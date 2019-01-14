Thousands Of Dog Owners Swear By These 37 Genius Products On Amazon

The world is full of cool dog toys and handy canine accessories — but some of them are simply better than others. One of the best places to consult when you’re searching for products for your beloved pup is Amazon: The online retailer is full of reviews to help you find the best dog products you possibly can for your deserving pooch.

Dive into the reviews and you’ll quickly understand what a wide range of quality exists. For example, there are thousands of dog collars out there —but not all of them light up in the dark and inspire over 3,400 positive reviews. In the same vein, there are hundreds of food bowls, but far fewer made 7,300 people so obsessed they had to write a review to voice their praise.

It’s not just collars and bowls, either. You’ll find a large range for pretty much anything you could need — chew toys, dog beds, balls, shampoos, scoop bags, dental sticks... you name it, they have it. There's top-grade dog towels that absorb moisture exceptionally fast, an ultra-effective de-matting combs that actually get tangles out of your dogs fur without poking or prodding, and the list goes on and on. Here's a collection of the best dog products on Amazon with the highest reviews, because your pet deserves the absolute best.

1 A Simple Tool That Picks Up Shedding Fur And Releases With A Button FURminator, Deshedding Tool For Dogs $13 Amazon See On Amazon If your pooch loves to leave clumps of hair throughout the house, this amazing deshedding tool will change your life. With a firm, stainless steel edge, the efficient tool is able to penetrate the topcoat and gently but thoroughly remove loose hair. It's easy to use — just comb through the hair to grab your dog's fur and then press the easy FURejector button to release it.

2 A Fantastically Bright LED Collar That Will Keep Your Dog Safe In The Dark Illumiseen LED Dog Collar $19 Amazon See On Amazon You'll never lose your pup in the dark again with this awesome LED dog collar that Amazon customers are obsessed with. The light-up collar has over 3,400 glowing reviews (see what I did there?), with thousands of customers praising its ability to shine brightly and keep your dog safe from vehicles and other hazards. The fully adjustable collar can be worn as one solid light, or it can be set to blinking mode with two speed options. The LEDs are rechargeable via USB so you don't have to worry about them burning out, and each charge lasts about five hours. It comes in five glowing color options including neon green, orange, pink, blue, and red.

3 A Cooling Mesh Dog Bed That's Elevated Off The Ground So They Don't Get Hot AmazonBasics, Elevated Cooling Dog Bed $20 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with breathable mesh fabric and set 7 inches off the ground, this elevated dog bed will keep your pup cool all night long. The cot-style bed allows air to circulate underneath so that dogs who tend to overheat can sleep comfortably. It's lightweight yet ultra-sturdy and is capable of holding up to 150 pounds. Plus, it's super compact, so you can bring it with you when you camp, travel, or visit friends. The bed comes in small, medium, and large sizes, so it's compatible with every breed.

4 A Powerful Odor Spray That Makes The Carpet Smell Fresh After Accidents Rocco & Roxie Supply Co, Stain And Odor Eliminator $20 Amazon See On Amazon There are tons of stain and odor removers out there, but few blast away puppy smells as instantly and thoroughly as this Rocco & Roxie pet spray. The powerful, fast-acting stain remover is formulated especially for the less glamorous parts of puppy ownership ( aka pee on the carpet and vomit on the floor). It features enzymatic bacteria that's activated upon contact with odors, feeding on ammonia crystals and organic matter to completely remove the smell. It's chlorine-free and safe for both kids and other pets, too.

5 The Little Shoes That Protect Paws From Gravel, Snow, And More My Busy Dog, Water Resistant Shoes $36 Amazon See On Amazon Whether it's thorns and brambles, hot asphalt, glass shards, rusty nails, or salt used for de-icing, sidewalks and trails present a lot of hazards for little paws. These thick dog booties are built with rugged, anti-slip soles to protect them from the elements and keep their feet secure. They're also fully waterproof so their paws will stay clean and dry — and that means you can go play in a muddy park and come home without spending 20 minutes wiping their paws down with a towel. They are available in four colors and eight sizes for every breed.

