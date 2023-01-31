Butter boards, pink sauce, cloud bread — 2022’s TikTok food trends defined how we ate. And if the current billions of #foodtok views on topics like #greenpowder are any indication, loving food has become more than just a hobby; it’s a passion point.

In fact, according to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by HelloFresh, 74% of respondents identify as foodies, which is more than those who identify as music lovers, bookworms, or travelers. But today’s foodies aren’t exactly the Michelin-obsessed snobs of The Menu — the same percentage (74%) said that food doesn’t need to be fancy to be great.

So what’s trending in the world of food lover’s? Home cooking, viral recipes, and planning vacations around specific cuisines are all on the list. Ahead, we’re taking a look at the latest trends in this space. If you’re reading while hungry... proceed with caution.

1 People are traveling to eat. It’s been said that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, but these days, it might actually begin with an aperitif. 74% of Americans who have traveled in the past five years say they went for the food. If they could visit any country based on cuisine alone, OnePoll’s survey respondents would choose Italy, France, Spain, and Japan.

2 Social media is a feast of recipe inspo. If the delicacies of #foodtok have ever bubbled onto your FYP — or if you’ve ever attempted to recreate an impossibly beautiful dish from Pinterest or Instagram — then you can probably understand how 56% of OnePoll’s respondents say they learn about new food trends via social media. 84% of those are likely to try a trend they saw online. Snackle boxes, anyone?

3 Home cooks are focusing on nutrition and speed. OnePoll found that most Americans (69%) cook on a regular basis, which could help explain why nearly a third (30%) think home-cooked meals are higher in quality than restaurant food. When it comes to self-identified cooking style, 34% of respondents consider themselves healthy cooks, focusing on nutritional value; while another 30% identify with being the speedy cook who tries to finish soon as possible. Fortunately, with the variety of quick, healthy recipes available online — like this grated egg avocado toast — more of these home cooks can achieve a multi-hyphenate identity.

4 Go-to recipes are the go-to. Of OnePoll’s foodie-identifying respondents, 30% make around 13 home-cooked meals each week. When you’re responsible for that many dishes, it helps to have some go-to favorites in your rotation (those surveyed claim to know an average of 15 recipes “like the back of their hand”). Maybe this Asian cucumber salad could be one of them?