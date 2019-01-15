38 "Gross" Products On Amazon With Shockingly High Reviews

When most people think of Amazon, they think of practical household goods and luxe-but-affordable products that customers are proud to display in their homes — but a good percentage of the items on there are in fact the complete opposite. There are loads of atrocious products on Amazon that have shockingly high reviews. Maybe we're all suckers for high ratings, or maybe "gross" will always be synonymous with "oddly satisfying" or "intriguing," but these products are selling like bizarre-yet-brilliant hotcakes for a reason.

In fact, there's a whole subcategory of the internet that can't get enough of these nasty but necessary items. (You can get lost for hours in subreddits like r/AmazonWTF and r/StrangestProducts, and admittedly, I quite often do.) Whether it stems from the entertainment factor or a genuine need, people just really seem to love odd, unlikely purchases.

Personally, I say good on you. I'm a huge fan of any products that solve real problems — whether they're problems we'd feel comfortable talking about in a room full of our coworkers or not. Anonymity is one of the biggest draws when it comes to the internet, so you might as well use it to research and purchase a few strange products. After all, you'll never have to look a cashier in the eye (not there is any shame in these strangely satisfying products), and thousands of brave people decided to publicly rave about them anyway.

1 These Hypoallergenic Wipes For Body Cleansing On The Go HyperGo Bathing Wipes (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whenever you need to freshen up during the day, just reach for one of these biodegradable bathing wipes. The hypoallergenic wipes are available in mint or unscented formulas and contain vitamin E, aloe, oatmeal, and other natural ingredients to give your body a quick cleanse.

2 This Nasty Game That Has A Solid Four-Star Rating Pimple Pete Game Amazon $9.90 See on Amazon If you (or someone you know) feels extreme satisfaction from popping pimples, then this gross but well-reviewed game will be right up your alley. Pimple Pete has players pop blemishes one at a time, but if his face moves too much, you might irritate the "mega-zit" on his nose. "Bought this for my sister as a gag gift," says one reviewer, but it ended up being surprisingly "fun to play."

3 An Easy-To-Install Bidet That Takes Butt-Hygiene To A New Level Luxe Bidet Neo 110 Amazon $28.95 $28.95 See on Amazon With a nozzle guard to keep things sanitary, pressure control knobs for personalized water flow, and an easy-to-install design that works on any standard toilet, the Luxe Bidet Neo 110 is a luxurious way to keep your butt extra clean. "I cannot believe I went so long without this," says one reviewer. "You feel so clean, and you save so much money on toilet paper."

4 This Tiny Vacuum That Sucks The Gunk Out Of Your Pores VOYOR Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $21.99 See on Amazon Thanks to its four interchangeable heads and strong, rechargeable suction mechanism, the VOYOR vacuum sucks out the oil, dirt, and other stuff that's clogging your pores. It's great for blackheads, exfoliation, and even whiteheads, according to reviewers — and since you can see all the gunk it's collected, buyers say it's "so satisfying."

5 These Ingrown Toenail Tools That "Work Like A Charm" ZIZZON Ingrown Toenail Tools (Set of 2) Amazon $18.99 $9.99 See on Amazon If you get ingrown toenails, reviewers say these special tools work "better than [they] ever expected." They're double-sided so you can lift, clean, file, and move ingrown nails out of the way — and they're made from stainless steel, so they're both durable and easy to sanitize.

6 This Weird Goo That Dusts Your Electronics ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon When it comes to cleaning your keyboard, vents, fan, controllers, or other electronics, this unique product is surprisingly effective. Thanks to its goo-like consistency, this stuff picks up dirt, dust, and germs without damaging your devices. It's also reusable and has a fresh lemon scent.

7 This Rounded Trimmer You Stick In Your Nose ToiletTree Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon $17.95 See on Amazon For those who do, grooming nose (or ear) hair has never been so easy and painless. The ToiletTree trimmer has a rounded, steel-covered blade that reaches into nostrils to clip long, visible hairs. It's also waterproof, battery-operated, and is "so much better" than other brands reviewers have tried — even the high-end ones.

