? It's also ergonomically designed to fit between your legs.

26 A Wedge Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Neck Pain Abco Tech Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon Back and neck pain, snoring, acid reflux — simply lying on this wedge pillow while you're sleeping can help alleviate all of those ailments. It's filled with high-density memory foam that won't collapse under your bodyweight. Plus, the filling is also hypoallergenic.

27 This Hoodie That Wraps You Up Like A Cozy Blanket Eheyciga Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Lined with ultra-soft fleece, putting on this hoodie feels like a warm, cozy blanket has been wrapped all around you. It's great for everything from napping to watching sporting events in the cold weather. Choose from three colors: navy, red, or charcoal. Available sizes: Small - Extra-Large

28 A Body Cream Formulated With Soothing Lavender Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Sleep Lavender Chamomile Body Cream Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dry skin is no match for this moisturizing Bath & Body Works lotion, rightfully called Sleep. Formulated with soothing lavender and chamomile, it can help relax your mind before bed — and many reviewers even raved about how it features a calming scent that "smells amazing."

29 These Bath Salts Formulated With Lavender Essential Oil San Francisco Salt Company Sleep Lavender Bath Salts Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a few scoops of this salt to your bathwater before bedtime, then sit back and relax as the soothing lavender essential oil helps ease your mind. This brand one features a fine-to-medium grain that dissolves quickly in water, and the added minerals can even help soften your skin.

30 A Pair Of LED Bulbs That Help You Set The Mood ILC Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With more than 15 million colors to choose from, these LED bulbs make it easy to set the mood when you're trying to fall asleep. You can adjust the colors using the convenient downloadable phone app — simply connect to them using Bluetooth, and you're ready to go.

31 The Dimming Sheets For Too-Bright Alarm Clocks Dim It Light Dimming Sheets Amazon $9 See On Amazon If the face on your alarm clock is too bright for comfort, just stick one of these dimming sheets overtop of it. They'll lower the brightness without impairing your ability to see what time it is — and since they stay attached using static, they won't leave behind any sticky residue upon removal.

32 An Oscillating Fan To Keep Fresh Air Flowing Lasko Portable Electric Oscillating Tower Fan Amazon $63 See On Amazon I'm almost guaranteed to wake up in the middle of the night unless I have a tower fan like this one running. Not only does it keep fresh air flowing throughout my room, but the sound of the fan blades rotating also doubles as a white noise machine. Each order also comes with a remote.

33 A Set Of Socks Made From Thick, Warm Wool Loritta Wool Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from a toasty blend of cotton and wool, these socks are a must-have if cold feet that are keeping you awake at night. They're also great for cold weather activities, like skiing — and at less than $10 for six pairs, the price almost certainly can't be beat.

34 A Cool-Mist Humidifier That Runs For More Than 15 Hours Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $41 See On Amazon Tired of waking up to dry, stale air in your room? Then this cool-mist humidifier is a must-have. The extra-large reservoir provides enough water for up to 16 hours of continuous mist, while the automatic shut-off helps prevent it from overheating. Plus, it even features a soothing night light — just in case you get up in the middle of the night.

35 The Plush Bathrobe With A Gorgeous Satin Trim PAVILIA Fleece Robe Amazon $35 See On Amazon The satin trim on this robe gives it an ultra-luxurious look — and at only $35, it's an absolute steal. The inside is also covered with plush, high-quality microfiber that absorbs more water than cotton, which can help you dry off faster. Choose from more than 10 colors, including pink, navy, wine, and others.

36 This Sleep Cap That Helps Protect Your Strands As You Snooze Enjoy Holiday 1981 Silk Bonnet Sleep Cap Amazon $15 See On Amazon I've started sleeping in a silk cap like this one, as the silk fibers can help lock in moisture while reducing unwanted frizz. One size is made to fit all, and the extra-wide band helps keep your head comfortable so that you sleep through the night.

37 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Give Off A Calming Glow TEECOO Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon They only require two AA batteries each, and these flameless candles can provide more than 300 hours of soft, ambient lighting. The LED bulbs have a lifetime of 50,000 hours — no need to purchase replacements — and each order also comes with a remote so you can control them from afar.