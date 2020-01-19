27 Life-Changing Things For Your Kitchen On Amazon You'll Use Constantly

Ever tried to make spaghetti without a strainer? It's not easy. That's because you can be a newbie in the kitchen, or even a seasoned professional chef — either way, you're going to need the right tools in order to make a delicious meal. Luckily for everybody reading this, I've put together a list of genius products for your kitchen available on Amazon.

1 This Clip-On Strainer That Doesn't Take Up A Ton Of Space Kitchen Gizmo Silicone Clip On Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of losing noodles down the sink? A clip-on strainer like this one might be the answer you're looking for. It's super-compact which makes it great for cramped kitchens, and it's designed to fit onto practically any bowl, pan, or pot.

2 An Instant Pot That Features 7 Different Cooking Functions Instant Pot Duo Amazon $79 See On Amazon Use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan — truly, this instant pot can pretty much do it all. The inner cooking pot is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and there's even a free downloadable app that comes loaded with delicious recipes to help get you started.

3 This Salad Spinner That Takes The Hassle Out Of Drying Lettuce OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thinking about adding more leafy greens to your diet? This salad spinner can help, as it helps prevent your washed greens from becoming a soggy mess. The non-slip knob locks down so that it takes up hardly any space while in storage, plus the spinning bowl doubles as a colander.

4 A Universal Pot Lid That Helps Save You Precious Storage Space Universal Lid for Pots Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel and tempered glass, but this universal pot lid is an easy way to save space in the kitchen. It's designed to fit onto practically any pot or pan so that you can downsize the rest of your collection, plus it's heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

5 This Splatter Screen That Protects You And Your Clothes Grease Splatter Screen Amazon $12 See On Amazon Frying anything on a stovetop can be super-messy, so prevent grease from popping all over with this splatter screen. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the plastic handle won't transfer heat from the pan to your hands.

6 A Baster Brush That Attaches Directly To Your Marinade Bottles Jokari Silicone Bottle Top BBQ Baster Amazon $10 See On Amazon Basting can be messy, and dirties up a ton of dishes — so cut down on your cleaning time with this basting brush. It attaches directly to your marinade bottle so that you can easily brush it onto your meats, and the bristles are made from antibacterial silicone.

7 This Hanging Garbage Bag Holder To Help Keep Your Home Tidy Lunies Hanging Trash Garbage Bag Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Preparing meals creates a lot of waste, so put this hanging garbage bag holder above one of your drawers or cabinet doors. It's an easy way to cut down on the trips to the garbage can and back, plus it's great for collecting lint in the laundry room.

A Food Shovel Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Rachel Ray Stainless Steel Bench Scrape Amazon $7 See On Amazon Easily transport your chopped ingredients from cutting board to stovetop with this food shovel. It also doubles as a scraper so that you can quickly clear away scraps from your cutting board, and the ribbed handle helps you maintain a firm grip.

9 This Deodorizer That Helps Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh Chilly Mama Baking Soda Fridge and Freezer Odor Absorber & Freshener Amazon $10 See On Amazon Got some unwanted odors you'd like to clear out of your refrigerator? This deodorizer can help. Simply fill it up with baking soda, and it'll quickly eliminate stubborn smells caused by cheese, produce, and more. It can even help food stay fresh for longer, and it's designed to work for months before you need to change out the baking soda.

10 A Cover That Helps Keep Your Microwave Splatter-Free Microwave Plate Cover Amazon $10 See On Amazon We’ve all experienced food explosions in the microwave. Thirty seconds too long and there’s food everywhere, which you now have to clean. A microwave plate cover is sort of genius in its simplicity. It keeps the fallout contained and clean up of the cover itself is as easy as popping it into the dishwasher.

11 The Table Runner That Doubles As A Heat-Resistant Trivet Trivetrunner: Decorative Trivet and Kitchen Table Runners Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether its dinner for two or dinner for twenty, you’ll always need a trivet. The Trivetrunner is long enough to accommodate multiple hot dishes keeping your countertops and tabletops safe and damage-free.

12 A Meat Thermometer With An Easy-To-Read LCD Screen KULUNER Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Food safety is critical and cooking meats to the right temperature is an easy way to ensure meals are ready to eat. The KULUNER Digital Meat Thermometer is an instant-read thermometer with a two to three second response time, and it’s even waterproof.

13 This Stainless Steel Bar Of Soap That Tackles Tough Odors Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’ve ever peeled garlic or onions you know that the odor can linger on your hands for quite some time. The Amco stainless steel odor absorber quickly and easily removes food odors from your hands. Rub it on your hands just like any bar of soap and say goodbye to tough odors.

14 A Soap Dispenser With A Built-In Motion Sensor Hanamichi Touchless High Capacity Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon No one wants to touch an icky faucet and with the Hanamichi touchless soap dispenser, you won’t have to. Infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology quickly and easily dispense soap stopping cross-contamination in its tracks.

