Organizing your closet can be a challenge, but keeping it organized? Now that's a task all by itself — and sometimes it takes a little extra help to keep it all tidy. So instead of wasting time sorting every weekend, just grab a few of these smart inventions on Amazon that help you get organized so that everything has a place and stays there once and for all.

There hanging closet organizers specifically designed for your handbags, scarves, shoes, and more which make it easier to find just the ones your want, and I've also made sure to include hangers for bras and baseball caps, as well as a ton of options when it comes to storing your shoes — that are a step beyond the standard shoe rack. When it comes to the kitchen, there are smart additions like an expandable spice rack that looks chic in any cabinet, racks that store your pans and lids together vertically, and even an easy-to-install pull-out shelf.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for an affordable way to organize your spices or just searching for space-saving solutions for your closet. When you're shopping all the clever products available on Amazon, there's almost no problem that can't be solved.

1 A Large Hanging Organizer With Clever Mesh Side Pockets StorageWorks Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon With multiple shelves for shirts, towels, shoes, and more, this hanging organizer is an easy way to free up precious space on your closet shelves and the mesh pockets on the side are great for small, delicate items like scarves. It's able to hold up to 40 pounds without warping, plus each order comes with all the necessary hardware to hang it. When you're not using it, simply fold it down for easy storage.

2 An Organizer That Keeps Your Underwear Drawer Tidy Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer (4-Piece Set) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Got a drawer full of jumbled underwear? You'll want to take a look at this organizer. There are four bins with slots for underwear, ties, scarves, bras, socks, and more. It's made from non-woven fabric so that it's also resistant to mold and available in six colors.

3 These Space-Saving Hangers With Smooth Metal Edges Meetu Space-Saving Hangers (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Plenty of metal hangers wind up snagging onto your clothes, but these genius collapsible ones are made with smooth edges that won't get caught on fabric. Each hanger is able to hold up to 12 garments and then cascade down in order to help save you space in your closet. They're sturdy enough that they can support up to 15 pounds.

4 A Pair Of Shelf Dividers So You Can Store More On Your Shelves Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your sweaters, towels, blankets, and more all on the same shelf without toppling over thanks to these dividers. They easily slide over your shelves without any tools required, and the non-woven fabric allows your garments to breathe. They're designed to fit onto any standard shelf, plus many Amazon reviewers wrote about how they're "good quality."

5 These Hangers That Are Perfect For Scarves, Pants, & Ties DOIOWN Pants Hangers (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, these hangers make it easy to store pants, scarves, jeans, and more in your closet without wrinkles. The space-saving design allows you to layer your garments on top of each other without adding too much bulk. The non-slip plastic tube in the center helps prevent your clothes from sliding off.

6 A Closet Rod That Gives You A Second Row Of Hanging Space Whitmor Double Closet Rod Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just hang it in your closet, and this rod will give you a second row of space to hang jackets, sweaters, blouses, pants, and more. It's made from sturdy steel that won't collapse under heavy loads, and there are zero tools required for installation.

7 These Storage Bags That Let Your Garments Breathe Anyoneer Closet Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you're going to put clothes or blankets into a storage bag, opt for a container that is breathable to prevent mold and weird smells — like these storage cubes. They keep your items safe from moisture and dust, while simultaneously allowing air to circulate so that they don't grow musty. The handles are reinforced for added durability, and the zippers are made from stainless steel.

8 A Rack That Keeps Your Baseball Caps Sorted LokiEssentials Hat Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Attach it to any hanger, and this organizer instantly gives you a convenient place to store up to 10 hats in your closet. The clips are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and you can use it with almost any type of hat. It also works to sort gloves, socks, and more.

9 A Behind-The-Door Rack For Tin Foil & Plastic Wrap Rolls Home Basics Stainless Steel Rust Resistant Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stand up against kitchen and pantry clutter with this rack for aluminum foil, plastic wrap, baggies, and other boxes that easily attaches to the back of a door. Made of rust-resistant coated steel, they're durable and available in white or black.

10 A Pack Of Hangers Designed To Hold Skirts & Shorts DOIOWN Skirt Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Save space and reduce wrinkles with these these hangers that hold up to four skirts, shorts, or pants each. They're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the non-slip clips are coated in soft rubber that won't scratch your garments. Get three in each pack.

11 The Organizer That Gives You A Safe Spot To Stash Your Purses LONGTEAM Hanging Purse Handbag Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of letting your purses take up a ton of room on your closet shelves and risk them getting scratched, just stash them in this hanging bag organizer. The pockets are large enough that they're able to fit practically any bag, and the hooks are designed to hang on any standard closet rod. There are 10 compartments in total, plus the hooks are made from durable stainless steel.

12 A Pack Of Slots That Sort Your Shoes Neprock Shoe Slots Organizers (20-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Are your shoes taking up a ton of space on a shoe rack? Then make room for more with these slots. They're designed to work with almost any type of shoe thanks to the adjustable levels, and they allow you to stack your shoes on top of each other to help save space. The non-slip design prevents your shoes from sliding.

13 The Tool That Folds Your Shirts & Keeps Them Wrinkle-Free EZSTAX Closet Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Simply fold your shirts between each divider, and this organizer will turn practically any messy drawer into a neat, stacked pile. Your shirts will be less likely to wrinkle and it's also great when packing your shirts for travel. Choose from two sizes and packages from 18 to 100.

