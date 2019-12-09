55 Brilliant Finds On Amazon That Make You Look & Feel 10X Better

Sometimes, your mood and your appearance are intertwined — like when stress has you tossing and turning all night, so your under-eyes aren't exactly bright and sparkly come morning. But luckily, this relationship works the other way around, too: A fresh blowout, a pore-cleansing facial, or a self-care practice all have the potential to uplift your mood and leave you feeling rejuvenated. That's why some of the most popular items on Amazon are the ones that make you look and feel 10 times better.

Now, as someone who reviews products for a living, I can tell you that Amazon is absolutely packed with genius items you won't find anywhere else — but out of all the different shopping categories, the brilliant self-care products are my favorite. These are the ones with the potential to actually make a difference in someone's life. They're the things people reach for when they're feeling overwhelmed, or anxious, or tired. They're the things that remind you to take a minute for yourself, because you fully deserve it.

As Audre Lorde says, "Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation." By that logic, self-care is worth the investment — and these well-designed products cut your problems in half so you can look and feel great simultaneously.

1. This Weighted Eye Mask For Headaches, Insomnia, & Stress Relief Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask $32 | Amazon See On Amazon "I cannot stress how much I love this thing," one reviewer wrote about the Nodpod, while another called it an "amazing sleep aid." Unlike your average sleep mask, this one is weighted with BPA-free microbeads, which can ease sinus pressure, reduce stress, and help you fall asleep faster. The mask also has dual fabrics on either side: cooling jersey and warming fleece.

2. The Shower Version Of Bath Bombs Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the soothing, fizzy effects of a bath bomb during your everyday morning routine. These Cleverfy shower steamers don't require you to fill the tub; instead, just position them under a light stream during your shower, and they'll release the relaxing scent of essential oils into the air.

3. An Engraved Necklace That Also Diffuses Essential Oils Modern Simplicity Diffuser Necklace $23 | Amazon See On Amazon From the outside, you'd never guess that this minimalist pendant necklace is anything but aesthetic — when in actuality, it has a hidden diffuser sponge for aromatherapy on the go. Dab a few drops of your favorite essential oil, close the locket, and minimize stress throughout the day. The necklace itself is made from hypoallergenic stainless steel and comes in three different designs.

4. This Light Therapy Lamp That Reviewers Swear By Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it takes up limited space on a coffee table or work desk, this light therapy lamp from Miroco emits 10,000 LUX of sun-mimicking illumination. The result, according to reviewers, is heightened energy, a more balanced sleep schedule, and an elevated mood — especially during the dreary cold-weather months.

5. A Heated Eyelash Curler For Way More Volume Hizek Heated Eyelash Curler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Curl lashes without snagging or pressure — and get way more volume simultaneously. The Hizek heated curler uses thermal protection slots and four adjustable temperatures to curl and set your lashes in one simple motion. It's also USB-rechargeable and reviewers wrote, "I can't believe the before and after difference."

6. These Eco-Friendly Hair Ties That Prevent Damage And Creasing Terra Ties Hair Ties (27-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your hair crease-, damage-, and tangle-free — all while supporting the environment. Terra ties don't use plastic; instead, they're made from cotton and natural rubber. They also come in biodegradable packaging, so you can feel great about an eco-friendly purchase.

7. These 24K Gold Patches To Ease Puffy, Dark Under-Eyes LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Using luxurious ingredients like collagen, hyularonic acid, and genuine 24-karat gold, these patches from LA PURE aim to soothe and brighten puffy under-eyes in mere minutes. They have nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating because they "[worked] wonders for [reviewers'] seriously dark eye circles." For even more soothing benefits, you can pop them in the freezer before application.

8. These Sneakers That Feel More Like Slippers Blow Fish Rabbit Shoes $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you just need clothing that's warm and comfortable. Luckily, these Blow Fish rabbit shoes are as cozy as they are fashionable. They're made from soft felt, but the buttons and zipper ensure that they're a stylish addition to any outfit. Get them in black or gray.

9. An Oatmeal-Lavender Bath Soak That's Gentle Enough For Babies Thena Natural Wellness Lavender Oatmeal Bath Soak $23 | Amazon See On Amazon "Beautiful results even on baby's face!" said one reviewer with a 9-month-old. In fact, this Thena Natural Wellness bath soak is gentle enough for any type of skin; the oatmeal, manuka honey, and lavender all work to soothe irritations, rashes, and even your mood.