6 A Soothing Pressure Coat That Helps Anxious Dogs Feel More Peaceful Thundershirt, Classic Dog Anxiety Jacket $39 Amazon See On Amazon If your little guy gets nervous easily, this doggy anxiety jacket will feel like a soothing friend. The patented design works to calm canine anxiety by applying gentle, constant pressure throughout the day. The result is a feeling of safety and security whether they're stressed out due to fireworks, thunder, separation, travel, vet visits, or other anxiety-inducing scenarios. It's a great way to soothe your pup's worries without the use of sedatives or other drugs.

7 The Feeder That's Perfect For The Dog Who Eats A Little Too Fast Outward Hound, Slow Feed Dog Bowl $11 Amazon See On Amazon Does your dog wolf the entire bowl of food down within seconds of it being placed on the ground? If so, this slow feed dog bowl will help your overzealous pooch take it easy around mealtime and learn to eat slowly, improving digestion and reducing bloating in the process. In addition to offering portion control, it provides a little puzzle to solve, keeping his or her brain engaged while they chow down.

8 A Rugged Seat Cover That Will Save Your Car Interior From Destruction BarksBar, Original Pet Seat Cover $20 Amazon See On Amazon Imagine, a car that wasn't covered in dog hair and muddy paw prints?This clever pet seat cover is made from a durable waterproof material that protects your vehicle from fur and shedding, mud, dirt, scratches, and chewing. You can use it as a regular bench-style seat cover or convert it into a hammock that protects both sides of the seats and gives Fido a cradled area to sit in. It has built-in Velcro openings for seat belts and is fully machine-washable.

9 A Warm, Heated Stuffed Animal That Has A Real Heartbeat Smart Pet Love, Snuggle Puppy Behavioral Aid Toy $30 Amazon See On Amazon Dogs are pack animals who need to cuddle up with others to feel safe. Although this little creature looks like a basic stuffed animal, it's actually a behavioral aid toy designed to reduce anxiety and offer your puppy a warm body to sleep next to. Meant to imitate the nurturing feel of a mama dog, they toy comes with a heart-shaped ticker that heats up and emits a pulsating beat that mimics a beating heart. The comforting toy is perfect for thunderstorms, fireworks, and other occasions where your puppy gets scared.

10 A Protective Balm That Keeps Their Paws From Drying And Cracking Mushers, Musher's Secret Paw Protection Wax $13 Amazon See On Amazon Made with soothing vitamin E, this paw wax cream protects their feet from cuts and scrapes without any scent or odor. The wax-based balm goes on the pads of their paws like a cream and dries instantly, creating a protective layer to shield them from the elements. It also helps prevent abrasions, burning, drying, and cracking. "Living in the Northeast, I deal with snow, salt, ice, and blistering pavement in the summers, and this product is an absolute miracle," said one happy Amazon customer. "I purchased three more containers today for my dog to give out as Christmas presents to her friends. It is that good."

11 An Ultra-Convenient Collapsible Dog Bowl For Life On-The-Go COMSUN, Collapsible Dog Bowl $6 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with tough silicone, this collapsible dog bowl is the best thing ever for folks on the go. Fill the ample bowl with 12 ounces of water or a 1.5 cups of food, then press it together when you're done for easy storage. It comes with a clip-on carabiner you can use to attach it to a backpack while hiking, or to put on a crate when you travel.

12 A Fake Patch Of Grass To Help With Potty Training PAW, Artificial Grass Bathroom Mat $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got a puppy who's still potty training or you live in an apartment where it's tough to get outside quickly to train your dog, this artificial grass mat provides a place for your pooch to do their business inside — without giving them the idea that they're allowed to pee indoors. The three-layer pad features an odor-resistant, anti-microbial mat on top with a plastic insert that traps liquid and drains it into a collection tray on the bottom. To clean it the mat, simply rinse it with soapy water.

