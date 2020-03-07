36 Genius Things That Make Your House Way Less "Gross"

Few things are as concerning as walking into a "gross" house. You know the type: It's dusty, there are crumbs everywhere, and the trash hasn't been taken out in days. But if I'm being honest, sometimes that house is my house. When my life gets hectic, keeping my home clean falls to the wayside — and that's why I rely on all the genius household products on Amazon that help make my home less gross.

And I'm not just talking about cleaning sprays and perfumes — those items are obvious. For this list, I've done my best to find the products you probably won't be able to find in stores, like a germ-fighting lavender pillow spray. Not only can it help ease your mind before bed, but its antibacterial properties can even help eliminate acne-causing particles from your pillow. Or, if you're always in the market for fun kitchen gadgets, make sure to check out the 25-pack of magic erasers I've included. They're thicker than the competitors — and at just $14, they're an absolute steal.

It doesn't matter whether you're procrastinating on taking the garbage out — like me, right now, as I write this — or simply looking to revitalize your home with some fresh scents. When you're browsing all the brilliant finds on Amazon, your options are pretty much endless (and the two-day Prime shipping doesn't hurt either).

1 The Green Tea-Scented Pillow Spray That Can Help Prevent Unwanted Breakouts Diva Stuff Traveler's Mist Amazon $10

Simply give your pillow a few spritzes, and this traveler's spray can help eliminate the acne-causing bacteria that can latch onto your sheets, causing unwanted breakouts. The calming green tea scent helps ease your mind so you're ready for bed and makes everything smell fresh and clean.

2 A Shower Scrubber With A Long, Extendable Handle OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $14

Thanks to this extendable shower scrubber that reaches from 26 to 42 inches, there's no need for a stool when you're trying to clean hard-to-reach spots. Plus, the uniquely shaped head means you can reach easily into the corners of your shower and bath tub. Use it on tile, glass, and porcelain.

3 This Foolproof Way To Prevent Unwanted Bathroom Odors One-Drop Powerful Bathroom Deodorizers (4-Pack) Amazon $15

This bathroom deodorizer is the easiest way to prevent unwanted bathroom odors before they start. Just add one drop to the toilet bowl before using it, and no one will know you were ever in there. Each order comes with four bottles with up to 300 uses each, and they're small enough to stash in your purse for the road.

4 A Deodorizer That Eliminates Unwanted Refrigerator Odors NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11

Not only is it more effective than baking soda, but this refrigerator deodorizer is also effective for up to six months. It can even help extend the lives of your fruits and vegetables up to four times longer — and it's completely fragrance-free, so you don't have to worry about it impacting the flavor of your ingredients.

5 The Microwave Cleaner That Only Uses Vinegar And Water LI&HI Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9

Just add vinegar and water to this microwave cleaner, then pop it into the microwave for seven minutes. The steam will loosen up any baked-on food or gunk that's stuck to the walls of your microwave, allowing you to effortlessly wipe it all out with a towel or sponge.

6 A Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Amazon $10

Don't try to hide unwanted bathroom odors with ineffective perfumes: Instead, just give your toilet bowl a few spritzes of this spray before you "go." It eliminates natural odors before they have a chance to hit the air, and it's formulated from a nontoxic blend of lemon and bergamot essential oils.

7 The Swiffer Pads That Are Completely Reusable Evelots Reusable Mop Pads (6 pack) Amazon $12

Are you tired of wasting money on wasteful mop pads? If so, give these reusable ones a try. They're made from microfiber that latches onto dirt and dust all around your home, and they're safe to use on all types of floors. The best part? They're also compatible with Swiffers.

8 A Pack Of Dish Scrubbers Made From Antibacterial Silicone Emoly Silicone Dish Sponges (3-Pack) Amazon $11

Tough scrubbers can leave scratches on your delicate cookware — but not these bristled sponges that go easy on your dishes. These are made from durable, FDA-approved silicone that dries fast and won't become moldy. They're also safe to use when scrubbing vegetables clean, and they're even dishwasher-safe, so you can freshen them up from time to time.

9 The Gorilla Grip Bath Mat That Won't Budge An Inch Gorilla Grip Bath Mat Amazon $18

How do I know this bath mat won't budge an inch? Because it has more than 300 super-strong suction cups on the bottom that allow it to securely adhere to the floor of your shower — that's how. It's also naturally antibacterial as well as latex-free, and you can grab it in more than 15 gorgeous colors.