10. These Clear Patches That Heal Blemishes Faster Mighty Patch $13 | Amazon See On Amazon They're subtle, tiny, and transparent, but according to fans, these Mighty Patches pack a serious punch. Simply place them over a pimple, and the hydrocolloid sucks all the gross stuff out overnight, so the blemish is flatter, less red, and well on its way to healing by morning. You can even see the results stuck to the patch when you pull it off.

11. This 5-In-1 Diffuser Alarm Clock From ArtNaturals ArtNaturals Essential Oil Diffuser Alarm Clock $35 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, nothing says self-care like a versatile, practical gadget. This unit from ArtNaturals is a humidifier, essential oil diffuser, alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker, and color-changing night light, all in one. It also has an automatic shut-off function to keep you safe when the tank runs dry, and the woodgrain finish adds a chic touch to any bedside table.

12. Some Gel-Infused Ankle Socks To Soften Calluses NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Socks $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not one for pedicures, peeling masks, or exfoliation tools? These NatraCure ankle socks are infused with a softening, moisturizing gel, which soaks into calluses while you sleep, watch TV, or paint your nails. They're breathable and stretchy to fit most feet, and since they're infused with vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe, even those with sensitive skin say "these socks are perfect!"

14. This Gorgeous Silk Pillowcase To Pamper Hair & Skin SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your bed while pampering your hair and skin. The SLPBABY pillowcase is made from genuine mulberry silk (on both sides), which helps to minimize friction, prevent dryness, regulate temperature, and preserve your style. Get it in a huge selection of sizes, solid colors, and gorgeous floral patterns.

15. A Cleansing Brush With 7 Interchangeable Heads PIXNOR Cleansing Brush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Believe it or not, you don't have to spend upwards of $100 for a great sonic cleansing brush. This one from PIXNOR has a waterproof, battery-operated design, a powerful two-speed motor, and over 1,500 reviews — all for $20. Thanks to the seven interchangeable heads, you can massage, cleanse, blend, and exfoliate any part of the body.

16. These Odd Concealers That Actually Counteract Discoloration L.A. Girl Pro Conceal Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon At first glance, you might think: "There's no way I'll ever be able to blend those colors into my skin tone," but reviewers couldn't believe how well they corrected discoloration. The L.A. Girl Pro Conceal set comes with green to counteract redness, orange for transparent areas, and yellow for under-eye circles. The consistency is crease-resistant and easy to blend — and reviewers now have "NO idea how [they were] living without these!"

17. A Facial Spray With Chamomile & Lavender Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Use the Mario Badescu spray as a facial toner, make-up setter, or aromatherapy mist. It's made with lavender oil, chamomile, and vitamin C, all of which are packed with free radicals and nutrients. Some reviewers even say they spritz it in their hair to "refresh [their] curls" throughout the day.

18. This 3-In-1 Set For The Best At-Home Facial Ever Zenpy Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Hold your hair out of the way with the soft cat-ear headband, cleanse and hydrate your pores with the nano-ionic facial steamer, and apply your favorite mask with the silicone brushes. This three-in-one facial mask set has reviewers raving: "Probably the best damn thing I’ve bought that’s a beauty product from a seller on Amazon."

19. Some Melatonin Gummies To Help You Fall Asleep OLLY Sleep Melatonin Gummies $12 | Amazon See On Amazon When you can't stop tossing and turning, these OLLY sleep gummies are a great thing to have by your bed. They have a delicious berry flavor, but instead of habit-forming drugs, they use natural ingredients like melatonin, L-theanine, lemon balm, and chamomile to help you fall asleep. "Knocked me right out," one reviewer said. "I can’t believe how well these worked."

20. This Battery-Operated Pen For Stimulating Acupressure Points Electronic Acupuncture Pen $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Just like acupuncture, this electronic laser pen helps you stimulate pressure points and meridians all over the body— but it works without the needles. It's battery-operated and comes with various interchangeable heads for use anywhere, but the reviews are likely the most impressive part: "My experience with this product has been a wonderful surprise."

