23 Thanksgiving Instagram Captions That'll Make Your Friends Laugh

This Thanksgiving is going to look much different than years past. But one thing that will always remain the same? Your desire to Instagram every dang moment. Whether you need a distraction from reality at large or just want a break from babysitting the turkey, these clever Thanksgiving Instagram captions will be a welcome distraction. Be warned: there will be puns.

You should feel zero shame in your desire to share a picture of your Thanksgiving meal for one or your virtual holiday dinner. For many of us, this is the first holiday we're trying to navigate during the pandemic. You want to celebrate while staying safe and somehow maintaining some sense of normalcy. And what is more normal than the desire to Instagram your dinner?

If you don't want to spend an hour brainstorming turkey puns, don't worry, we got you. Here are 23 Thanksgiving captions you can use to make your friends laugh, keep yourself entertained, or just to add a sprinkle of something familiar to this holiday season.

1 "Here's to family, food, and awkwardly avoiding politics at the dinner table." Only use this caption if you know your family will find it funny... or you're the only one with an Instagram account. What they don't know won't offend them.

2 "All about that baste." 2014 is vintage now. Thus, allusions to Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" are once again en vogue.

3 "'Leftovers are for quitters.'" Nobody seems to have claimed credit for this popular quote, but whoever said it was a genius.

4 "One of us is stuffed. The other is a turkey." This is best paired with a glamour shot of you and your Thanksgiving bird.

5 "Caught the gravy train to Snoozetown." It'll be a hit with your distant aunts who all added you on Instagram.

6 "A murder most fowl." To be paired with a photograph of the turkey and some artfully-placed cranberry sauce.

7 "Gobble me, swallow me, drip gravy down the side of me." Take a note from Megan Thee Stallion and share a pic of your WAP (wet-ass poultry).

8 "Gobbling and wobbling to bed." Complete the caption with a wine glass emoji.

9 "Thought I was done until I saw the pie. #noregrets" #NoRegrets. Well, maybe some regret once you try to get out of the chair where you fell asleep.

10 "Pre-Christmas Feast." Acknowledge what the Christmas obsessives are really thinking.

11 "Yes, We Cran." Barack Obama himself (and perhaps a speechwriter or two) came up with this play on his old campaign slogan.

12 "These are my eating pants." Might as well admit it.

13 "'After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.'" Oscar Wilde quotes are pretty much tailor-made for Instagram captions. Think of the possibilities if he had been alive today.

14 "Raise your gobblets." MixMedia/E+/Getty Images Take a screenshot of your Zoom Thanksgiving. It's time for a toast (to puns).

15 "Arrested on suspicion of fowl play." The turkey is currently detained at the Kitchen Jail.

16 "The tur-key to a successful Thanksgiving is family, friends, and eating stuffing till you're stuffed." Stuffing is the greatest of all Thanksgiving dishes, and yes, I will fight someone on this matter.

17 "About to nap, see you in 2020." Seriously. Just reference a nap and watch the likes roll in.

18 "Casse-rolling up to the kitchen for seconds." Beep beep!

19 "Cran-bury me with this delicious pumpkin pie." Any future grave robbers will be in for a treat.

20 "Pe-can I have another slice of pie?" As if anyone would say no to that pun.

21 "Thankful for this turkey." Pair it with a picture of the person or pet you're celebrating with. It's punny! It's sweet! It's an excuse to use the turkey emoji!

22 "Does this macaroni make me look cheesy?" Maybe the macaroni casserole doesn't, but the punny Instagram definitely will.