10 A Pack Of Deodorizing Strips Designed For Your Drain Green Gobbler BIO-Flow Strips Drain Cleaners (12-Pack) Amazon $6

If your drain has a habit of leaking unwanted odors, make sure to give these deodorizer strips a try. They're designed to fit into drains of practically any shape or size, and they can even help break down oil, grease, and scum that's developed over time.

11 The Guard That Helps Keep You Safe From Hot Oil Splatter Frywall Splatter Guard Amazon $19

Designed to fit most pans, using this splatter guard is an easy way to help keep yourself safe from popping hot oil. It's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even use it as a pot or pan extension when making stir fry. Grab it in four fun shades: black, green, orange, and red.

12 A Deodorizing Spray That's Effective On Unwanted Pet Odors Fresh Wave Odor Eliminator Spray (2-Pack) Amazon $16

Unwanted pet odors can linger around for years, which is why I always keep a powerful deodorizing spray like this one under my sink. The biodegradable formula is nontoxic as well as non-GMO, so it's completely safe to use around pets. Plus, it's also effective on garbage, mildew, sports equipment, and more.

13 The Odor Eliminator That Helps Freshen The Air Ozium Odor Eliminator (2-Pack) Amazon $29

No matter whether you're trying to get rid of unwanted musty scents or pet odors, this eliminator spray can help. Not only does it reduce bacteria and germs that cause odors in the first place, but there's no added fragrance so that all you're left with is fresh, clean air.

14 A Pack Of Magic Eraser Sponges That Are Extra-Thick STK Magic Eraser Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $10

For just $10, you can get 20 of these magic eraser sponges — and if that's not a deal, then I don't know what is. These sponges are extra-thick, so they'll last longer than the competition. Plus, they effortlessly cut through grease and erase marks from your walls.

15 The Satin Pillowcases That Can Help Reduce Bedhead ZAMAT Silky Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $12

Because satin creates less friction against your hair than regular cotton, these satin pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizz and bedhead while you sleep. They also won't leave creases in your skin like regular pillowcases — and one Amazon reviewer even raved, "So far I see a great deal of difference in the shine of my hair."

16 A Squeegee Made From Super-Durable Stainless Steel HIWARE Squeegee Amazon $14

Use it to keep your shower walls drip-free, or use this squeegee to get your car windows extra-clean. It's made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and each order also comes with a pair of waterproof adhesive hooks that you can use to easily hang it up.

17 The Cleaning Brushes Designed To Fit Into Reusable Straws Haney Straw Brushes (10-Piece Set) Amazon $4

Cleaning the insides of your reusable straws can be difficult, so grab this pack of straw cleaning brushes to make your life just a little bit easier. They're made from flexible, food-grade stainless steel that won't rust after many uses, and the bristles are made from fray-resistant nylon. Each order comes with five small brushes and five large brushes.

18 A Dish-Drying Mat Made From Plush Microfiber Umbra Dish Drying Mat Amazon $11

Metal drying racks can accidentally leave scratches on your delicate glassware, but this drying mat is made from plush microfiber (so it won't). It easily folds in half so you can stash it away in a drawer or cabinet when you're not using it, and it also comes with a bonus rack that helps your dishes stay upright.

19 The Toilet Brush That Features A Drip-Free Design simplehuman Toilet Brush Amazon $21

You don't have to let drips of dirty water sprinkle all over the floor once you've finished scrubbing your toilet. Instead, help keep them clean by using this toilet brush. The drip-free design helps keep any loose droplets contained to the caddy, and the brush head is removable so that it's easy to replace.

20 An Plug-In Air Purifier That Uses UV Light To Neutralize Bacteria HomeZens Air Purifier Amazon $43

Stubborn, unwanted pet and cooking smells are no match for this odor eliminator. It plugs right into the wall and features a UV light that neutralizes any unpleasant odors. There's even a built-in nightlight, so you can find your way to the kitchen for a midnight snack.

21 The Serum That Gets Rid Of Tough Stains In Your Carpet Folex Carpet Spot Remover Amazon $12

As long as your selected fabric is safe to get wet with water, you can safely use this carpet spot remover on upholstery, clothing, carpet, rugs, and more. It won't leave behind any sticky residues, and there's no rinsing or vacuuming required — just spray it on, give it a few blots, then wait for the stain to disappear.

22 A Small Garbage Can That Fits Over Your Cabinet Doors Yibaision Hanging Trash Can Amazon $26

Hook it over your kitchen cabinet doors or drawers, and this hanging trash can will give you a convenient place to toss waste while you're cooking, grilling, or even just doing a quick project for work. There are zero tools required for installation, and it easily unhooks in case you want to use it somewhere else in your home.

