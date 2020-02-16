27 Things For Cats & Dogs That Are Hilarious (But Also Genius)

Buying cute things for your cat or dog is one of the greatest joys of being a pet owner, and thankfully, Amazon has lots of cute things for pets that will give you a good laugh. A wine bottle plush filled with a super-potent catnip alternative? Check. A pet house shaped like a shark? You can find that too.

These items are the perfect props for funny Instagram photos, and they're also genius ways to make your cat or dog's life better. For example, there's a gorilla-shaped chew toy that's infused with baking soda to freshen your dog's breath and prevent plaque and tartar buildup. There're also pet carrier backpacks with bubble windows that makes your cat (or small dog) look like a little astronaut, while making it way easier for you to tote them around. Below, you'll find more than 20 products like this that are both hilarious for you and helpful for your pet — except for maybe the lion's mane. That one is mostly for you.

As a bonus, you get to look at cute pet pictures from Amazon reviewers while you shop. So whether you're a cat person or a dog lover (or both!), read on to discover a few must-have pet items for your furry friends.

1 A Reversible Tote That's Great For Small Dogs & Cats TOMKAS Small Dog/Cat Carrier Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tote your furry friend in style with this small dog or cat carrier. Made from sturdy and breathable fabric, the reversible pet tote is good for pets weighing 3 to 10 pounds. To keep your pet safe, there's a security hook inside the tote that attaches to collars or harnesses. There are five colors and patterns to choose from, and some versions have adjustable straps, too.

2 This Microwaveable Heating Pad That Keeps Your Pet Warm For Up To 10 Hours Snuggle Safe Pet Bed Microwave Heating Pad Amazon $27 See On Amazon Your pet stays super cozy with the help of this microwaveable heating pad. The plate-sized, non-electrical pad is heated in the microwave for a few minutes and provides up to 10 hours of warmth. Use the included paw print cover or place the heating pad under your pet's favorite bed to watch them adorably snuggle up.

3 A Pet Backpack Carrier For Adventures With Small Cats & Dogs Henkelion Space Capsule Pet Carrier Amazon $33 This stylish pet backpack carrier is a great hands-free way to tote your small cat or dog, and the space capsule design totally makes your pet look like an astronaut. The pet backpack is made with an eco-friendly polycarbonate shell and sturdy Oxford cloth, and it's safe for dogs and cats under 10 pounds. The backpack has padded adjustable straps, air holes, a safety belt that attaches to your pet’s collar, and an outer pocket. Available colors: 7

4 A Great Backpack Carrier For Pets Up To 22 Pounds Petrip Cat Backpack Carrier for Large Cats Amazon $53 See On Amazon This backpack carrier for larger pets is a great option for cats up to 22 pounds and dogs up to 15 pounds. The sturdy backpack has cushy adjustable straps and a chest buckle to make toting your pet more comfortable for you. To keep your pet comfy, the carrier has mesh panels, air holes, and a large bubble window, and inside the carrier, there's a removable fleece pad and a built-in leash hook. Plus, the carrier comes with a folding cup so you can give your pet water or food while on the go. Choose from ash black or coffee brown.

5 An Interactive Plush Puzzle Toy Your Pup Will Love Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Toy Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this plush interactive puzzle toy, your dog gets mental exercise and lots of entertainment. The puzzle game features squeaky plush squirrels inside a tree trunk, and your dog has to hunt, sniff, and nuzzle to get the squirrels out. The tree trunk comes in three sizes so you can select the perfect option for your pet, and there are also Bee, Bird, Hedgehog, and Rainbow versions.

6 These Wine Bottle Plushes That Are Filled With A Potent Catnip Alternative Twin Critters Organic Silvervine Catnip Toy (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get your cat buzzed on natural silvervine (a potent alternative to catnip) with these adorable wine bottle silvervine catnip toys. The two-pack of refillable plush bottles are about the size of real wine bottles and feature kitty-inspired labels: Meowbec and Dom Purrignon. "They were a major hit instantly! Even with our cat that doesn't like catnip!" wrote one reviewer.

