20 Creepy Ghost Story Podcasts To Get You In The Mood For Halloween

One of the best ways to celebrate Halloween is to spend the entire month scaring the pants off yourself. It's hard to explain why, exactly, we enjoy terrifying ourselves during October every single year, but it's also hard to deny how fun it can be. As entertaining as it is to re-watch your favorite horror movies for a dose of Halloween fear, sometimes you want to do something a little different — and that's where ghost story podcasts come in. There are a whole bunch of podcasts about ghost stories out there. Some based on true accounts and some completely made up but all are always incredibly creepy.

With many of us working from home, having something to keep us company while we work is crucial. Whether you want something to really wake you up in the morning or something to spook yourself to sleep at night, there’s a podcast in this list for you. While some tell made-up ghost stories, perfect for listening while sitting around a homemade bonfire, some are based on (supposedly) true stories... which make them even creepier.

Obviously, you can listen to these podcasts at any time of the year, not just when you're feeling in a Halloween mood. Plus, many of these shows have dozens of episodes in their archives so you can listen from the beginning. Here are 20 podcasts to get yourself in the spooky spirit this October and all year round.

1 Real Ghost Stories Online Real Ghost Stories Online is a daily paranormal podcast about... well, exactly what it sounds like: real ghost stories told by real people. These aren't just mythical tales of spooky urban legends, but real accounts from real people. And, if you have your own story to share, you can call in or write to them.

2 Scary Stories To Tell On The Pod Hosted by comedians Anna Drezen and Andrew Farme, Scary Stories To Tell On The Pod is perfect if you like your lore with a little bit of levity. Each episode, they read and discuss a classic creepy tale from everyone's favorite childhood nightmare fuel: the book series Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark.

3 Lore You've likely heard about Lore, the award-winning horror podcast that focuses on true life scary stories. But if you've yet to start listening, now is the time. Each episode takes on a dark historical tale with a "modern campfire experience," so instead of real people talking about ghost stories, it's basically a creepy look at history, which is endlessly interesting. If you somehow burn through all 159 episodes of Lore, you can check out Lore creator Aaron Mahnke's recently launched series featuring voice acting by Keegan-Michael Key called 13 Days of Halloween.

4 The NoSleep Podcast If you're really into spine-crawling horror stories, then you're probably already familiar with Reddit's spooky NoSleep subreddit. The thread is made up of horrifying tales from users, and the NoSleep Podcast is basically an extension of that. The podcast features original stories from the thread, and they're always terrifying.

5 The Moonlit Road Horror buffs know that the American South is full of spine-tingling ghost stories. The Moonlit Road is a podcast that focuses on these ghost stories and dark legends. If you're looking for shorter scary stories, this podcast is perfect since each episode typically shorter than 15 minutes.

6 The Wrong Station The Wrong Station features short and fictional scary stories perfect for when you need a short, spooky break. Tune in every Sunday throughout this October for a new spooky episode.

7 Knifepoint Horror Knifepoint Horror is a fantastically creepy podcast full of stories about ghosts and other supernatural happenings. Narrated by Soren Narnia, these stories describe events exactly as they happened. There's a lot of detail, and all of them are going to make it hard for you to sleep at night.

8 The Last Podcast On The Left If you're looking for both real and fictional ghost stories, you'll love this podcast. The Last Podcast On The Left is hosted by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski, and they cover everything from Jeffrey Dahmer to popular hauntings to cryptoid encounters. It's scary, funny, and entertaining.

9 The Wicked Library The Wicked Library has over 150 episodes that each tell horror stories by new and independent authors. These are all original short stories narrated along with musical scoring to make things extra creepy.

10 Tanis If you were a fan ofThe Black Tapes, you'll want to check out Tanis. The bi-weekly podcast is a deep dive into the myth of Tanis and explores truth, conspiracy, science, and where the three blend. Wondering what Tanis is? You'll just have to tune in and find out.

11 Snap Judgement Presents: Spooked Alice Isn't Dead is another spooky podcast featuring one continuous narrative. It's a series of audio diaries from a truck driver who is searching for her wife who she thought was dead. Each episode follows her through mysterious encounters and paranormal dangers.

12 Alice Isn't Dead Alice Isn't Dead is another spooky podcast that is about one story rather than a whole bunch of short stories. It's a series of audio diaries from a truck driver who is searching for her wife who she thought was dead. The stories about all of her mysterious encounters and paranormal dangers, and is super entertaining.

13 Anything Ghost If you're looking for a show with lots of episodes, check out Anything Ghost, which has been around since 2006. This one is more real ghost stories by real people, with a mix of the host, Lex Wahl, reading personal experiences. It also features local ghost legends as well as real callers telling their own stories.

14 Shadowland For all things spooky and creepy, tune into Shadowland. Created by Seth Jablon and Christina Kallerey, each episode covers one single scary topic, like UFOs, ghost towns, or weird science. While the whole podcast isn't totally Halloween focused — although there are two episodes called "All Kinds Of Haunted," which are all about the supernatural — it covers all sorts of mysterious topics that will give you goosebumps.

15 The Horror of Dolores Roach There are two seasons of The Horror of Dolores Roach that are perfect for Halloween. A unique take on the Sweeney Todd tale, the series follows a woman named Dolores Roach who is hiding underground in New York City. However, as you may have guessed, she isn't alone. Yes, we're talking Mole People.

16 The Creeping Hour If you're looking for something spooky but kid-friendly, you'll want to check out The Creeping Hour. Hosted by the Creeps (three friends who say they've "listened to so many scary stories that they turned into monsters themselves"), the podcast is a horror anthology series with each episode featuring a different creepy tale.

17 Ghost Town Scary stories always feel a whole lot scarier when they're based on something that might actually be real. In the podcast Ghost Town, Jason Horton and Rebecca Leib talk about some of the most mysterious places out there. There are episodes about everything from haunted hotels to spooky old legends to weird investigations and so much more.

18 Parcast Presents: Halloween Parcast Presents: Halloween is a podcast entirely focused on Halloween. They're currently on season 13 which gives you hundreds of hours worth of stories on everything from the Kraken to Slenderman. They also talk about haunted spots, criminal cases, and real-life villains. It's a must-listen if you're looking for something scary.

19 My Favorite Murder It's only right we include My Favorite Murder on the list. It's essentially the OG spooky crime podcast. Created by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, each episode discusses two murders, mysteries, even natural disasters that have intrigued them or fans. You'll absolutely become a Murderino after you give it a listen.

20 Generation Why Generation Why is a true-crime podcast where creators Aaron and Justin talk through unsolved murders, controversies, mysteries, and conspiracies. They break down the theories, give their own thoughts, and will likely leave you with more questions that answers.

If all else fails, you can always crank the Halloween soundtrack. Happy Haunting!