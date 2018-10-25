18 Spooky Quotes About Halloween To Use As Instagram Captions

Getting ready for Halloween is, perhaps, even more fun than actually celebrating the holiday on Oct. 31. You get to do fun fall activities like go pumpkin picking, carve jack-o-lanterns, and roast pumpkin seeds. You get to totally freak yourself out by watching scary movies and playing scary games. You also get to be a little creative when thinking up a costume and, yes, planning your Instagram photos that are all about All Hallow's Eve. If you're doing that, you'll also need some caption ideas, and there are actually lots of Halloween quotes that are perfect for Instagram captions.

Halloween has been around for so long, which means a lot of people have spoken about it, both in literature and just in general. The holiday might be a lot more commercial now, but it has deeply religious roots. Once more commonly known as All Hallow's Eve, it can be traced more than 2000 years back to a Celtic festival called Samhain. People believed Samhain was a time when the barrier went down between worlds, and people were able to communicate with the dead as spirits crossed into our world.

Because of this, Halloween has always been thought of as a day when evil comes out to play, which has helped many create some wonderfully spooky stories and ideas. Halloween quotes bring up the real meaning behind the day, and also act as the perfect boost for your Instagram post.

Check out some ideas below and start trying to decide which one you're going to use:

1 "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, Macbeth

2 "Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen, voices whisper in the trees, tonight is Halloween." — Unknown

3 "Lock your windows, bolt the door; monster season's here once more!" — Rusty Fischer

4 "Those who do not believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl

5 "Every day is Halloween for some of us. Isn't it?" — Tim Burton

6 "Though I know I should be wary, still I venture someplace scary; ghostly hauntings I turn loose... Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!" — Lydia Deetz

7 "Where there is no imagination, there is no horror." — Arthur Conan Doyle

8 "Nothing on Earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night." — Steve Almond

9 "On Halloween, you get to become anything that you want to be." — Ava Dellaira

10 "Ghosts and goblins come to play on October's final day!" — Rusty Fischer

11 “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble.” — William Shakespeare, Macbeth

12 “When the spooks have a midnight jamboree/They break it up with fiendish glee." — The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

13 "I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking in every corner." — Evan Peters

14 "It's as much fun to scare as to be scared." — Vincent Price

15 "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

16 "There is magic in the night when the pumpkins glow by moonlight." — Unknown

17 "Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat." — Nicholas Gordon