23 These Oven Liners That Catch Food That Drips Through The Grates Grill Magic Heavy Duty Oven Liners (3-Pack) Amazon $12

Save yourself a big cleanup job by sticking one of these oven liners on the bottom of your oven to catch any food that drips through the grates. The nonstick liners are FDA-approved, eco-friendly, and heat-safe up to 500 degrees. Plus, you can put them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

24 This Carpet Cleaner With An Extra-Long Handle Resolve Carpet Cleaner Amazon $19

You can get rid of dirt and grime from your carpets with this genius carpet cleaner tool. The extra-long handle makes it easy scrub away at stubborn stains, and the ergonomic handle is designed to fit comfortably in both hands.

25 The Powerful Scrubber With An Oscillating Brush Rubbermaid Power Scrubber Amazon $16

With an oscillating head that scrubs your surfaces 60 times per second, this brush is perfect for getting your tile, grout, and other nooks and crannies extra-clean. It's water-resistant so that you don't have to worry about getting it wet, and there are two scrubber settings to choose from: pulse or continuous.

26 A Gel That Retrieves Crumbs And Dirt From Tight Spaces ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $9

Simply press this cleaning gel underneath the keys on your keyboard, between your air vents, or into practically any other tight space, and it'll easily latch onto dirt and crumbs. Unlike other gels, this one won't leave any sticky residues on your hands — and it's even completely biodegradable.

27 The Moisture Absorbers Made With Activated Charcoal DAMPRID Moisture Absorbers (3-Pack) Amazon $15

Not only are they great for helping eliminate unwanted musty odors, but these moisture absorbers also absorb scents from garbage, cooking, bathrooms, and more. They're made with eco-friendly, activated charcoal, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "it works perfectly to rid my large walk-in closet of dampness, and the odor that goes with it."

28 An Extendable Duster That Stretches Out To 100 Inches HEOATH Extendable Microfiber Duster Amazon $14

Instead of breaking out the ladder to clean your ceiling fan or the tops of shelves, just use this extendable duster that stretches from 30 to 100 inches (!). The plush fibers latch onto dirt and dust in order to help reduce the allergens in your home, and the flexible head means you can wriggle it into all kinds of nooks and crannies.

29 The Filter That Removes Chlorine From Your Shower Water AquaBliss Shower Filter Amazon $35

If there's chlorine present in your tap water, use this filter to get rid of it while you shower. There are zero tools required for installation, and it's designed to work with all types of showers. Using the attachment can help prevent dry skin and even brittle nails.

30 An Extra-Large Pitcher That Filters Up To 40 Gallons Of Water Brita Pitcher Amazon $27

Buying bottled water can add up over time, so enjoy the same clean, filtered water by using this pitcher. It's able to remove chlorine, copper, mercury, and more from up to 40 gallons of water, and the indicator lets you know when the filter needs to be changed.

31 The Reusable Produce Bags Made From Durable Mesh VANDOONA Produce bags (9-Piece Set) Amazon $10

If you're trying to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle, make sure to give these reusable produce bags a look. They're made from durable mesh, and each one also features a tag that displays its tare weight. You can also use them to keep track of toys, makeup, art supplies, and more. Plus, each order comes with nine: two small, five medium, and two large.

32 A Shower Curtain Liner Replacement That Snaps Into Place Hookless Shower

33 The Hand Towels That Arrive In A Convenient Dispenser Bucket Grizzly Industrial Hand Towels (72-Pack) Amazon $13 see on amazon Use them to wipe your hands down after you've cleaned the kitchen, or even use these disposable wipes to remove paint, grease, caulk, adhesives, and more. The dispenser bucket features a convenient handle so that you can easily transport the wipes practically anywhere, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how the cleaning solution didn't dry their skin out.

34 A Brush That Helps You Thoroughly Clean Out Your Lint Trap Holikme Lint Trap Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $8 see on amazon Keeping your lint trap clean helps prevent accidental dryer fires, and these brushes make it super easy. The long, flexible handle lets you squish the bristles into every nook and cranny in order to remove lint, fuzzies, threads, and more — and you can also use them to grab pet hair underneath furniture.

35 The Dustpan That Features Teeth For Cleaning Your Broom SANGFOR Broom And Dustpan Set Amazon $24 see on amazon Unlike regular dustpans, the one in this set features comb-like teeth on the top so that you can easily get rid of any dust bunnies that've gotten stuck to the broom. The handle on both the broom and the dustpan extends, so you can reach underneath furniture. It's also made from rust-resistant stainless steel.