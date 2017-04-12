24 Gifts For Women To Buy On Amazon That Are The Most Wished For

My mother is the type of person who will never, under any circumstances, tell me what she wants for any holiday. For this and other such situations, the most wished for gifts on Amazon come in real handy. When a friend, sister, mother, or aunt inevitably answers with, "I want you to save your money," and "All I want for my birthday is your love," (which is adorable, yet simultaneously not helpful at all), I know that I can find inspiration in these well-reviewed and trending products that people can't seem to get enough of.

Amazon in particular has a wish list function where people can mark down the things that they've definitely got their eye on, but haven't gotten around to buying yet. The site then tallies up the products that are most frequently added to registries and splits them into categories for your viewing pleasure.

Best of all, because it's Amazon (the greatest online retailer ever, in my opinion), you've got the convenience of fast shipping, reliable customer reviews, killer product descriptions, and a beyond massive selection. Basically, the next time you're looking for a unique gift for any woman in your life, you know exactly where to look.

1 These Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This two-pack of satin pillowcases feel as luxurious as silk, and even topped Bustle's round-up of the best pillowcases for acne-prone skin. In part due to their silky soft design, these pillowcases can help reduce skin irritation and hair damage done while you sleep. They're also machine-washable and come in 23 colors and three sizes, perfect for any bed.

2 A 2-In-1 Hair Dryer & Brush That's A Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Amazon $60 $49 See On Amazon The Revlon one-step hair dryer may go down in history as the most popular hair tool ever made. It's won more than 100,000 fans (take a look at the reviews on other color variations of this tool), in part because it makes getting ready that much easier. No longer will she need two tools, this cult-favorite hair dryer brushes while it straightens. Magic? Maybe.

3 A Best-Selling Amazon Echo Dot All-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) Amazon $50 $30 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot has a sleek spherical design and can do everything the early Alexa-enabled devices can, only better. This smart speaker offers precise sound quality, built-in Alexa, and can even act as a smart home hub for all of your devices. It can also play synchronized music with other Echo devices in other rooms, so even if you're shopping for someone who already has an Echo, this can round out their smart home and create a speaker system that can reach multiple rooms of your house.

4 A Nostalgia-Inducing Instant Camera From FujiFilm Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Amazon $69 See On Amazon This best-selling instant camera automatically adjusts the shutter speed to whatever is in your frame and produces clear photos that instantly become memories. It also has a built-in "seflie" mode for, well, selfies, and macro mode to capture everything you're looking at. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have picked up this camera, and they report back that it's easy to use and super fun.

5 A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Simulates The Sun To Wake You Up LBell Store Sunrise Wake-Up Light Amazon $40 See On Amazon Especially in the winter, sunlight is precious. This high-tech alarm clock simulates sunlight to wake you up with no noise. It also has seven natural alarm sounds you can use if you'd prefer (birds singing, ocean waves, and so many more), and it can play the radio. No wonder nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have added this beside alarm clock to their bedrooms.

6 This Fuzzy Slippers That Make For Amazing House Shoes ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These comfy slippers come in a bunch of fun colors and a wide range of sizes, and they're designed with a soft sherpa lining that's so cozy and warm. A high-density memory foam sole cushions her feet while she walks, and is also water-resistant and anti-slip. Even better, they're machine-washable. They've made it into the closets of 20,000 Amazon reviewers, many who say these make for a great gift.

7 A Reusable Planner For 2021 That's Easily Erasable Because, Plans Change Rocketbook Panda Reusable Planner 2021 Amazon $35 See On Amazon For making plans when you can't make plans, this erasable 2021 daily, weekly, and monthly calendar allows you to pencil deadlines, events, and goals into your planner without the commitment. Easily erase anything you need to with the included microfiber cloth. This is the low-commitment planning essential everyone needs this year.

8 A Water-Absorbent Bath Mat Made With Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wildly-popular bath mat absorbs water so well, and is made of luxurious memory foam that'll feel like a dream to step on. It may not be the most traditional gift, but she's bound to love it as soon as she hops out of the shower or bath. Even better, it's machine-washable and comes in 30 colors and eight sizes so you can match perfectly to your space.

9 Stylish Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses SOJOS Retro Big Round Blue Light Computer Glasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon These stylish blue-light-blocking glasses have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers and come in a bunch of fun colors, including the classic black pictured above. The durable frames and soft nose pads make for a comfortable and sound design, and these claim to reduce some of the eye strain that comes with looking at technology all day long.

10 A Milk Frother For The Tastiest At-Home Coffee Drinks Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon This milk frother can elevate your coffee from standard cup to full-fledged latte, without you even needing to leave the house. Its handheld design is easy to hold and it works super fast, giving you creamy froth in a matter of seconds. This model comes in 22 different colors, and has the backing of 24,000 five-star reviews.

11 A Cozy, Oversized Sweater That Comes In 29 Different Colors ANRABESS Women's Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon One of the most popular styles on Amazon, this knit sweater has a loose, oversized fit that makes it comfy and versatile for everything from dressing up to lounging. Its turtleneck style is warm and perfect for winter, while the asymmetrical hem is a fun detail reviewers love.

