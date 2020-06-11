The month of June brings more than the start of summer this year. It also brings 2020's second Mercury retrograde period, which begins on June 17 and lasts through July 12. But as always, before the actual retrograde starts, we have a two-week opportunity to ease our way in via Mercury retrograde's shadow period, also known as Mercury retroshade, which began on June 2 and lasts until the retrograde officially begins. During the retroshade, we start to feel the dizzying effects of Mercury's impending backspin — but it'll affect everyone a little differently, so it helps to know how Mercury retroshade summer 2020 will affect each zodiac sign so you can get prepped.

Mercury retrograde periods happen three to four times per year, and are known for bringing communication errors, schedule mix-ups, tech breakdowns, travel snags, and a whole lot of other inconveniences in our day-to-day lives. Before and after a retrograde, we have the pre- and post-retrograde shadow periods, during which we might start to notice things slowing down in the Mercury-ruled areas of our lives. It's a good time to intentionally slow down our schedules and wrap up any major projects before the retrograde sets in and starts to mess with our plans.

"Mercury retrograde [and retroshade] will occur in the watery sign of Cancer, making us all feel overly emotional," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "Emotions are far more likely to override logic and even common sense at this time, and dwelling on past hurts and relationships may also be an issue." Because Venus retrograde 2020 is taking place at the same time as this particularly emotional Mercury retroshade, we're much more likely to have run-ins with (or even feelings for) an ex lover, or find ourselves suddenly focused on unresolved relationship issues and past misunderstandings.

Read on to find out how Mercury retroshade summer 2020 will affect your zodiac sign as we approach the summer's major retrograde event.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With your ruling planet Mars in watery Pisces and this Mercury retroshade taking place in equally emotional water sign Cancer, you'll probably find yourself feeling frustrated and unable to be your usual fiery self, Aries. "You could start to sense simmering conflicts in your relationships and issues at home and in your job," Hale says. "Don’t overreact!" The best thing to do is slow down, stay grounded, and try to deal with things from the bottom up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The likelihood of running into communication issues or accidentally saying something you don't mean is higher during this particular retrograde, Taurus. "You may begin to see [the potential for] future conflicts with co-workers, neighbors, and immediate family members, so stay watchful to head off any misunderstandings," Hale says. Now's the time to start practicing being more mindful with your words and re-reading your texts and e-mails before sending.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With your ruling planet Mercury preparing for its summer backspin in your house of value and money, you'll want to make sure you dot your Is and cross your Ts when it comes to any major purchases, plans, and financial decisions during this retroshade. "Events that have been planned may be delayed for you," Hale says. "Also, check over your financial records and any investments you have made to keep your checkbook straight." It'll be easy to run into roadblocks with money this summer, so planning ahead now can make a difference.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury is doing double duty in your sign this summer, Cancer, with both its retrograde and retroshades hitting your home turf, asking you to slow down and not burn yourself out. You'll need to spend extra time focusing on self-care over the course of the coming weeks in order to stay grounded and on top of your schedule. "Keep yourself balanced and be alert to issues that can arise in relationships at this time," Hale says. Pay closer attention to the details.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This retrograde cycle will be a lot more focused on solitude and introspection for you, Leo, so expect to feel extra nostalgic and caught up in your memories. "Your mind and subconscious thoughts may drift back toward the past," Hale says. "This is fine, as long as you don’t take up too much brain space by reliving emotional hurts." Even if you're daydreaming 24/7, keep one foot firmly rooted in reality so that you won't be totally lost in a fantasy world once the retrograde actually hits.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If there are any tough or tricky conversations that you know you need to have with friends or coworkers, prioritize them over the coming weeks, Virgo — because once the actual retrograde settles in later this month, you might find it hard to express yourself diplomatically. "As Mercury is your ruling planet, you may find your thinking and speech is confused — and don’t be surprised if you become more forgetful (which is something that typically doesn’t happen to you)," Hale says. "You may also feel the need to contact or speak with those from your past." Clear the air with friends and colleagues now to avoid drama down the road.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Mercury retrograde will be especially intense for you when it comes to your work life this summer, Libra, so pay attention to the details and stay flexible when it comes to possible shifts in your plans. "You may start to notice changes that need to be made in your career arena, and work may take some unexpected twists and turns," Hale says. Now's a good time to smooth out the details and work through the kinks in any current or upcoming work projects to ensure smoother sailing once the retrograde begins.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The current retrograde cycle is creating a strange sort of push-and-pull dilemma for you, Scorpio, as you're being asked to slow down and pay closer attention to the emotional details of your life, but your mind is more focused on the big picture and your higher goals. "People close to you may need more love and attention, but you'll find yourself thinking of further education and dreaming of faraway places," Hale says. Try to find a balance between taking care of your current affairs while still nurturing your longer-term aspirations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Issues regarding your most personal and private matters are beginning to crop up during this period, Sag, so set some time aside to give things like your finances and love life your full attention. "You may begin to re-think some of your intimate relationships, or troubles may start to surface in this area," Hale says. "Take another look at financial documents, tax matters, and investments, too." While you may not want to make any hasty moves, it's good to pay attention to the feelings that are surfacing, as they could point to issues that need extra work.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're feeling the effects of this retroshade in your love life, Cap, so be prepared to potentially question your current relationship status and run into some communication issues with your partner. "Don’t be surprised if you start seeing cracks in your relationships. You may have to spend time shoring up those partnerships closest to you," Hale says. "Slowing down is what you are going to have to do over the next six weeks." Treat one-on-one conversations with extra care, and get into the habit of expressing your feelings more diplomatically to avoid hurt feelings during the retrograde.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're taking care of business during this retroshade, Aquarius, and re-evaluating the logistical pieces of your day-to-day life. "As Mercury goes through its shadow period, you may have to focus more attention on work and the people you work with," Hale says. "It’s also time to pay attention to your own health and well-being, so make sure you get plenty of rest." So long as you up the self-care and pay extra attention to timing and scheduling, you'll sail through with ease.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You naturally express yourself through creativity, Pisces, but you might find it challenging to focus now, as you'll be distracted by memories from the past and a lot of issues cropping up in your social or dating life. "During Mercury’s shadow, it may feel like your friends are tugging at your sleeve for more attention or seeking your help," Hale says. "Don’t be surprised if an old flame reappears or crops up in some way, too." Keep your cool and handle each interaction with thoughtfulness. Now's not the time to react in an overly emotional way.