22. This Mushroom Powder That Supports Hair, Nails, & Skin Om Organic Mushroom Beauty Supplement $12 | Amazon See On Amazon It mixes well into coffee, tea, smoothies, juice, or your favorite recipes, and reviewers say it "does not have any [bad] taste at all" — but Om Organic beauty supplement is specifically designed to give your hair, nails, and skin a boost. The secret? It contains a blend of 100% certified organic mushrooms, which contain bioactive compounds, healing vitamins, and antioxidants that encourage cellular restoration.

23. A Finishing Cream To Touch Up Any Flyaways Or Loose Strands Mohoix Finishing Hair Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon A good hair day can do wonders for your mood, and with Mohoix finishing cream, reviewers say every day is a good hair day. The non-greasy formula boosts shine, smooths down flyaways, neatens up-dos, and minimizes frizz — and thanks to the mascara-like brush, it's easy to apply just the right amount. "I never knew I needed this until I bought it, now I can’t live without it!" one reviewer wrote.

24. These Teeth-Whitening Pens That Don't Cause Sensitivities VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These VieBeauti teeth whitening pens have a near-perfect rating because they're easy to use, don't irritate sensitive teeth or gums, and "actually work," reviewers say. Each pen is filled with enough gel for 20-plus uses, and thanks to the twist design and gentle bristles, it's extremely simple to apply.

25. A Bright Lipstick Shade With The Potential To Boost Confidence Maybelline New York Color Lipstick $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Studies show that a bold lipstick color could be an easy way to hack your self-esteem, and reviewers say this one from Maybelline New York does the trick: "Inexpensive red lipstick that boosts my confidence!" It comes in a wide selection of shades, all of which are smooth, pigmented, long-lasting, and infused with shea butter for hydration.

26. This Mist That's Great For Your Hair, Face, Body — You Name It WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Mist $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Why does WOW apple cider vinegar mist have such a high rating? Because it's one of the most versatile products you can add to your beauty regimen. Thanks to gentle, balancing ingredients like real apple cider vinegar, rose water, witch hazel, and green tea, you can use this stuff to balance skin tone, set make-up, soften hair, nourish nails, and soothe breakouts.

27. A Workout Balm That Promotes Sweating & Circulation Sweet Sweat Gel $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Packaged into an easy-to-apply stick, Sweet Sweat gel is designed to maximize the effects of your fitness routine. Wherever you apply it, it aims to boost circulation, encourage sweating, and speed up recovery time. One buyer wrote, "If you have a hard time getting your core temperature up during workouts (like most people) this can be a great tool in your arsenal."

28. This Magnetic Copper Bracelet That Supposedly Eases Pain Copper Compression Gear Magnetic Bracelet $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Pain reduction has never looked so chic. This minimalist cuff is made from real copper and features six hidden magnets, both of which aim to boost circulation and reduce discomfort associated with arthritis, joint pain, carpal tunnel, fatigue, and migraines. Reviewers say they're shocked at the effectiveness: "Really surprised this has helped and I'm so grateful."

29. These Velvet Makeup Blenders (& A Cleansing Bar) JUNO & Co. Microfiber Velvet Sponges (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have called the JUNO & Co. velvet sponge their "new favorite makeup sponge for liquid foundation" as well as a great tool for "blush, highlight, contour powder, under eye setting powder.... actually, any setting powder." That's because it's made from a dual-layer microfiber material that applies and blends without soaking up all your product. This set of two even comes with a cleansing bar.

30. A Water Bottle That Doubles As A Foam Roller MOBOT Foam Roller Water Bottle $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep hydrated and minimize tension with this brilliant two-in-one bottle. Yes, it's made from BPA-free stainless steel and has a silent sip-straw lid, so you've always got clean, accessible water — but it also has a textured, high-density foam exterior so you can work out knots and ease tight muscles on the go. It comes in five colors and each one can support up to 350 pounds.

31. This Chlorophyll Water That's Packed With Vitamins & Antioxidants Chlorophyll Water (12-Pack) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Feel like you're not getting enough out of your standard bottled water? Chlorophyll Water is infused with real liquid chlorophyll from plants, so it's packed with oxygen, antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients, hydration, and purifying abilities. Reviewers say it's "so refreshing," and because it supposedly boosts energy levels, some even write that it's become their "health-conscious alternative to coffee."