7 A Treat Toy That’s Great For Solo Play Nina Ottosson By Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon You love to play with your pup, but sometimes you need to do some work from home or finish making dinner. That’s where this BPA-free interactive puzzle toy comes in. Fill it with a few treats and let the games begin. When your dog is done, it’s easy to clean by hand with soap and water.

8 A Slow Feeder Bowl That Stops Pets From Devouring Their Meals NOYAL Dog Slow Feeder Bowl Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your pet is a fast eater, this slow feeder bowl can help them eat at a healthier pace. The bowl's swirl design slows chewing to prevent indigestion, and it comes with four nonslip mats and two suction cups to keep the bowl in place during your pet's meal. Choose from six colors like bright blue, pink, or green.

9 These Grooming Gloves That Remove Hair While Massaging Your Pet DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove Amazon $14 See On Amazon These pet grooming gloves are a fun way to make your cat or dog feel fab. Available in red or blue, the one-size-fits-all gloves are made from stretchy elastic spandex fabric with an adjustable Velcro wrist strap, and there are 255 silicone tips that remove loose pet hair while providing a soothing massage. After removing pet hair, you can toss these gloves in the washing machine to clean them, too.

10 This Durable Chew Toy That Freshens Your Dog's Breath Arm & Hammer For Pets Super Treadz Gorilla and Gator Dental Chew Toys Amazon $8 See On Amazon Freshen your dog's breath and keep aggressive chewers entertained with this hilarious, animal-shaped Arm & Hammer dental chew toy. Available in gorilla or gator, the durable rubber chew toy is infused with baking soda to stimulate gums and reduce bad breath, tartar, and plaque buildup. The chew toy is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

11 A Lion Mane Wig That Turns Your Pet Into The King Of The Jungle RosyLife Lion Mane Wig Amazon $8 See On Amazon Turn your small cat or dog into a fierce lion — and score some Instagram-worthy photos — with this lion mane wig. Made from faux fur and polyester, the wig has a Velcro closure for quick on and off. It's perfect for Halloween, Lion King roleplaying, or any brief moment when your pet will tolerate wearing a costume.

12 These Waterproof Dog Boots That Protect Your Pup's Paws QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep paws protected with these waterproof dog boots, which have over 2,000 reviews from fellow pet parents. Featuring an antislip sole, the durable fabric dog shoes expand and have two adjustable, reflective straps that are helpful when walking your dog at night. Choose from black or red and several different sizes to find the perfect fit for your pup.

13 A Birthday Bandana & Party Hat To Celebrate Your Dog's Big Day PUPTECK Dog Birthday Bandana Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make your pup's birthday extra special with this super cute dog birthday bandana. Made from a soft cotton-polyester blend, the bandana has festive "It's My Birthday!" lettering, birthday cupcake art, and an adjustable elastic strap to fit almost all dog breeds. Plus, you can top off your dog's birthday look with the included party hat. Choose from blue or pink.

14 This Pet Booster Seat That Provides Great Views During Car Rides PetSafe Happy Ride Pet Booster Seat Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pet booster seat helps your dog get a great view out the window during car rides, and it provides stability to reduce anxiety and motion sickness. The comfy booster seat has a removable quilted pad liner, and it's easy to install on any front or back seat with headrests. There's also an included safety leash for extra security. The pet booster seat comes in tan, navy, or brown with three different size limits to choose from: up to 12, 18, or 25 pounds.

15 These Birthday Cake Dog Treats With Peanut Butter & Vanilla Flavors Bocce's Bakery Birthday Cake Dog Treat Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your dog a festive and tasty treat any time of the year with these birthday cake dog treats from Bocce's Bakery. The all-natural, wheat-free dog treats are made with oat flour, peanut butter, carob, molasses, and vanilla, and they've got a satisfying crunch your pup will love.