13 A Natural Shampoo That Smells Great And Won't Irritate Skin Earthbath, All Natural Pet Shampoo $15 Amazon See On Amazon Made with delicious natural scents such as eucalyptus and peppermint, oatmeal and aloe, mango, rosemary, tea tree, and sweet orange oil, this doggie shampoo cleans their fur while leaving them smelling fresh and aromatic. It is formulated with 100 percent biodegradable products and detangles in addition to cleansing. On top of that, it is suitable for sensitive skin. "I absolutely love this dog shampoo!" said one Amazon customer. "It makes all my dogs so soft and shiny."

14 A Set Of Rubber Fetch Balls That Whistle When You Throw Them Chuckit! Whistler Balls (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon The only thing dogs find more outrageously fun than chasing balls is chasing balls that make wild noises. This whistling dog ball is just the ticket, offering a chewy rubber fetch toy that whistles in flight, stimulating their hunting instinct and keeping their mind engaged. The balls, which come in a pack of two, are aerodynamic and easy to grip. They are available in small, medium, and large sizes, and one reviewer writes: "Chuck-it makes the best balls for retrievers. They are very durable. Far better than tennis balls. Good value as these last for years not days or weeks. The whistle balls are great for dogs who retrieve by sight AND sound. The whistling gives them better feedback in case they miss seeing the ball launch."

15. A Set Of Fantastically Compact Poop Bags That Fit In Your Pocket Pogi's Pet Supplies, Pogi's Poop Bags (30 Rolls) $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you're sick of searching the house for plastic grocery bags every time you go on a walk, you'll love these eco-friendly poop bags from Pogi's. The baggies come in easy, compact rolls you can fit in your pocket so you don't have to worry about looking like a jerk to the neighbors when your dog goes a second time — you'll always have a back-up. The eco-friendly bags are powder-scented and ultra-thick, so they won't leak even if you have a large dog. Plus, they're big enough to reverse over your hand for easy scooping.

16 An Easy Walk Harness That Keeps Your Dog Protected Petsafe, Easy Walk Harness $23 Amazon See On Amazon If your dog tends to choke himself with excitement every time a squirrel darts by or a new dog walks up, you need this easy walk harness. The fully adjustable strap system steers your dog to your side to help reduce leash pulling — while also preventing them from gagging on their collar when they lunge. It comes in eight custom sizes and seven colors including green, black, purple, brown, raspberry, red, and blue.

17 A No-Foam Toothpaste That Fights Bad Breath And Controls Tartar CET Enzymatic Toothpaste $10 Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with an extra-strong, enzymatic solution, this high-quality doggie toothpaste prevents tartar build-up and reduces bad breath. The toothpaste is designed for pups who form plaque rapidly, showcasing an enzyme system that is more abrasive than your typical toothpaste. It won't foam up, is safe for them to swallow, and comes in five flavors including beef, malt, poultry, seafood, and vanilla-mint.

18 A Pack Of Squeaky Toys That Don't Have Stuffing To Shred ZippyPaws, Skinny Peltz No Stiffing Squeaky Toy (3 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon All dog owners know that stuffing is the bane of their existence. This stuffing-free squeaky toy, however, lets your dog chew to their heart's content without covering the living room in shreds of white puffs. The value pack comes with three toys for a low price — including a fox, raccoon, and squirrel. "Bought these for my Pomeranian and she loves them!" said one Amazon user. "I wanted something that squeaked, was light weight, and came in a package of more than one.. and this was EXACTLY what I was looking for!"