32. This Best-Selling Styling Brush That People Are "Obsessed With" Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer $39 | Amazon See On Amazon With well over 13,000 reviews and a number-one best-seller status, you can tell at a glance that the Revlon One-Step dryer is special — but how? This two-in-one tool combines a blow dryer with a brush so, as you pull the bristles through your hair, hot air dries and styles strands from inside the barrel. Get it in your choice of four colors.

33. A Balance Disc To Encourage Better Posture URBNFit Balance Disc $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply by adding the URBNFit disc to your office chair, driver's seat, or favorite recliner, you engage your core and improve your posture. That's because, due to the inflatable textured design, it encourages balance and a straight back — and it's so portable and convenient, reviewers have even incorporated it into their fitness routines.

34. This Massager For Cleaner Hair & An Invigorated Scalp Rolencos Hair Scalp Massager $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its flexible silicone bristles, the Rolencos massager stimulates circulation in the scalp and deep cleans between strands to remove product build-up. It's also waterproof and fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, so it's no wonder reviewers call it a "life-changing product."

35. A Micro-Needle Roller To Boost Collagen Production Linduray Skincare Derma Roller $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When this tool rolls over the skin, its thousands of tiny needles make microscopic punctures, which then prompt a rush of healing collagen. The result, according to reviews? "The next day after micro needling, my skin is BRIGHT and so so smooth and even."

36. This Versatile Fitness Tracker That Looks Like Jewelry Bellabeat Leaf Nature Smart Tracker $116 | Amazon See On Amazon Most fitness bracelets have an athletic, boxy look — but the Bellabeat Leaf is not most fitness bracelets. In fact, it doesn't even have to be a bracelet at all; wear it as a necklace or a broach, and it'll still track your steps, sleep patterns, menstrual cycle, stress levels, and calories.

37. This All-In-One Gel Manicure Set So You Can Skip The Salon Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you're in the mood for a manicure, but the salon is a little too much hassle — and a lot too expensive. Luckily, Modelones gel kit comes with everything you need to give yourself a professional gel manicure from the comfort of your own home. Choose between six popular colors, and even add a matte top coat to switch up your look.

38. This Hair Mask To Encourage Long, Strong Hair Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Hair Mask $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to a deep-healing salon day — right in your own bathroom. Marc Anthony Grow Long hair mask has ingredients like argan oil, caffeine, keratin, and ginseng, which both help to strengthen strands and encourage the growth of new ones. "Has changed my damaged hair to healthy!" one reviewer raved. "So worth it and I love that you only have to keep it on for 5 mins!"

39. A Workbook To Help You Cultivate Self-Love The Self-Love Workbook $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers call The Self-Love Workbook an "incredible self-discovery book" and "definitely a great tool to help look into your self." It contains interactive activities, reflective writing prompts, and easy-to-apply advice, all of which aim to boost your self-esteem and "accept who you are wholeheartedly."

40. This Handheld Hair Remover That Causes Zero Pain leuxe Facial Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike shaving or waxing, this facial hair remover doesn't hurt at all. Instead, it uses a hypoallergenic protection net that glides over the skin, so the stainless steel blade can get an exceptionally close trim. It's also battery-operated, waterproof, and has a built-in LED light.

41. A Bee Propolis Throat Spray That Boosts Your Immunity Bee Propolis Throat Spray $12 | Amazon See On Amazon I swear by this stuff — and so do hundreds of other reviewers: "This spray is incredible! I've been taking it daily for a few months now. I haven't gotten sick and my severe allergies to cedar have subsided." How? The formula uses real bee propolis extract to tackle bacteria before it enters the body, coat the throat, and boost your immune system, all while tasting like candy.

42. These Comfortable Compression Pants That Encourage Circulation Active Research Compression Pants $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These compression pants from Active Research are made with a special material blend. Yes, it's breathable and resistant to odors and bacteria, but it also compresses the muscles to aid in recovery and optimal blood flow, whether you're working out or sitting on a plane. As an added bonus, reviewers say they're well-made, "look so good on," and are "extremely comfortable."