16 A Robotic Cat Toy That Encourages Kitty To Hunt & Chase PetDroid Boltz Robotic Cat Toy Amazon $35 See On Amazon This robotic cat toy perfectly plays into your cat's hunting instincts and gives you a break, too. The rechargeable robot toy comes with three attachments (feather, bird, and charmer) and zooms around the room in irregular patterns to encourage your cat to chase. There's a built-in sensor so the robot avoids obstacles in the room, and it can automatically turn on and off throughout the day to keep kitty entertained making it a great choice for those who are out of the house a lot.

17 These Cute, Fuzzy Pet Pajamas With A Rabbit-Ear Hood PET ARTIST Winter Pajamas Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your small dog or cat can stay comfy and cozy with these fuzzy pet pajamas that are also adorable. Made from soft fleece, the pj's have a hood with rabbit ears for cuteness and a button closure for easy on and off. The pet pajamas come in gray or pink and there are three sizes to choose from.

18 A Comfy Hoodie That Has A Kangaroo Pouch For Your Cat KITTYROO Cat Hoodie Amazon $30 See On Amazon This super soft cat hoodie was made for sharing with your favorite feline. The hoodie has cat ears and roomy pockets for you, and a cozy fleece kangaroo pouch for your cat. Plus, the cat will love playing with the extra-long, fuzzy drawstrings.

19 This Quiet Fountain For Pets That Love Fresh, Flowing Water Veken Pet Fountain Amazon $27 See On Amazon To give your pet fresh, flowing water all day, pick up this quiet pet fountain ideal for small to medium-sized pets. The fountain has a BPA-free water bowl, triple filtration system, and three fountain modes to suit your pet's preference and also comes with a silicone pad to keep water from splashing on the floor.

20 This Swivel Bin & Rake Scooper For Easy Poop Cleanup Petmate Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper Amazon $12 See On Amazon This swivel bin and rake pooper scooper make cleaning up after your dog easy and mess-free. The rake scooper works on grass, dirt, and pavement, and the lightweight swivel bin extends up to 32 inches so you don't have to bend over to scoop poop. Plus, the set comes with Arm & Hammer odor-control waste bags, which hook onto the sides of the bin, and the rake and bin snap together for convenient storage.

21 A Cozy Kitty Sill So Your Cat Can Perch By The Window K&H Pet Products Kitty Sill Amazon $27 See On Amazon This comfy kitty sill will be your cat's new favorite place to perch and is so cute to boot. The sturdy window seat holds up to 40 pounds, and it features supportive orthopedic foam with a removable faux lambskin cover. It is easy to install with no tools required, and even comes in both heated and unheated versions.

22 These Swimming Robot Fish That Cats Love To Catch BlackHole Litter Mat Fish Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your cat will love trying to catch fish with this interactive swimming robot fish toy. The set comes with four colorful, battery-powered fish that start swimming automatically when placed in a bowl of water, and the robot fish turn off automatically when removed from water. To make the fish even more enticing, each one features built-in LED lights that flash when the fish are turned on.

24 A Shark Pet House That's So Cute & Comfy Likedog Washable Shark Pet House Amazon $18 See On Amazon Think of how many funny pet pictures you can capture with this shark pet house. Your small cat or dog (up to 26.5 pounds) can nestle inside the silly shark's mouth, which has a comfy bed cushion that's perfect for naps. The pet house's self-warming fabric keeps your pet cozy, and there's an anti-slip bottom to keep the bed in place.

25 This Maple Bacon Ice Cream That's Easy For Dogs To Digest Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a dog-friendly ice cream treat, pick up a pint of this Puppy Scoops ice cream mix. Add hot water to the powdered mix and freeze it to create creamy, maple and bacon-flavored ice cream. The lactose-free treat is low in fat and is easy for your pup to digest. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 500 reviews, dog parents give this pick two paws up.

26 These Cute Squeaky Dog Toys That Don't Contain Stuffing ZippyPaws Skinny Plush Dog Toy (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These squeaky plush dog toys provide hours of entertainment for medium-size dogs, and since they contain no stuffing, there's no mess for you to clean up. The set includes a plush fox, squirrel, and raccoon, and each 18-inch toy has not one, but three squeakers for your pet to enjoy during playtime.