8 A Highly-Moisturizing Repair Cream Made From Snail Mucus COSRX Snail Repair Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Before you count this one out entirely, you should know that reviewers have called the COSRX snail cream "a life-saver.” It's made from 92% snail mucin extract, which deeply hydrates and heals dry skin, but also absorbs quickly so you don't have to worry about a greasy, tacky residue.

9 This Affordable Way To Clear Clogged Drains Mippein Hair Clog Remover (6-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Instead of calling a plumber, you can quickly clear clogs with these drain cleaner tools. Each flexible, reusable clog remover is covered in tiny hooks that grab onto hair and other obstructions, so you can clear virtually any drain in your house — without toxic solutions and without shelling out $300. The set also includes a durable stainless steel tool for stubborn clogs.

10 This Exfoliating Foot Mask That Sheds Dead Skin Like A Snake Lavinso Foot Peel Mask (Pack of 2) Amazon $13.95 See on Amazon If you ever wished you could shed your skin like a snake, now's your chance. Apply these serum-soaked booties, keep them on for an hour and a half, and then soak your feet. Within four to seven days, the outer layer of rough, dead skin will literally come off in sheets. Reviewers say their "feet have never felt softer."

11 These Ear Tools That Actually Get Wax Out, Instead Of Pushing It Further In BetyBedy Earwax Removal Kit (7 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of pushing the wax in deeper, like Q-tips, these ear tools help you grab and clear obstructions in the ear canal. They're made from rounded, polished stainless steel, so they're gentle on the skin and easy to sanitize — and they come with a case for easy storage.

12 This Jet-Black Toothpaste That Actually Whitens Teeth Cali White Activated Charcoal Toothpaste Amazon $9 See On Amazon At first, jet-black toothpaste can be a little off-putting, but this activated charcoal toothpaste has over 23,000 five-star reviews to back it up. It uses coconut oil, activated charcoal, and baking soda to fight bacteria and absorb stains on the surface of teeth. It's also vegan-friendly and infused with a fresh mint flavor.

13 This Rechargeable Roller That Buffs Away Dead Skin And Callouses Own Harmony Electric Callous Remover Amazon $49.99 $29.99 See on Amazon Even though it's portable, USB-rechargeable, and pressure-sensitive, this electric callous remover "shaves all the dead skin" off your heels in minutes. It comes with three interchangeable rollers for different sensitivities, all made with quartz micro mineral crystals that buff away rough patches without any effort on your part.

14 A Dirt-Infused Soap For Stubborn Stains, Smells, And Grease Grip Clean Dirt-Infused Soap Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon Washing your hands with literal dirt seems pretty counter-intuitive, but according to mechanics, landscapers, and engineers, it's the only thing that "completely got the stains and smells" off their hands. Grip Clean's dirt-infused soap works for grease, tree sap, and gasoline. It's also gentle and infused with natural oils for hydration and skin-health.

15 This Flexible Pumice Stick That Makes Your Toilet Bowl Look Like New Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover Amazon $14.33 $5.89 See on Amazon According to reviewers, the Pumie ring remover tackles that "impossible-to-remove ring" in your toilet bowl when "nothing else [is] working." The secret? A 100 percent natural pumice stone that flexes to remove rust and lime build-up in any toilet bowl, no matter how old. Buyers say it works "like magic" because in under three minutes, their bowl looks "like a brand new toilet again."

16 This "Life-Changing" Soap With Weird Ingredients — And An Even Weirder Name Dr. Squatch Deep Sea Goat's Milk Soap Amazon $12 $9.95 See on Amazon Yeah, it's a mouthful of a name, but reviewers say that after using this Dr. Squatch soap, their skin has "never been more hydrated and soft." It's filled with unlikely but nourishing ingredients like goat's milk, oatmeal, and hemp — all of which help with exfoliation, moisture, shaving, and even eczema.