15 This Garlic Press That Can Help You Save Time Alpha Grillers Garlic Press Amazon $14.97 See On Amazon When your recipe calls for garlic, (who doesn’t like a recipe that calls for garlic), cut the prep time in half with the Alpha Grillers garlic press. Simply pop the unpeeled cloves into the mincer and viola, you’ll have garlic paste in a snap.

16 A Hand Mixer With That Comes With A Whisk & A Case Hamilton Beach Electric Hand Mixer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re an avid baker, the Hamilton Beach hand mixer is an absolute must-have. Mix up a batch of your favorite cakes and cookies, pop it into the mixing bowl and use the beater or whisk attachments. Plus, it comes with its own little storage box that clips onto the mixer and keeps everything organized and together.

17 The Cutting Board Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cutting boards are an essential item in every kitchen. Not only do they protect your countertops they also provide excellent work surfaces for whatever is on the menu. The Greener Chef bamboo cutting board is antimicrobial and free of dyes, plastics, and formaldehyde. The clever design also features deep grooves all around to keep spills and kitchen messes contained.

18 A Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Slicing Vegetables Fullstar Mandoline Vegetable Slicer Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are very few jobs in the kitchen that are more tedious than slicing a cucumber paper-thin. Lucky for you there’s a handy gadget for that. The Fullstar mandolin vegetable slicer is five kitchen gadgets in one convenient package. Interchangeable blades let you slice, dice, chop, grate, and julienne to your heart's content and catch tray eliminates the need for more dishes. Sounds like a dream kitchen helper if you ask me.

19 The Lid And Spoon Rest That Help Keep Your Counters Clean Progressive Lid and Spoon Rest Amazon $8 See On Amazon For those of us who cook everyday, we can tell you there are two things that are quite annoying, steam covered lids that drip when you remove them and where on earth should you put that spoon that’s now covered in sauce? The Progressive lid and spoon rest is both a neat little stand for your pot’s lid and a spoon rest all in one. Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best ideas.

20 A Pair Of Coffee Scoops With Built-In Bag Clips Kmeivol Stainless Steel Coffee Scoop Bag Clip (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The Kmeivol coffee scoop and bag clip are two kitchen essentials in one. Measure the right amount for the perfect cup of coffee every time — and when you’re done, the clip effectively closes the bag to maintain freshness. I know I would use this at least three times a day, but who’s counting?

21 The Sponge Holder That Attaches To Your Faucet UNIKON Hanging Kitchen Adjustable Strap Faucet Amazon $14 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but nothing bugs me more than a sponge that just sits in the sink. And unfailingly, when it’s time to clean up the sponge is always lost under a mountain of dishes. This sponge holder keeps your sponge up and in plain sight ending your nightly treasure hunt for good. It attaches to your faucet and doubles as a drain so your sponge can dry out in between uses.

22 A Tool That Helps Keep You Safe From Accidental Burns Silicone Devil Oven and Toaster Rack Puller $7 See On Amazon While they can be a helpful kitchen appliance, toaster ovens can cause a mean burn if you’re not careful. I would know because I have the scars to prove it. Wish I knew about this next doohickey sooner. The silicone devil oven toaster puller, you guessed it, pulls the toaster oven tray out so you can safely handle the contents.

23 This Stand That Makes Your Tacos Look Deliciously Professional ARTTHOME Taco Holders (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If you ask me, it’s a bit deflating when you load your load up your taco with all your favorite fixings just to have it fall over spilling all of its yummy contents. Stop the balancing act, save yourself some time and perhaps a bit of aggravation with these taco stands. They’re made with stainless steel and can hold three tacos each.

24 An Bamboo Box That's Perfect For Herbs And Spices Totally Bamboo Box Salt Keeper Amazon $15 See On Amazon This box would be an outstanding addition to any countertop while holding onto both salt and pepper. The dual-chambered bamboo box is perfect for keeping salt and pepper at your fingertips while the swivel lid allows for easy access and the magnetic closure keeps the contents from spilling everywhere.

25 This Container That Helps Keep Your Herbs Fresher For Longer Premium Herb Keeper and Herb Storage Container Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cooking with fresh herbs can be a pricey proposition, primarily due to its poor shelf life. How often do you end up throwing half of it away? Save yourself time and money with the Novart premium herb keeper. The herb keeper is made with borosilicate glass and keeps your herbs 2-3 weeks longer than the crisper.

26 A Finger Guard That Helps Prevent Accidental Nicks And Cuts ZOCONE 2 PCs Finger Guard Amazon $5 See On Amazon The stainless steel finger guard is a must-have for any kitchen, because you can meal prep to your heart's content without any fear or apprehension. The finger guard fits on any finger like a ring, and it’s suitable for right or left-hand use. Plus, it’s rustproof.