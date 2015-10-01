Emoji has taken over the world. Younger siblings, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandmas — everyone is now fully immersed in the art of texting with emoji. Naturally, it was only a matter of time until sexting, too, caught up, and succumbed to the new, more visual way of expressing emotion. And let's face it: sexting with emojis is very millennial-chic, because there's seemingly no better way to impress your partner or a Tinder match than by coming up with some interesting and suggestive uses for emoji.

Whether you're too lazy to type, or if you're just obsessed with the tiny little pictures your keyboard offers, there are plenty of ways to incorporate emojis into your sexts. There's certainly nothing wrong with using words, and I'm not at all suggesting that you should just stop using the alphabet to digitally talk dirty. Rather, emoji can act as fun supplement to the art that is crafting the perfect sext.

Here are 11 fresh, creative options if you're tired of typing the word "vagina" and want to let emoji do the talking. And cut me some slack, because some of these are a bit...abstract. Until we have dirty, NSFW emoji options, it looks like we're stuck with making something sultry out of eggplants and peaches.

1. The Lips

This one is pretty obvious but no less brilliant. Whether you choose the lipstick print or the seductive, half-open mouth, the sex appeal will be oozing from your sexts.

2. Cat Face

I don't think I need to say outright why the kitty faces are relevant, but let's just say... they're a visual representation of one of the vagina's most common nicknames. If you want to add extra flirtation, choose the kissy-face or heart-eyes cat.

3. The "Hot Spot"

I'm not entirely sure what this is actually supposed to be, but since "box" is sometimes used as a euphemism for vagina (a gross one, but whatever), this emoji seems to fit the vagina-esque bill. Add in a poking finger emoji and you have what's sure to be a sexting hit.

4. Cherries

As Demi Lovato so seductively croons, "Gotta taste for the cherry/I just need to take a bite." This is a bit more specific to the clitoris but sexy all the same. Plus, like, cherries are delicious.

5. Flower

There are all sorts of botanical alternatives to using the word vagina: flower, garden, petals, et al. You might think your vagina is more of a sunflower than a rose or hibiscus — whichever emoji flower speaks to you, go for it.

6. Peace Sign

It looks like a "V", okay? Combine it with the tongue emoji, and I think your sexting partner will more than get the hint.

7. The Wishbone

This isn't technically an an emoji on your keyboard — it's available in the app GroupMe, which I use regularly. Either way, it's hilarious and definitely has that signature V-shape.

8. The “OK” Hand

Sure, this means “OK,” but it also can be used to represent a vagina. Throw in the poking finger, or the OG eggplant, and you have the perfect sext.

9. The Honey Pot

The honey pot is a sweet and delicious hole of nectar, which makes me only think of one thing: vaginas. Oh, and it also means “A spy (typically attractive and female) who uses sex to trap and blackmail a target,” according to Wiktionary. Yeah, this emoji is BA.

10. The Oyster

Besides the fact that an oyster sorta resembles a vagina, did you know that eating one is supposed increase your sexual desire? Nope? Me either. Now all that’s missing to make this vagina-oyster even better is the pearl.

11. The Beaver

According to Emojipedia, the beaver “may also be used in reference to the vagina, which is an informal sense of the word beaver.” Although, this one is a bit vulgar, so use sparingly.