19 A Set Of Training Bells That Your Dog Can Ring To Go Outside BLUETREE Dog Doorbells Potty Training Bells $10 Amazon See On Amazon These dog training bells provide an innovative way to communicate with your dog during potty training — it teaches them to ring the bell when they're ready to go. That means you'll never have to worry about them scratching at the door, whimpering, or barking when they need to relieve themselves. The adjustable design makes it easy to change the height to cater to your dog's specific size, and the soft jingle is pleasant and easy on your ears.

20 An Interactive Toy That Dispenses Treats While It Rolls Around Our Pets, IQ Treat Ball Interactive Toy $11 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your dog sharp and on its toes — literally — with this interactive treat ball that dispenses goodies as it moves across your floor. The toy features adjustable difficulty levels so you can start easy and work your way up to harder challenges as your dog gets better at the game. The device, which twists apart easily to fill or wash, can be used for exercise, brain training, or to encourage slow feeding for pups who eat too fast.

21 A Cool Fountain That Provides Filtered Water For Your Dog All Day Long PetSafe, Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain $45 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than refilling your dog's bowl several times a day and letting the water get warm and dirty, this clever pet fountain filters their water, keeps it cold, and ensures that it flows all day long. With a 168-ounce capacity, the fountain will fit dogs of all sizes — so it's an awesome choice whether you have a Pomeranian or a Great Dane. Lots of dogs are drawn to free-falling water streams, and the replaceable carbon filter makes the water taste better, so it's likely the apparatus will make your pup drink more frequently.

23 A Mat To Put Under Their Food Dishes To Keep The Floors Clean PetFusion, Waterproof Pet Mat $20 Amazon See On Amazon If the area around your dog's dishes is always covered stray dog food and splashes of water, this waterproof pet mat will help you keep the floors clean. Constructed with durable, top-quality silicone material, the mat is flexible and able to sustain paw scratches and other doggie-induced wear and tear. It has a raised lip around the edge so water won't spill over, and textured bumps to prevent the bowls from sliding around.

24 A Food Storage Container That Looks Good And Keeps The Odor In Gamma2 Vittles Vault Plus Food Storage Container $26 Amazon See On Amazon This food storage container helps keep dog food fresh with an airtight seal, and it's definitely more aesthetically pleasing than an overflowing paper bag. It prevents odors around the food bag because the pet food smell stays contained in the vault, the container comes in three different sizes (and the largest can hold 35 pounds of kibble) with a free measuring cup, and one reviewer writes: "My dog is happier with consistently fresh food, and I'm happy with the perfectly sized and easy-to-use design. No more fumbling with dog food bags. This has been a great investment."

25 A Plush Toy You Can Hide Squeaky Squirrels In To Keep Your Dog Entertained Outward Hound, Hide-A-Squirrel Puzzle Plush Toy $21 Amazon See On Amazon This cool interactive dog toy features five squeaky squirrels and a plush, tree-shaped container. The idea is that you hide the squirrels inside the trees (aka "Hide and Squeak") and let your dog dig them out with its snout. The toy helps dogs stay engaged, fends off boredom, and strengthens their mental capacities. You can also use the toy, which is available in different sizes for varying breeds, to play fetch and add some bonding time.

26 A Hyper-Absorbent Towel To Dry Them Off After Baths Bone Dry, Microfiber Pet Bath Towel $10 Amazon See On Amazon When you dry your pooch off after a bath or a wet trip to the park, you don't want to use your nice terry cloth towels. This fantastic microfiber pet towel is made especially for canines with ultra-soft, hyper-absorbent material that lifts moisture from their fur and soaks it up quickly. As a bonus, the cozy towel makes a great blanket for kennels and dog beds, too.

27 A Super Effective Detangling Brush To Remove Mats Of Clumped Fur GoPets, Dematting Comb $20 Amazon See On Amazon Brushing your dog can be a Herculean task when their fur is covered in mats and little doggie knots. Fortunately, this brilliantly designed de-matting comb offers a way to get a brush through their hair, detangling and un-matting as you go. The double-sided comb offers a low-density rake on one side for de-matting extra stubborn tangles, while the other side is higher density for de-shedding and detangling.

