Easter is obviously a religious holiday. If you are Christian, it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which forms the entire foundation of the Christian faith. But, as these non-religious Easter quotes prove, for many people, Easter has also come to represent other themes of springtime, fertility, happiness, transformation, and rebirth. So, whether you are in need of a little inspiration to get yourself into the seasonal spirit of the holiday, or are just looking for some wise words to share on Instagram, these quotes can be your guide. They might not be quite so sweet as a Cadbury Creme Egg, but they are still just as fitting.

Much has been written about Easter, and spring in general — both from a religious point of view, and otherwise. Of course, it's probably been years since you cared about things like the Easter Bunny or getting the most candy in your Easter basket, but like Christmas, Easter still gets a pretty bad rap these days for being a commercialized holiday mired in stress and unnecessary spending. But, it doesn't have to be that way. Regardless of how seriously you celebrate Easter, these quotes get to the bottom of what the holiday is all about — new life, hope, and fresh starts. This season, find a quote that speaks to you.

1. "Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life." — S.D. Gordon

2. "What is the real purpose behind the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus? They seem like greater steps toward faith and imagination, each with a payoff. Like cognitive training exercises." — Chuck Palahniuk

3. "For I remember it is Easter morn, and life and love and peace are all new born." — Alice Freeman Palmer

4. "No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow." — Proverb

5. "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life." — Janine di Giovanni

6. "Despite the forecast, live like it's spring." ― Lilly Pulitzer

7. "Easter is very important to me, it's a second chance." — Reba McEntire

8. "The reappearance of the light is the same as the survival of the soul." — Victor Hugo

9. "That is one good thing about this world... there are always sure to be more springs." — L.M. Montgomery

10. "The Easter egg symbolizes our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we've surrounded ourselves with..." — Siobhan Shaw

11. "No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." — Hal Borland

12. "You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming." — Pablo Neruda

13. "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." — Henri Matisse

14. "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." — Audrey Hepburn

15. "The earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Princess Gabbara contributed to this article.