17 This Fluffy Slime For Satisfying Stress-Relief HappyTime Slime (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tense? Anxious? Constantly feeling the need to fidget? This fluffy slime is extremely satisfying, but never sticky. Just take it out of the jar and mold, squish, and punch your way to relaxation. You get six colorful slimes in each order.

18 The Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers That Help Freshen Breath Guru Nanda Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon While scraping your tongue might sound gross, these stainless steel tongue cleaners can help remove the gunk that causes bad breath. Sold in a set of two, the scrapers are made from medical-grade stainless steel that’s easy to sterilize, and a travel case is included so you can take one everywhere.

19 These Tweezers Specifically For Stubborn Or Ingrown Hairs Majestic Bombay Ingrown Hair Tweezers Amazon $7.97 See on Amazon With an extremely strong grip, precision-aligned surgical steel tips, and the ability to grab even the shortest hairs, it's no wonder these Majestic Bombay tweezers have over 3,000 reviews. "Any place where I pluck hairs, I eventually end up with ingrown hair issues," says one reviewer. "These tweezers let me handle all thicknesses of hair with minimal damage to the skin... No other tweezers do as good a job."

20 These Nontoxic Air Purifying Bags That Actually Work House Edition Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Place these air purifying bags in your trunk, closet, bathroom, laundry room, or stuffy basement, and they'll create a fresh, odor-free environment. They're filled with fragrance-free, nontoxic activated charcoal, which is extra absorbent to soak up smells and moisture. After "refreshing" them for two hours in the sun, they're even reusable.

21 A Set Of Toe Separators That Help With Circulation, Alignment & Pain Relief YOGABODY Toe Spreaders (2 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For bunions, plantar fasciitis, or overlapping toes, these toe stretchers help to reduce pain, boost circulation, and realign your feet. Reviewers love these particularly because they're "soft” and “squishy" thanks to the latex material. A bamboo storage box is included.

22 These Fan-Favorite Pore Strips That Remove Blackheads Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips (8 Count) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These deep-cleansing nose strips suck the gunk, oil, and blackheads out of your pores — all without irritating your skin. Each order comes with eight unscented pore strips, and they’re backed by more than 2,000 perfect five-star reviews.

23 This Simple But Hilarious Game With A 4.4-Star Rating Hasbro Pie Face Amazon $18.99 See on Amazon "The laugh factor alone on this game gives it [five] stars," reviewers say about Hasbro's Pie Face. The concept is simple: Load the hand with whipped cream, spin the spinner, and turn the handle the indicated number of times. As the tension builds, so does the probability that you're going to get pied in the face.

24 This Nose Waxing Kit That's "Literally Not Painful At All" NAD's Nose Wax Kit Amazon $19.95 $18.31 See on Amazon If you, too, are of the belief that tweezing nose hairs is the worst beauty practice ever, then NAD's waxing kit will be a welcome (and barely painful) alternative. Just heat the wax in the microwave and apply some to the special applicator. The collar will sit outside the nostril to ensure that the important, higher-up nose hair is left alone — and everything else comes out in one quick pull.

25 This Plunger-Like Tool That Humanely Removes Bugs From Your Home BugZooka Bug Vacuum Amazon $26 See on Amazon Instead of squishing, flushing, and cowering, the BugZooka can catch any kind of bug for a humane release back into the wild. Simply press the button to suck spiders, stink bugs, crickets, and moths into the container. When you get outside, just open the trap door and let the critter out — and you never even have to get close to them.

26 A Quirky New Friend To Help You Separate Your Eggs D-Zine DZ Bogeyman Egg Separator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a quirky but effective way to separate your eggs? This sneezy separator holds the yolk in his head while the whites drip out his nostrils. He's made from earthenware ceramic and makes for the "best gag gift ever," according to reviewers.

27 This Goat Milk Lotion That Makes Your Skin Feel "Smooth And Silky" Nature by Canus Goat Milk Lotion Amazon $10.51 See on Amazon If you ever felt like smearing Canadian goat milk all over your body, now's your chance. Nature by Canus' lotion contains a high concentration of emollients, nutrients, and vitamins, as well as lavender essential oil. The result? Reviewers say it's "by far the best" because it totally "renewed [their] skin" without irritation or a greasy residue.