28 A Genius Paw Cleaner That Removes Caked Mud From Their Feet Dexas Mudbuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner $16 Amazon See On Amazon You can wipe your dog's paws over and over, but when they've got mud between their footpads and claws, they're going to track it all over the floor. This completely genius dog paw cleaner is built with squishy silicone bristles in the middle that get in between the pads on their feet, claws, and nails. Just add water to the device, stick your dog's paw inside, and gently twist back and forth — voilá, instantly clean paws.

29 An 'Adidog' Track Suit To Make Your Pup Look Adorably Cool While Staying Warm Adidog Pet Clothes $10 Amazon See On Amazon Not only will this athleisure-style doggie track suit keep your pup warm, it will also make them look cool AF. With an easy-snap button closure design, the suit is a breeze to put on and take off, while the soft cotton feels cozy against their fur. The jumper is available in twelve different sizes and nine colors including black, blue, green, gray, orange, pink, red, yellow, and white.

30 A Pair Of Grooming Gloves That Massage Your Dog While You Work DELOMO, Pet Grooming Gloves $13 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with 255 silicone grooming tips, these grooming gloves give your dog a massage while you sweep their fur for loose hair and dander. The sticky material grabs shedding hairs, picking up dirt and clumps of fur as you swipe through. You can also use the gloves at bath time, soaping up the soft rubber to scrub your pooch clean in a gentle manner.

31 An Extra Thick Toy That's Nearly Impossible To Chew Through KONG Extreme Dog Toy $8 Amazon See On Amazon The KONG is a classic interactive dog toy that stimulates the mind while it entertains. You can stuff it with peanut butter or shove it full of dog treats to give them extra inspiration, and when you're not using it for mental stimulation, it can also be used to play fetch. The thick, durable rubber is almost impossible to chew through, making this one of the longest lasting dog toys out there.

32 A Pack Of Chew Sticks That Act Like Mini Toothbrushes Greenies, Original Dog Dental Chews $16 Amazon See On Amazon If your dog's breath scares away the neighbors, these doggie dental chews are just the antidote. Made with vitamins and minerals that promote optimal canine oral health, the ingredients are highly soluble so you dog won't have a hard time digesting them. The bumpy texture cleans their teeth and gums while they chew, and it's an easy way to get many of the same benefits of brushing when you don't have time to sit down and stick a toothbrush in their mouth.

33 A Handy Bag To Store Their Treats And Accessories In Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch $16 Amazon See On Amazon Store your dog's beefy kibbles and treats in this handy training pouch that you can sling around your shoulder when you head for the park. It features an easy-to-use drawstring top and a main compartment that can hold dog toys in addition to treats. It has a built-in poop bag holder and two rings to hang training clickers, and if you don't want to wear it over your shoulder, it also has a removable waistband and strong metal belt clip.

34 A Black Light That Can Detect Where Your Dog Peed While You Were Away ESCO LITE, UV Flashlight Black Light Urine Detector $10 Amazon See On Amazon Next time your dog gives you that guilty look but you can't figure out why, use this clever black light to scour the house. The special UV rays are able to detect urine so you can determine where the smell is coming from and get it up as quickly as possible. "This thing is so good," said one Amazon user. "It shows every single stain over the years where our dog peed when he was a puppy and still having accidents on the carpet."

36 A Convenient Pooper Scooper That Picks Up Waste Without You Bending Over Dogit Jawz Waste Scoop $14 Amazon See On Amazon Never again bend over to scoop up dog poop with a thin little baggy — this brilliant waste scooper lets you do everything while standing upright, and you'll avoid sticking your hands in the mess. The spring-loaded scooper is easy to use and collects the waste in one simple motion. Store it in your backyard to keep the grass clean, or even take it with you on walks to ditch the scoop bags.