43. This Lavender Candle That Transforms Into A Moisturizing Body Oil Victoria's Lavender Moisturizing Massage Candle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When lit, this candle emits a soothing scent from real lavender essential oil — but the self-care qualities don't end there. The wax is made from avocado oil and shea butter, so when it's in liquid form, you can use it as a moisturizing body oil or a luxurious massage oil.

45. This Roll-On Formula To Ease Razor Bumps, Ingrown Hairs, And Pain Evagloss Razor Bump Stopper $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Regardless of your preferred hair-removal method, Evagloss bump stopper aims to soothe inflammation, prevent ingrown hairs, and brighten discoloration. It also cools the skin to minimize pain after shaving or waxing, and it comes in a convenient roller that evenly coats any area.

46. A Thickening Shampoo That Aims To Build Volume Avalon Organics Thickening Shampoo $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Those with fine or thinning hair have great things to say about Avalon Organics thickening shampoo, which nourishes strands and builds volume using ingredients like biotin, vitamins, plant proteins, and essential oils. That said, it skips all the nasty ingredients like sulfates and synthetic fragrances.

47. This Weighted Blanket For The "Best Sleep" In Years Syrinx Cooling Weighted Blanket $49 | Amazon See On Amazon "Best sleep I have had in years," one reviewer raved, and judging by the 4.4-star rating, others tend to agree. The Syrinx weighted blanket aims to ease your mind and soothe your body by simulating the weighted feeling of a hug. But don't worry — the evenly distributed glass beads and the breathable fabric still allow for ventilation. Get it in seven colors and various weights and sizes.

48. A Quality Dry Brush — With Or Without The Handle ZEN ME Premium Dry Brush $12 See On Amazon For hard-to-reach areas, this premium body brush has a 17-inch wooden handle — but when you need optimal control, the handle slides off and the strap fits comfortably around your fingers. Either way, the natural boar bristles aim to exfoliate your skin, boost circulation, and improve lymphatic flow for a bright, glowing complexion.

49. These Lip Balms That Add Color While They Nourish Sky Organics Tinted Lip Balms (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Drying color, or hydrating lack thereof? You never again have to make that choice. Sky Organics tinted lip balms are made with nourishing ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, and cocoa butter — but each is infused with a tint (plum, raisin, champagne, and shimmer) to keep your lips looking as great as they feel.

50. A 9-Piece Essential Oil Set For All Your Self-Care Needs Natrogix Bliss Essential Oils $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Put them in your diffuser, add them to your DIY beauty recipes, or use them for cleaning and purifying your space. With nine different essential oils (all of which are pure and GC/MS-tested), this gorgeous set has reviewers raving, "Beautifully packaged and high-quality oils."

51. This Freezable Rolling Massager That "Feels Amazing" Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Massager $40 | Amazon See On Amazon "One of the most fantastic things I’ve ever purchased from Amazon," one reviewer wrote, while another said, "This feels amazing." The Recoup Cryosphere massager consists of a freezable sphere in a convenient hand-held roller. It eases muscular tension and soothes sore spots, and you can even take the sphere out for use as a trigger release ball.

52. These Magnetic Lashes That Adhere To The Included Eyeliner Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner Lash Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget messy glue and finicky magnets. This brilliant falsie set comes with magnetized lashes that are drawn to the metallic eyeliner instead of a second pair. As a result, reviewers say it lasts all day and big, volumized lashes have never been so effortless: "This is the first time I have ever been able to successfully wear falsies! The application is so freaking easy!"

53. These Cloths That Fully Remove Makeup With Only Water Rainbow Rovers Makeup Remover Cloths (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Those with sensitive skin spend so much time checking the labels of makeup removers and facial washes. Luckily, even the skeptics have called these Rainbow Rovers cloths "the best magic trick" because they remove all makeup using just water. "I used one end of the cloth and it took off mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow with no residue left," one reviewer wrote — plus they're much more eco-friendly than disposable wipes.

54. A Growth Serum & An Eyeliner In One Hairgenics Pronexa Lavish Liner $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Emphasize your lashes while simultaneously growing them. Lavish Liner's formula is jet-black, hypoallergenic, water-resistant, and easy to apply thanks to the precise tip — but it's also infused with biotin and castor oil to nourish lashes and encourage new growth.