14 These Space Saver Bags That Don't Require A Vacuum The Chestnut Space Saver Bags (8-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon To make the most of your space without having to pull out the vacuum, these space saver bags have hundreds of fans. With four large and four medium in each set, these airtight bags protect against pests, odors, and moisture while saving you tons of space. They're also a great option for travel.

15 The Hanger Designed To Mold Multiple Tanks, Camis, & More CAXXA Tank Hanger (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel with a chrome powder coating, this set of three hangers is about to become your go-to place to store your tanks, camis, bras, dresses, and more. The curved hooks prevent narrow straps from sliding off, and it's made to accommodate up to four garments each.

16 A Pack Of Hangers Your Clothes Won't Slide Off Of Meetu Non-Slip Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Unlike regular hangers, these ones are made with a non-slip coating that helps prevent your clothes from sliding off while they're hanging. Each order comes with two hangers so that you can hang up to 10 shirts, pants, scarves, or practically anything else. They're sturdy enough to even handle heavy denim.

17 These Cord Organizers That Will Instantly Make Your Home & Desk Tidier JOTO Cable Management Sleeve (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Avoid tangles and tidy up your space with these clever zip-up cord organizers that will instantly upgrade the look of your home entertainment center and office. Each pack comes with four so you can use them all around your place with each unit holding eight cords comfortably. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, they're a definite customer favorite.

18 This Elegant Jewelry Organizer That Folds Down Beautify Foldable Jewelry Hanger Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your jewelry safe and tangle-free with this gorgeous jewelry organizer that can hold more than 200 pieces at a time. Fill it with all your earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, and when you need to move it, fold it down easily so nothing gets lost. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 400 reviews, it's a customer favorite.

19 The Stackable Shelves Let You Store More In Your Cabinets DecoBros Stackable Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stack them on top of each other if your cabinet is tall, or use these stackable shelves side-by-side to organize cans, jars, spices, and more in cabinets. They're made from durable metal that won't warp under heavy loads, and the perforated design makes them quick to dry.

20 An Organizer That Holds Your Pots, Pans, & Lids Vdomus Pot Rack Organizer Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty iron, this kitchen organizer makes it easy to keep your pots, pans, and lids all neatly sorted and out of the way. There are 14 dividers you can adjust to fit your cookware, and it's able to hold up to 13 frying pans. The best part? It even extends so it's easy to find the perfect size for you.

21 This Dish Rack That Collapses For Easy Storage SAMMART Collapsible Dish Drainer With Drainer Board Amazon $14 See On Amazon For small kitchens or just those days when there are tons of extra dishes, this collapsible dish rack is a lifesaver. Make of dishwasher-safe, BPA-free materials, it has handy tabs that prevent slips and a utensil holder. The drain board prevents drips on your counters.

22 An Expandable Spice Rack With Tiered Shelves For Easy Viewing DecoBros Expandable Cabinet Spice Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon It's not always easy to see your entire spice collection, which is why this spice rack is made with tiered shelves to make that a whole lot easier. The chrome design allows it to easily match any style of decor you have in your kitchen, and it's expandable and can even be used as two separate shelves.

23 These Drawer Dividers That Work In The Kitchen, Bedroom & More Bambusi Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your drawers organized whether they're in the kitchen or dresser with these adjustable bamboo dividers. These are super easy to install and have EVA foam ends to prevent scratches. Get four in each pack and choose from three colors: natural bamboo, gray, and white.

24 A Convenient, Stackable Place To Store Your Cans SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Able to store up to 36 cans or jars, this organizer comes with six adjustable dividers so it can also accommodate larger items. The chrome finish looks great on any kitchen counter, but it's also available in three other colors. If you buy multiple sets, you can even stack them on top of each other for more storage space.

25 This Organizer That Makes Finding The Right Lid Easy YouCopia Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lid organizer with five adjustable dividers can store lids of up to 9 inches wide and keep them separated. It's completely BPA-free, and it's designed to fit in practically any cabinet or drawer and takes no tools to set up. It's also available in multiple sizes.

26 A Pot & Pan Organizer That's Perfect For Tall Cabinets GeekDigg Pot Rack Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed to hold nine pots or pans, this organizer is perfect for keeping your cookware organized while stored in tall cabinets. The tiers are adjustable to suit your pots and pans, and the deep U-shaped grooves help ensure that your cookware doesn't slide off the shelves. This can also be used horizontally for lids.

27 This Easy-To-Install Fridge Drawer Bin HapiLeap Fridge Drawer Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Make the most of your fridge's vertical space. Each of these sturdy plastic refrigerator bins holds up to 33 pounds and easily hooks onto most existing shelves for super easy storage. It's perfect for storing produce, eggs, or small packaged items like lunch meat and cheese.

28 A Shelf That's Designed To Fit Around Your Plumbing Bextsware Under-The-Sink Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon It's difficult to find shelves that fit around the plumbing underneath your sink, and now you can stop searching — you've found them. These shelves expand to fit the space underneath your sink, and there's even a gap in the middle to accommodate pipes. The shelves are removable, and it only takes about five minutes to set up.

29 A Rack That Holds Your Plastic Wrap, Foil, & More Simple Houseware Kitchen Wrap Organizer Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stop clogging up your drawers with plastic wrap, foil, or other slender boxes and store them on this rack instead. It's large enough that it can hold up to three boxes of wrap on each row. Choose from white or bronze.