28 This Thing That's Essentially A Turkey Baster For Your Boogers BoogieBulb Amazon $24.97 $12.99 See on Amazon This one was originally designed for babies who can't blow their noses, but reviewers say it works great for adults, too. BoogieBulb offers hospital-grade suction in a hypoallergenic bulb to suck out all the snot and boogers without irritation. It also opens, so you can clean and sanitize it for next time.

29 A Toilet Timer That Runs For 5 Minutes Katamco Toilet Timer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Know someone that likes to take their time in the bathroom? Gift them this funny toilet timer, which uses sand and times out around five minutes. While it may not actually make people get out of the bathroom faster, it's definitely good for a laugh.

30 A Peel-Off Mask That Sheds Dead Skin And Unclogs Pores Nature Nation Blackhead Remover Mask Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers get up close and personal with their pictures when it comes to this peel-off blackhead mask. Why? Because it “really shows all the stuff coming out of your pores!” The mask pulls the blackheads and pore-plugs to the surface and it comes with extractor tools and a silicone applicator brush.

31 An Anti-Fungal Ointment For Your Toenails Dr. Paul's Piggy Taste Toenail Fungus Treatment Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're dealing with unwanted nail fungus, this toenail treatment is a quick and easy way to handle it. The ointment contains white vinegar, thyme, and mint to kill fungus and promote healing and regrowth. Plus, it comes in an easy-to-dispense tube — just dab some on your nails and allow it to absorb.

32 This Weird-Looking Brush That Actually Works Like A Champ Fuginator Scrub Brush Amazon $12.95 See on Amazon Reviewers say that their grout, door tracks, tiny crevices, and backsplashes look "brand new" after using this Fuginator scrub brush. Its stiff nylon bristles are lined up into a single row to get deep into hard-to-reach places, and it has an ergonomically-shaped handle so scrubbing feels like minimal effort on your part.

33 This Cute Snail Soap Dispenser TabEnter Cute Snail Soap Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon For some, it's a gag gift, and for others, it's genuine decor. This cute snail soap dispenser works when you press the shell, and it’s super easy to refill and clean. It comes in three colors, and you can also opt for a three-pack if you love every shade.

34 An Extraction Kit So You Can Handle Those Blemishes Without Using Your Fingers BESTOPE Extraction Kit Amazon $9.99 $5.90 See on Amazon Quit using your fingernails to squeeze out those blemishes; the BESTOPE extraction kit comes with five double-sided tools, all made from hypoallergenic, easy-to-sanitize stainless steel. The various tips work well on whiteheads, blackheads, and ingrown hairs, and they all come in a classy metal case for storage and travel.

35 These All-Natural Blotting Papers Made Of Charcoal And Bamboo PleasingCare Blotting Paper Amazon $11.95 See on Amazon "I love these and keep them stashed everywhere," reviewers say about these blotting papers. They come in a pack of 200 and use bamboo charcoal and linen fibers to soak up excess oil and shine, so you can freshen up your makeup anywhere. They're available in eight scents and even those with sensitive skin call them "gentle" and "soothing."

36 These Disposable Drain Catchers That You Never Have To Clean Aire Allure Disposable Drain Catcher (25-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cleaning the shower drain can be a nasty chore, which is where these disposable drain catchers come in handy. Sold in a 25-pack, each one has waterproof adhesive to help it stay in place for up to three weeks. When it’s full, just toss it and replace it with a new one.

37 This Before-You-Go Spray That'll Make You Forget What Poop Smells Like Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike your average air freshener, this before-you-go spray stops the smell from hitting the air in the first place. Its essential oils line the surface of the water, so all smells get trapped underneath and flushed away. Just remember to spray before you go; reviewers say it's so effective, “you can't smell a thing other than the scent of the spray.”