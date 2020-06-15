3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have Communication Issues During Mercury Retrograde

If you and your partner spent the last few months in quarantine having heart-to-hearts and ironing out your relationship issues, prepare yourself for some potential challenges because Mercury retrograde is right around the corner. Whenever the planet of communication travels backward, there may be some bumps in the road in regards to how you and your partner relate to each other. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs in particular who are most likely to have communication issues during Mercury retrograde.

From June 17 through July 12, Mercury retrograde will be in the sign of Cancer, making it an emotional time for everyone. As astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle, "We may be feeling more sensitive, which means we can connect with one another on deeper levels, but it also means we’re more receptive to one another’s vibes."

If you're in a relationship, it's important to be mindful of how you communicate with your partner. Always be open and honest about how you're truly feeling. Since Cancer is a sensitive water sign, everyone may be a little more intuitive than usual. According to Lang, holding back or telling white lies at this time could backfire on you.

In addition to Mercury, there are also several other planets going retrograde at this time, including Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto. "This can lead to standstills, which can be frustrating," Lang says. "We’re all going to feel some of the intensity, but in the midst of this, we’ll have opportunities for genuine heart connections and healing."

Clearly, there's a lot happening in the sky this month. Although all zodiac signs are going to be affected by the retrograde in some way, these three signs are most likely to have communication issues in their relationship, according to Lang.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20). Mercury is all about communication, so Mercury-ruled signs like Gemini and Virgo may have a more challenging time during retrograde cycles. According to Lang, it's easy for Geminis to feel misunderstood during this time. They're also more likely to misread people and situations as well, which can cause some unnecessary tension within their relationship. "If you find your mind running nonstop, develop a meditation or spiritual practice to help slow things down," Lang says.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Mercury retrograde will be happening in the sign of Cancer this June. Because of that, anyone with a Cancer Sun, Moon, or rising will feel it more than others. According to Lang, Cancers need to be mindful of how they communicate in their relationship. "They need to learn not to bottle up feelings, but rather, to express them from the heart with compassion," she says. "This will help mediate any communication challenges that arise."