12 This Genius Scalp Brush That Has 40,000 Amazon Reviews & Counting Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon It may not look like much, but this scalp massaging brush is a luxurious bath-time upgrade that thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by. It gently exfoliates your scalp and gives a subtle massage, which feels wonderful and helps reduce dry scalp. Its ergonomic design fits comfortably into the palm of one's hand so it couldn't be easier to use. This would make for a fantastic stocking stuffer, or a great gift for any woman who loves to take a shower.

13 This Phone Sanitizing Device That'll Definitely Come In Handy PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer Amazon $80 See On Amazon For better or for worse, our phones are gross. We carry them around everywhere, they come into contact with our face, and we barely clean them. That's where this best-selling phone soap UV phone sanitizer comes into play. It kills 99.99% of bacteria on the surface of your phone in around 10 minutes. It's also compatible with most smartphones. Almost 5,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this handy sanitization device.

14 This Warm Flannel Blanket That's Perfect For Winter Exclusivo Mezcla Velvet Flannel Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amaozn This warm blanket is the best gift for any woman (they're always freezing!), and will come in handy when the weather drops. This one is made of machine-washable microfiber with a flannel lining that's soft, wrinkle-resistant, and so cozy. This blanket comes in 33 colors and five different sizes, for every style and bed.

15 These Real Wax LED Candles For Safety And Mood Lighting Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set Of 9) Amazon $31 See On Amazon For the forgetful candle burner, you've got this nine pack of flameless candles. They're made with a real wax exterior finish and the LED light flickers inside, so they look like real candles. They also come with a remote control that you can use to set timers so they will go off automatically whenever you want.

16 A Sound Machine With So Many Sound & Light Options Hatch Restore Sound Machine Amazon $130 See On Amazon Whether she's a difficult sleeper or a home-spa type person, this best-selling sound machine makes for an awesome gift. You can use the associated app to completely customize your sleep experience, choosing from a massive catalog of light colors and sounds, ranging from warm white to peach, and ocean sounds to light rain. The app even can lead meditations to help you wind down at night. This is a bit of a splurge, but so many reviewers swear by it.

17 This 12-Pack Of Bath Bombs With A Near-Perfect Rating LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (Set Of 12) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This bath bombs set has an incredibly high rating because it's made with all natural and healthy ingredients and fizzes and soothes for the most relaxing bath experience ever. It comes with 12 unique scents, each one healing and moisturizing for the skin. One reviewer says, "Previously received these as a gift myself, now I’m buying them for my sister."

18 This Dead Sea Mud Mask That Tones, Clears, And Nourishes New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask (8.8 Oz.) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Another great option on the pampering front, this natural Dead Sea mud mask is at the top of people's list because of all the stuff it's good for. It works for shrinking pores, tightening and toning skin, removing impurities, and easing breakouts, and because it uses natural and healthy ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and Dead Sea salt, it's great for even the most sensitive of skin.

19 This Moon Lamp That Doubles As A Nightlight Mydethun Moon Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a little added warmth and style to any indoor space, there's this cool moon lamp that can change colors between warm white and and yellow. It can run for eight to 10 hours of continuous use, and only takes two hours to charge. One fan raves, "I sent this to a friend as a gift and she loved it... She loves this little moon lamp. For the price, I don't see how you could be disappointed."

20 This Mini Fridge Perfect For Skin Care Or Mid-Day Snacks AstroAI Mini Fridge Amazon $46 See On Amazon This mini fridge is so versatile, it makes for a great gift for nearly any woman. It's compact design can fit anywhere (bathrooms, home offices, you name it), and it can store up to four cans of soda, or an equivalent amount of whatever you're looking to keep cool. Reviewers love using this fridge to store their skin care in a cool place in their bathroom, but it'd also make a great upgrade for anyone setting up a home office. Truly the possibilities are endless.

21 This Genius Bath Pillow That's So Soft BASIC CONCEPTS Bath Pillow Amazon $37 See On Amazon For anyone who loves to take a bath, this bath pillow is a must buy. It's made of a soft quilted fabric that's breathable and dries quickly. It also has four suction cups designed on the back to securely attach it to your tub or hot tub, staying in place even if it gets wet. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers bathe with this pillow and have given it an impressive 4.4-star overall rating.

22 A Blanket Sweatshirt That's *SO* Cozy Catalonia Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $50 See On Amazon She'll never have to decide between a blanket and a sweatshirt again. This sherpa-lined sweatshirt has a giant functional pocket and a warm hood to keep her cozy all day long. The hoodie is even reversible should she decide she'd rather sport the sherpa on the outside and the micro-fleece on the inside. Within the large kangaroo pocket are smaller pockets for cell phones or valuables. And, it comes in a bunch of colors you can choose from.

23 A Wildly-Popular Spa Tub That's The Next Best Thing To A Pedicure Conair Foot Pedicure Spa Amazon $35 $35 See On Amazon This foot spa is a luxurious upgrade that will make her feel like she's at a salon, from the comfort of her own home. It has three pedicure attachments that can massage her feet, and is even designed with a splash guard to keep water from spilling. Bubble strips on the bottom create aerated bubbles in the tub for the true spa experience.