14 Iconic Movie Couple Costumes You Can Make At The Last Minute

If you and your special someone are in need of a little inspiration this year, look no further than Hollywood for these iconic movie couple Halloween costume ideas. Take some sartorial direction from your favorite dynamic duos of the silver screen, whose throwback threads and unlikely romances are never outdated. From the '70s to the '00s and every decade in between, these cult classics provide a range of costume inspiration for every kind of couple.

Searching for something archetypically spooky? Tim Burton's aesthetic flair is always Halloween-appropriate. Wanting more of a fairytale romance? Do "as you wish" in Renaissance garb with your main squeeze incognito as the Dread Pirate Roberts. Seeking a little more sultriness? Go the neo-noir route with Quentin Tarantino's black comedy and slick styling. Can't convince your partner to dress up at all? Throw a white sheet over them, and put on your best Demi Moore-in-mourning face. Whether your dream is to go all out with head to toe gear (and a full face of makeup), or you're hoping that dressing up requires no more than a couple outfit tweaks with pieces you already own, this lineup of cinematic couple costumes has options of varying commitments for you and your partner.

1. Edward Scissorhands & Kim Boggs from Edward Scissorhands

20th Century Fox

Scare suburbia as this pretty pair from Tim Burton's 1990 classic that's perfectly suited for the season.

For Edward:

For Kim:

2. Harold & Maude from Harold & Maude

Paramount Pictures

Reenact this unlikely romance with your other half, proving love knows no boundaries, and Cat Stevens has a song for every occasion.

For Harold:

Sport a gaunt expression and a brown suit.

For Maude:

Put your hair in Heidi braids and pair it with a brown jacket and yellow and white scarf.

3. Forrest Gump & Jenny Curran from Forrest Gump

Paramount Pictures

Life is like a box of chocolates, especially on Halloween. Make sure to cross paths numerous times with your companion, because you'll go together like peas and carrots.

For Forrest:

Practice that Alabama drawl and pair it with a Bubba Gump hat.

For Jenny:

4. Joel Barish & Clementine Kruczynski from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Focus Features

Make some Halloween memories even Lacuna, Inc. couldn't erase, dressed as these star-crossed lovers whose costumes require little more than your cold weather wardrobe and some hair dye.

For Joel:

Put on some basic, nondescript fall/winter attire, a melancholy expression, and a beanie.

For Clementine:

The key is blue, green, or orange hair dye.

5. Vada Sultenfuss & Thomas J. Sennett from My Girl

Columbia Pictures

Conjure up some '90s nostalgia as the tiny twosome from this classic tearjerker.

For Vada:

Put your hair in a ponytail, strap on some overalls, and practice singing "Do Wah Diddy Diddy."

For Thomas J.:

Put on some glasses and stay away from bees.

6. Ferris Bueller & Sloane Peterson from Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Paramount Pictures

Play hooky for Halloween as the American teenage dream team. Bonus points if you have a third wheeler to play Cameron.

For Ferris:

Put on some oversized slacks, a color-block leather jacket, and a patterned sweater vest.

For Sloane:

Don't forget tall grey boots to complete the outfit.

For Cameron:

7. William Miller & Penny Lane from Almost Famous

Columbia Pictures

Throw on your '70s duds and rock out this Halloween as fresh-faced Rolling Stones journalist and beautiful groupie.

For William:

Sport your favorites '70s tee, a handheld tape recorder, and a brown jacket.

For Penny:

8. Frances "Baby" Houseman & Johnny Castle from Dirty Dancing

Great American Films Limited

Have the time of your life as this dancing duo. Wherever you end up partying, you won't be left in the corner.

For Baby:

Don't skimp on the hairspray.

For Johnny:

9. Harry Burns & Sally Albright from When Harry Met Sally

Columbia Pictures

If you're spending Halloween with your "just friends" friend, or simply want to be comfortable in some '80s autumn attire, this couple costume is for you.

For Harry:

Sport your '80s best and complete the look with white sneakers.

For Sally:

Pair some high-waisted slacked with an oversized blazer — shoulder pads are a must. Tease that hair and put on a bowler hat to finish the look.

10. Sandy Olsen & Danny Zuko from Grease

Paramount Pictures

You can never go wrong with a classic, and this blast from the past is always a crowd pleaser.

For Sandy:

Wear an all-black outfit with a rep lip and hair teased to the high heavens.

For Danny:

All you need is some hair gel and a black tee.

11. Princess Buttercup & Westley from The Princess Bride

20th Century Fox Studios

Recreate a storybook romance with your love this Halloween, and fight off any Humperdinks who stand in your way.

For Buttercup:

For Westley:

Don't forget the mustache.

12. Cher Horowitz & Josh from Clueless

Paramount Pictures

If your boyfriend doesn't want to dress up this year but you still, like, totally do, go as everyone's favorite teen queen, and have him tag along in his usual ensemble.

For Cher:

Break out that old-school cellphone.

For Josh:

All you'll need is a 90s normcore outfit and cute boyish charm.

13. Molly Jensen & Sam Wheat from Ghost

Paramount Pictures

Bring this blockbuster romance back to life with a simple white sheet and some splatters of clay.

For Molly:

Put on some clay-stained overalls and a pixie-cut wig.

For Sam:

Cut eyeholes into some old sheets or snag a new set for cheap.

14. Vincent Vega & Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

Miramax

Get ready to do the twist as this gruesome Tarantino twosome.

For Vincent:

Put on a black suit, a bolo tie, and (if your hair can manage it) a ponytail.

For Mia:

Pair a red lip with a white button-down, black pants, and a cropped black wig with bangs.

And no costume is complete without your favorite candy. Happy Halloween!